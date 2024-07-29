Fashion / Wellness

The Best Boutique Fitness Studios in Dallas By Neighborhood

These Niche Texas Gyms Bring the Right Amount of Heat

BY
jungle fitness dallas oak cliff bishop arts

Jungle Fitness Studio in Oak Cliff's Bishop Arts District. (courtesy of Jungle)

Not so long ago, Dallas was home to only a smattering of spin studios, a few Pilates spots, and the occasional HIIT class. Today, our city’s boutique fitness scene is one of the strongest in the country, with all the energy and variety you might find in New York or LA. We have a stable of wellness-obsessed entrepreneurs to thank for that (many of whom are women), but Texas’s overpowering weather also deserves a nod — when the temperatures turn scorching, the best gyms in Dallas bring the right amount of heat.

Over the past few years, boutique fitness culture has exploded in Dallas, saturating almost every neighborhood. Here, we’ve broken down the best spots to find a killer workout right around the corner.

*Updated in July 2024. 

training mate dallas hiit gym 2
Training Mate, an Aussie-inspired HIIT circuit studio in East Dallas.

Knox-Henderson

CorePower

Whether you’re a devotee or just drop in for a sweat-inducing sculpt on occasion, the Denver import — and the largest yoga studio chain in the nation —always delivers.

1907 N Henderson Ave

 

F45

One of several local locations of the popular Australian interval training workout, the Main Street destination packs a lot of heart in its small downtown studio.

2650 N Fitzhugh Ave #110 

 

Pit Fit

4514 Travis Street (3rd floor parking garage of Travis Walk Plaza)

The music thumps louder as you descend to the lowest level of the  Travis Walk Plaza garage, where PitFit’s early-morning and late-afternoon HIIT classes have earned a cult-like following. Equal parts faux grunge and high-end (a “cage” contains pricy Ski Erg and cycling machines), the concept was launched in 2020 by popular former Barry’s Bootcamp instructor Chris Wiese. The energy is high and the workouts — which target the upper or lower part of the body, depending on the day — are addictive.

 

Rise Nation

With Lebron James and Jennifer Anniston as vocal proponents for the low-impact, climbing cardio concept, the Los Angeles-bred gym came in hot when it arrived in Dallas back in 2018. Rise Nation is known for offering a killer sweat session in just 30 minutes (think spin class, but vertical).

 4640 McKinney Ave #140

*Update: Rise Nation permanently closed its Dallas location at the end of 2023. 

 

Ritual One

Helmed by longtime Dallas yoga instructors Kalene McGraner and Nicole Preston, the Travis Walk Plaza studio was an instant hit when it opened in 2020. Heated classes offer an always exciting blend of sculpt, HIIT, and invigorating flows. Budget extra time for a session in Ritual One’s infrared sauna cabin.

 

Session Pilates

The airy, crisp green studio, created by longtime local Pilates instructor Brittany Grignon, has grown a loyal following since opening along Fitzhugh Avenue in 2016. The music-driven Pilates workout, which launched an impressive virtual component in the pandemic, has expanded its feel-good ethos to Lakewood, Lovers Lane, and most recently Plano — and shows no signs of slowing down.

3121 N Fitzhugh Ave

 

[solidcore]

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — [solidcore] is one of the hardest workouts in Dallas. My abs ached for no less than three days after my first visit to the Megaformer-filled boutique gym, a Washington D.C. import that counts Michelle Obama as a fan.

4640 McKinney Ave Suite 160

 

Training Mate

The Aussie gym has a stable of A-list fans (all of Training Mate’s other studios are in LA) and a celebrity founder in Luke Milton, who had a key role in Khloe Kardashian’s former E! reality series, Revenge Body. The Mighty Mate and Thunder Down Under (legs and glutes) classes fly by, with luxe equipment, good vibes, and – not for nothing — a great post-class shower setup.

3858 Oak Lawn Ave

 

best boutique fitness dallas
courtesy of Kiva Pilates

Highland Park | Park Cities

The Bar Method

The San Francisco import with multiple locations around Dallas has an addictive quality, and the sculpted results to back it up.

