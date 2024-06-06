The Best Pilates Classes in Dallas — Killer Mat, Classical Reformer, and Local Lagree Studios

Wellness

Over the past 10 years, the boutique gym and studio scene has exploded across Dallas, saturating every neighborhood with top-tier options for HIIT, cycling, yoga, and beyond. But it’s Pilates that seems to have cultivated the most loyal following of all. The slow, controlled, core-centric workout is the focus of some of Dallas’ top local studios like Session and SculptHouse. Ahead, we’ll break down the best Dallas Pilates classes, from gyms that specialize in the classical method to those offering a more contemporary approach. We’re also touching down on boutique studios built around the Lagree method, because while the arguably tougher workout isn’t technically the same as Pilates, the spirit certainly is.

Grab your grippy socks and strap in.

 

The Best Mat, Classic, and Contemporary Reformer Pilates in Dallas

 

1. Classic Pilates

3303 Lee Parkway Suite 105
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-520-0386

classic pilates studio dallas

Classic Pilates in Dallas.

The elegant, modern studio specializes in the classical Pilates method, with an intimate space that’s perfect for private or semi-private classes with its well-trained instructors. The studio’s variety of classes utilize an array of reformer Pilates modalities, including towers, jumpboards, and aerial fusion sessions.

The Vibe: Intimate and thoughtful, with special attention given to Pilates beginners.

2. Club Pilates

Multiple Locations

18208 Preston Rd Suite D-8
Dallas, TX 75252  |  Map

 

469-907-4260

Website

club pilates

With the goal of making Pilates — one of the more expensive workouts — approachable for all, Club Pilates offers unlimited classes ($199-$279 a month, depending on location) and a first class free. Founded in San Diego in 2007, the studio offers a more contemporary version of the workout, with occasional accessories like bosu balls and TRX. Dallas has locations in Lakewood, Lake Highlands, and Preston Hollow.

The Vibe: Club Pilates is a franchise (its parent company also owns Pure Barre and Rumble), so it’s dependent on a studio’s owner. You can expect a variety of classes that cater to skill levels.

3. Kiva Pilates

Park Cities

4901 Cole Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-258-6797

Website

kiva pilates

courtesy of Kiva Pilates

This second-floor studio (tucked away near Javier’s) may also be one of the most beautiful gyms in Dallas. Kiva offers a comprehensive collection of classical Pilates equipment, including towers, chairs, and the intense-looking Cadillac. The Park Cities studio also offers a popular prenatal class series that caters to all trimesters.

The Vibe: The intimate studio is a great place to build Pilates confidence with small classes and caring, friendly instructors.

4. O2 Dallas

Knox-Henderson

4205 Buena Vista St Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-405-0201

Website

o1 Aspen yoga pilates O2DALLAS_5014 (Photo by Brooke Casillas)

The reformer Pilates room at O2 Dallas. (Photo by Brooke Casillas)

A fixture of Aspen for nearly two decades, O2 opened its first expansion in Dallas at the end of spring 2024, bringing its popular Pilates and heated power yoga classes along with it. The separate Pilates room offers a classical reformer class and a “Power Reformer” class for an additional challenge.

The Vibe: The airy Pilates room offers killer views from its prime perch in The Terminal, with highly vetted teachers, stunning locker rooms, and a well curated front-of-house boutique. You may want to take a beginner class to familiarize yourself with reformers before attempting O2.

5. Shine Hot Pilates

Multiple Locations

8061 Walnut Hill Ln #914
Dallas, TX 75231  |  Map

 

214-434-1883

Website

shine-hot-pilates-boutique fitness

Shite Hot Pilates

Whitney Stern and Rachel Pierce studied trends in Los Angeles and New York before launching their Dallas concept, Shine Hot Pilates, in The Hill toward the end of 2019. There’s definitely some Tracy Anderson DNA there, but Shine’s mix of sculpt, rhythm, and a killer playlist makes for an entirely unique mat Pilates experience in Dallas.

The Vibe: High energy, dim lights, and morning classes packed with moms after school dropoff.

6. Session Pilates

Multiple Locations

3121 N Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-780-0788

Website

Session Pilates Dallas

The Lakewood location of Session Pilates. (courtesy)

The airy, crisp green studios, created by longtime local Pilates instructor Brittany Grignon, have grown a loyal following since opening the first Session Pilates along Fitzhugh Avenue in 2016. The music-driven workout, which launched an impressive virtual component during the pandemic, has since expanded its feel-good ethos to neighborhood studios in Lakewood, Plano, and along Lovers Lane, with plans to expand to Frisco and the Preston Royal area.

The Vibe: Though the crowd tends to be youthful, all ages and skill levels benefit from the high-energy, well-instructed classes with killer playlists.

 

The Best Lagree Classes in Dallas

 

7. One Lagree

Oak Lawn

3858 Oak Lawn Ave #440
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

917-576-4222

Website

one lagree dallas

The popular Turtle Creek Village studio combines a great soundtrack with a killer workout to keep devotees coming back for more.

The Vibe: A moody 2024 redesign made the intimate studio feel sexier than ever.

8. SculptHouse

Inwood Village

5550 W Lovers Ln Suite 146
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-433-7203

Website

Sculpthouse

SculptHouse in Inwood Village. (Courtesy)

The Inwood Village studio combines the toughest machines (a Woodway Curve treadmill and the challenging Megaformer), sexy lighting, and a well-curated front-of-studio boutique — it’s a brilliant mashup. Half Lagree method and half cardio, the unique pairing makes challenging classes fly by.

The Vibe: The well-lit, high-tech space helps to distract from the tough routines.

9. Solidcore

Multiple Locations

4640 McKinney Ave Suite 160
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-915-2873

Website

solidcore

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — [solidcore] is one of the hardest workouts in Dallas. Abs will ache after a session at the Megaformer-lined boutique gym, a Washington D.C. import that counts Michelle Obama as a fan.

The Vibe: Studios in Knox and on Walnut Hill feature dim lights, loud music, and burn-inducing sequences.

10. Tight

6401 Hillcrest Ave Suite 202
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-238-2888

Website

TIGHT Dallas (Photo by Beau Bumpas)

The Lagree studio offers late night classes. (Photo by Beau Bumpas)

Located in a newer building along Hillcrest Avenue, the SMU-adjacent Lagree studio features some of the most intense Megaformers in the game — and some fabulous lighting.

The Vibe: Moody lights distract from the challenging classes. Expect plenty of students walking over from Southern Methodist University.

11. Studio 6 Fitness

Multiple Locations

8180 Park Ln #343
Dallas, TX 75231  |  Map

 

469-458-2200

Website

studio 6 fitness

Pioneering the Lagree method in Dallas, Studio 6 was the very first studio to bring the Megaformer to our city. And to multiple neighborhoods — Studio 6 Fitness has destinations in Preston Hollow, Lakewood, Uptown, and Plano.

The Vibe: A supportive atmosphere and upbeat playlists.

