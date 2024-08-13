Dallas’ West Village Welcomes New Shopping, Skincare, and Dining Concepts This Fall

Generation Tux, the new way to rent a suit or tuxedo, has touched down in West Village to help elevate Dallas men’s fashion.

One of Dallas’ most beloved neighborhoods, West Village, is getting a fresh batch of new tenants this season. Just in time for autumn, whether you’re heading back to school, refreshing your wardrobe, or getting a jumpstart on your holiday shopping, West Village has new fashion, home, skincare, and dining concepts to explore.

Make a day out of it and shop, swing by a workout class (hello, Barry’s Bootcamp), and end at one of the shopping center’s favorite restaurants (read on to learn about the fresh pasta coming to West Village soon). Park once and there’s no reason to go anywhere else.

Apothecary Social

3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 103B

Apothecary Social is now open in West Village. With everything from women’s apparel to accessories to shoes to home to pets, this elevated and sophisticated boutique has it all. Accessible luxury is within reach at Apothecary Social, no matter your style or aesthetic. Whether shopping for yourself or a gift for a loved one, it’s nearly impossible to leave the shop without something in-hand. To celebrate this fabulous new concept, the grand opening event is Saturday, August 17th.

Generation Tux

3688 McKinney Avenue, Suite 103C

Generation Tux, the new way to rent a suit or tuxedo, has touched down in West Village to help elevate Dallas men’s fashion. With 40 years of rental experience, Generation Tux has revolutionized the suit and tuxedo rental process, offering a stylish and convenient alternative to many traditional rental companies. It’s made for the modern man with no store visits, no scrambling to pick up your suit/tux the day before your event, and no dropping off your garments the morning after, so you can just focus on brunch. Best of all — no ill-fitting garments, and no last-minute stress.

Just design your look online, receive your order 14 days before your event, and return it within three days after your event. You’ll get free shipping and delivery, as well as free replacements and pre-paid returns.

Toska Spa and Facial Bar

3636 McKinney Avenue, Suite 108

Coming soon to West Village, Toska Spa and Facial Bar was founded by Toska Husted, regarded as one of the world’s leading experts in facial skincare. Clients receive a detailed skin analysis, lifestyle consultation, and professional advice on home care beauty routines to maximize the effectiveness of their customized treatment. The luxurious atmosphere features sophisticated private treatment rooms and soothing music to cultivate the ultimate escape. The Spa offers a wide range of treatments, including facials, body treatments, micro-puncture treatments, and more. It’s truly a one-stop wellness shop that’s sure to elevate your wellness routine.

San Marzano

3700 McKinney Avenue, Suite 148

The revered Italian pasta restaurant San Marzano is making its way from New York City to Dallas to bring North Texans a taste of the Big Apple. With iconic appetizers like burrata, eggplant parm, and Brussels sprouts, you’ll have to restrain yourself to save room for the main event: its fresh pasta. Mix and match shapes, sauces, and extras to your heart’s desire. If you’re not in the mood for pasta, the fresh paninis are calling your name. End the meal with ricottella, tiramisu, or flourless chocolate cake — or cannoli, of course. San Marzano can’t open soon enough.