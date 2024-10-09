Texas’ Famed King of Couture Knockoffs Tells All — 88-Year-Old Victor Costa On His Revealing, Sometimes Titillating, Memoir

Designer Victor Costa proudly reigned supreme in the realm of copycat fashion for decades, creating designer knockoffs and originals that earned him widespread adoration and occasional abhorrence — in particular from designers whose creations he duplicated. The extraordinary story of his rise from Houston’s humble Fifth Ward to fame is chronicled in Copy Cat, Costa’s just released autobiography.

The new book is a delight taking the reader through Costa’s early days in Houston, through the glamorous world of international fashion, and across the intrigues of replicating designs from Dior, Chanel and Oscar de la Renta. Add the success of his namesake company based in Dallas and then earning record-breaking sales on QVC.

Over a glass of champagne in Ben Berg’s Annabelle’s Brasserie restaurant, Costa, even at age 88, maintains the charm that found him in the arms of grand dames and the occasional gentleman, relationships chronicled in his self-published, self-effacing tome.

Dressed in his signature Ralph Lauren blazer, khaki slacks and Gucci loafers, Costa cuts the figure of a fine English gent. The bolo tie, accented with a massive David Webb lion’s head with eyes of emeralds, and the gold Cartier watch are gifts from his wife of 13 years.

“When I married Jerry Ann (widow of Gene Woodfin), she made me promise to quit working,” Costa tells PaperCity. “So I had time on my hands and I decided to write the book.”

A year in the making with the aid of Austin-based writer Cristina Adams, the memoir details Costa’s love affairs, his creative inspirations and the intricacies of his business that sometimes failed him. A better fashion designer than businessman, Costa suffered several financial setbacks along the way.

“I became known as the best ‘copiest’ in the world,” he boasts in the book, “because I copied exactly and you could not tell the difference. I created couture knockoffs that made women feel like a million dollars at a reasonable price.”

With his Houston roots and shop in Dallas and a home in that city’s swank Highland Park neighborhood, Costa found himself frequently designing wedding gowns and special occasion frocks for the Texas’s finest. His clients included former First Lady Laura Bush, the Bush daughters, Margot Perot and Houston’s Rosanette Cullen. While he did not design her wedding dress, Costa sang at the Houston wedding of Patsy and Greg Fourticq.

Yes, he is also noted for his appealing tenor pipes.

On a broader frontier, Costa’s designs were worn with pride by Ivana Trump, Evelyn Lauder, Betsy Bloomingdale, Joan Rivers, Greer Garson, Brooke Shields and Joan Collins.

“At the peak of my success, I had six different lines of clothing,” he writes, “including high-end womenswear, bridal, the less expensive Victor Costa Boutique and, briefly, Christian Dior America.”

“It was fun. I mean I worked night and day. I worked like a dog . . . All I ever thought about was working and being a great success.”

Copy Cat, A Fabulous (And Slightly Naughty) Memoir of a Life in Fashion is available at bookstores and online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org.