Varley Hops The Pond and Lands in Dallas

Buzzy restaurants are actually quite traditional. First comes love (New York and Los Angeles). Then comes marriage (Las Vegas and Miami). Then comes the baby in the baby carriage (Dallas!). We are always reporting about the highly anticipated bundles of joy arriving in the Big D.

There are so many that it’s easy to be confused. At PaperCity, we are here to keep you in the know so you know the difference between maman and Mamani.

“It” brands flood in with equal fervor. I couldn’t help but wonder… Is a brand even relevant if they aren’t planning to open a Dallas store? We regularly report on the new news in retail, but the list keeps growing.

Varley, the contemporary women’s fashion brand with headquarters in — you guessed it! — New York, Los Angeles, and London, just announced that they opened their fifth retail location at NorthPark Center. The 3,000-square-foot store showcases the brand’s signature aesthetic, which they describe as “calm, contemporary, and quietly confident.” HÁM Interiors outfitted the space by juxtaposing soft textures and sculptural forms, creating an environment that feels both elevated and approachable.

With ample space, the NorthPark store offers the full Varley kit and caboodle, which includes their bestselling DoubleSoft® sets and outerwear to seasonal lifestyle collections, and accessories. “Built for the way women live and move,” Varley’s refined point of view offers “a modern wardrobe that blends everyday ease with elevated design.” As with their beautiful spaces in London and New York City, the Dallas store’s interior will highlight emerging female artists.

“Opening our fifth Varley store at NorthPark is an incredibly exciting milestone, and we’re proud to bring the brand to life for our Dallas community,” says Lara Mead, Co-Founder of Varley, in a press release. “We’re deeply thankful to our team at Varley and to our valued customers and partners who continue to support us. Thank you, NorthPark, for your trust — it’s an honor to be part of your remarkable legacy.”

British brands, it seems, love to hop the pond and make a splash in Dallas, from ME+EM to, now, Varley. The expansion “marks a significant step” in the brand’s continued growth plan for the United States.

About Varley’s arrival, my favorite petite powerhouse, Nancy A. Nasher, President of NorthPark Development Company, says, “We are delighted to welcome the third Varley in the United States to NorthPark Center. With an elevated approach to active and lifestyle clothing, this English brand perfectly complements our vision of offering exceptional retailers in an environment that celebrates design, innovation, and community. With interiors as thoughtfully designed as their collections, Varley’s arrival further underscores our commitment to curating a world-class shopping experience.”

Cozy season is coming! Varley Dallas’ grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, September 12 at NorthPark Center.