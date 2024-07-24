The Top 7 Wedding Registry Items At Bering’s — From Elegant Fine China to The Ultimate Outdoor Grill

For Houstonians, when wedding bells ring, there’s only one place to go: Bering’s. The beloved, historic, and storied retailer (with multiple locations across the city) has everything a new bride and groom need to start their new lives together on the best, most hospitable foot. Of course, starting and managing a wedding registry can be overwhelming. But, have no fear, the experts at Bering’s are there for brides and grooms every step of the way.

From curating your registry to fit your specific style and taste to completing it after the big day (and ensuring you have all the necessary honeymoon essentials), the Bering’s registry team makes this part of wedding planning seamless.

Bering’s Most Popular Wedding Registry Items

If you don’t know where to start, Bering’s has broken down their top seven most popular registry items to give you a solid foundation that will add elegance and functionality to your home. Explore these handpicked selections perfect for any occasion. And, of course, you can see all these and more whenever you stop in Bering’s or shop anytime online. Here’s to making your wedding and new life together unforgettable.

Add a touch of elegance to your dining table with the Royal Crown Derby Chelsea Duet Dinner Plate. This exquisite fine china is sure to elevate any affair, from the most casual of book clubs to Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve. Pair it with a Waterford Lismore Essence Red Wine Goblet. Elegantly designed, this goblet enhances the aroma and flavor of your favorite red wines, making every sip a luxurious experience. Waterford is simply a timeless, generational “must” for any wedding registry.

Of course, as any good hostess knows, it’s all about presentation. This Beatriz Ball Pearl David Large Tray will make a statement and elicit some “oohs” and “ahhs” upon its entrance. It’s an indispensable tray with infinite possibilities for dramatic presentations. Only the best will do for the new couple.

With lots of entertaining and hosting in your future, it’s time to take it up a notch from your college apartment baking ware. There’s only one name in the game: Le Creuset. The Le Creuset Heritage 3-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set is perfect for baking, serving, and storing. This set brings a touch of classic French style to your kitchen. It’s time to say “au revoir” to those rusty old college pans anyway.

It’s not just cooking, but grilling, that will be essential to your hosting game. The Big Green Egg is the ultimate grill for outdoor cooking enthusiasts and gives you the versatility to fire up a wide variety of meats, vegetables, and more — including pizza night.

After a fun night of grilling with friends, there’s nothing better than a firepit night — especially on those chilly fall nights. But, who wants to smell like smoke afterward? Elevate your outdoor gatherings with the Solo Bonfire Fire Pit and Stand 2.0. This compact and efficient fire pit is perfect for cozy nights and memorable moments.

Lastly, keep the good times coming and the drinks cold with a Yeti Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler. This on-the-go, durable cooler will become a staple throughout your marriage for road trips, camping adventures, and more.