5560 W Lovers Lane, Suite 243

 

Kiva Pilates

This second-floor studio (tucked away near Javier’s) may very well be one of the most beautiful gyms in Dallas. Focusing solely on Pilates, Kiva offers a comprehensive collection of equipment dedicated to the fitness practice, including towers, chairs, and the intense-looking Cadillac.

4919 McKinney Ave (2nd floor) 

 

Tight

Finding its home in the brand new building along Hillcrest Avenue, the SMU-adjacent Lagree studio features some of the most intense Megaformers in the game, and some fabulous lighting.

6401 Hillcrest Ave Suite 202

 

Class Studios
Class Studios in West Village offers Cycle 45 and Train 45. Courtesy of Class Studios

Uptown/West Village 

Barry’s Bootcamp

The boutique fitness giant finally expanded to Dallas at the end of 2017 and quickly drew crowds for its famous HIIT classes and addicting smoothies. Unlike SoulCycle, which brought its own trained instructors into the Dallas market, Barry’s scouted out local talent to lead its initial classes.

3600 McKinney Ave #150

 

Class Studios

Relying on hype and word-of-mouth alone, Class Studios has become one of Dallas’ most popular boutique fitness gyms since opening in 2018. Class Studios offers a diverse selection of workouts in a high-end, high-energy environment. Find cycle and train classes in West Village, or head to Preston Center for sculpting and HIIT workouts.

2801 N US 75-Central Expy 1000 #200

 

CorePower

*See above.

2970 Cityplace W Blvd Suite 130,

 

Cyclebar

Located in the sleek McKinney & Olive building, the spin studio adds a competitive element to its arena-style studio (two flat screens reflect individual rider’s rankings).

2020 Cedar Springs Rd Suite 180  

 

PowderHeart

The alpine-inspired workout, featuring rare Skierg machines, could help you prep your bod for a weekend on the slopes, but it works just as well as a fun, high-energy interval workout.

3636 McKinney Ave #130

*UPDATE: PowderHeart has permanently closed its doors. 

 

SoulCycle

New York-based SoulCycle helped solidify Dallas as a boutique fitness destination to watch when it opened in Preston Hollow back in 2016. Just one year later, the brand expanded to a coveted corner of West Village.

3699 McKinney Ave #309

 

Uptown Yoga

The charming studio on Thomas Avenue is yoga perfected. Enjoy rigorous flow classes, meditations, and deep stretching in the airy space.

2636 Thomas Ave

 

best boutique fitness dallas
Session Pilates founder, Brittany Grignon, leading a class.

Lakewood 

Session Pilates

*See above. 

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #320

 

Studio 6 Fitness

Pioneering the Lagree method in Dallas, Studio 6 was the very first studio to bring the Megaformer to our city. And to multiple neighborhoods — Studio 6 Fitness has destinations in Preston Hollow, Lakewood, Uptown, and Plano.

7317 Gaston Ave Suite 150

 

best boutique fitness studios best gyms dallas
Jungle Fitness Studio in Oak Cliff’s Bishop Arts District. (courtesy of Jungle)

Oak Cliff

Blue Feather Aerial

Love the strength-building of yoga but aspire to do it above ground? Blue Feather and its gorgeous silks will make your greatest Pink-inspired dreams a reality.

233 W Seventh St Suite 110

 

Jungle Studio Fitness

Jungle’s airy, plant-filled oasis in Bishop Arts matches the welcoming, bohemian vibe of the Oak Cliff district. Lucky for those who dig a pretty studio, Jungle’s programming — which includes yoga, mat-based Pilates, strength training, and meditation – is just as thoughtful as its aesthetic.

200 N Bishop Ave Suite 106 

 

Oak Cliff Pilates

With twinkle lights and plenty of exposed brick, this brand new studio is a perfect match for the charm of West Davis Street. Plus, it offers something called “Restorative Pilates,” which we could all use a little more of.

196 W Davis St Suite 140

 

Jennifer Eitches, founder of One Lagree, one of the best gyms in Dallas.

Oak Lawn

Classic Pilates

The modern studio is a great destination for those looking for private or semi-private classes, but Classic Pilates also offers plenty of individualized attention even in group fitness classes.

3303 Lee Pkwy #105

One Lagree

The intimate studio in Turtle Creek Village combines a great soundtrack with a killer workout to keep devotees coming back for more.

3858 Oak Lawn Ave #440

 

Training Mate

*See above.

4823 Bryan St

 

Shine Hot Pilates

Whitney Stern and Rachel Pierce studied trends in Los Angeles and New York before launching their Dallas concept, Shine Hot Pilates, in The Hill toward the end of 2019. There’s definitely some Tracy Anderson DNA there, but Shine’s mix of sculpt, rhythm, and encouraging vibes is entirely unique to the studio.

3105 Reagan St

 

SoulCycle Dallas

Preston Hollow

The Bar Method

*See above.

11661 Preston Rd Suite 128

 

Class Studios

*See above.

6116 Luther Ln

 

 

SoulCycle

*See above.

5944 W Northwest Hwy

 

One Sweat

Founded by Anabel Barron and Jordan Strouse in Houston in 2018 (it was rebranded from SWEAT 1000 to OneSweat in 2021), the HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout offers a thoughtful blend of cardio and strength training. Think Barry’s Bootcamp but with higher-end Technogym Skillrun treadmills and alertness-inducing blue lighting in place of the former’s signature red.

8220 Westchester Dr

 

[solidcore]

*See above.

 

ding ding boxing dallas
Ding Ding Group Fitness will offer full-body, boxing-inspired classes in East Dallas. (courtesy of Ding Ding Group Fitness)

Downtown / Victory Park / Old East Dallas

Classic Pilates

*See above.

2426 Victory Park Ln

 

Ding Ding Boxing

After years without a proper boutique boxing studio, a local team whipped up their own concept (with a deep bench of Dallas-bred talent) in the summer of 2022, proving we don’t need to wait on the coasts to show us how it’s done. 36 Aqua Training punching bags flow 360 degrees around a center stage, where an instructor guides you through Ding Ding’s signature full-body, 50-minute class (three rounds of boxing broken up by a strength session and a core workout). Aesthetics matter, so expect eye-catching lighting, a killer playlist, and slick Ding Ding branding everywhere you look.

3516 Ross Ave

 

Evolve

The underground gym is a favorite to some of the city’s top dancers (owner Sharif Abboud has worked with the Mavs Dancers and the Dallas Stars Ice Girls), and after one of Evolve’s signature Met45 classes, a breathless high-intensity interval training program, it’s easy to understand why.

 

GritByBrit_DesignDistrict-45
courtesy of Grit Fitness

Design District  

Grit Fitness

The beloved Dallas-bred concept is awash with vibrant pinks and powerful female energy. Grit, which recently expanded to Addison and University Park, also has a robust enough class lineup to serve all your fitness needs.

1729 Irving Blvd #101

 

Sculpthouse
SculptHouse in Inwood Village. (Courtesy)

Lovers Lane/Inwood Village 

Beyond Pilates

You can’t discuss the meteoric rise of boutique fitness in Dallas without touching on Beyond. The local studio was an O.G. on the scene, and has helped produce some of our city’s most talented wellness entrepreneurs while maintaining a loyal clientele of its own.

5757 W Lovers Lane Ste 350

 

SculptHouse

A brilliant mashup of the best in modern boutique fitness. The Inwood Village studio combines the toughest machines (a Woodway Curve treadmill and the challenging Megaformer), sexy lighting, and a well-curated front-of-studio boutique.

5550 W Lovers Ln Suite 146

 

Session Pilates

*See above.

4520 Lovers Ln

 

shine-hot-pilates-boutique fitness
Shite Hot Pilates

North Dallas

The Bar Method

*See above.

11661 Preston Rd Suite 128

Cyclebar

*See above.

11700 Preston Rd Suite 625 

 

Shine Hot Pilates

*See above.

8061 Walnut Hl Ln Suite 914 

 

Studio 6 Fitness

*See above.

11909 Preston Rd #1412

