Where to Shop for Cowboy Boots in Fort Worth — Your Guide to Finding the Best Western Footwear for Special Events or Everyday Outings

“Boots or heels?” is never much of a question in Fort Worth, where cowboy boots are just as welcome in downtown boardrooms as they are on the dance floor at Billy Bob’s Texas. Whether you are in the market for head-turning custom boots or something more suited for work in the field, these are the best places to shop for Western footwear in Fort Worth.

CITY Boots

3612 West Vickery Boulevard

Over the past 10 years, Lizzy Bentley has built an iconic Fort Worth brand. She recently told us her mission from the start was to create a high-end cowboy boot that felt approachable to anyone. She succeeded. Still famed for her bright pink, signature boots, she is helping grow Fort Worth’s reputation as a top-tier bootmaking destination with her collections and eagerly anticipated new releases.

Amiga Amor

Amigaamor.com

Texas Christian University grad Paxton Pittman launched her brand of affordably priced cowboy boots last year, and Amiga Amor has since become a go-to for women seeking comfort and style. Her footwear is handcrafted in León, Guanajuato, Mexico, where the craftsmanship is exceptional. The high-quality leather inlays do not chip or fade. A V-cut shaft helps the footwear fit comfortably on shorter legs, while a wider calf offers a more flexible fit. The fashionable boots from this Fort Worth-based company are available for purchase online.

Lucchese Bootmaker

128 East Exchange Avenue, Suite 500

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Lucchese was founded in San Antonio in 1883 by Italian immigrant brothers. Nearly a century and a half later, the company has grown into a symbol of the American West and a luxury brand known for Western clothing, accessories, and handcrafted footwear. Its highest-selling location is in Fort Worth’s Mule Alley, while the nearby Lucchese Custom Collection boutique inside Hotel Drover offers handmade, made-to-order cowboy footwear crafted specifically for each customer.

Tecovas

2341 North Main Street

Tecovas has quickly become one of the fastest-growing names in Western wear since launching in Austin in 2015. Known for blending classic cowboy style with a more modern retail approach, the brand built a loyal following through direct-to-consumer sales before expanding into brick-and-mortar shops across Texas and beyond. Its Fort Worth Stockyards location draws both locals and tourists looking for handcrafted Western footwear, denim, apparel, and accessories rooted in traditional cowboy culture with a contemporary edge.

Old Gringo

140 East Exchange Avenue, Suite 305

Old Gringo helped bring cowboy footwear into the contemporary fashion world after its launch in 2000. The brand developed a loyal following through detailed embroidery, distressed leathers, and bold designs that balance Western heritage with modern styling. The brand is known for its use of gorgeous natural cowhide, snakeskin, and goatskin. Particularly popular among women, Old Gringo became one of the first Western labels to find crossover success in the broader fashion footwear market.

Double D Ranch

128 East Exchange Avenue, Suite 540

Fort Worth is fortunate to have its own Double D Ranch location. The label blends Western heritage with high-fashion aesthetics through heavily detailed jackets, embroidered pieces, leatherwork, and statement apparel. Seasonal collections are closely followed by a loyal fan base drawn to bold, fashion-forward footwear and designs that rarely play it safe.

Ponder Boot Co.

2358 North Main Street

Ponder Boot Co. traces its roots back to the late 1970s in Ponder, Texas, where the company first operated out of the historic bank building tied to Bonnie and Clyde’s first attempted bank robbery. Since expanding into the Fort Worth Stockyards in 1986, the longtime leather shop has built a reputation for custom cowboy footwear and handmade leather goods ranging from belts and briefcases to purses and golf bags.

Maverick Fine Western Wear

100 East Exchange Avenue

Perched at the corner of North Main Street and Exchange Avenue, Maverick Fine Western Wear has been a Stockyards staple since 1987. The longtime Western boutique carries premium apparel, exotic leather footwear, custom hats, jewelry, and outerwear from many of the industry’s top brands. Guests can even grab a cold beer while browsing the expansive shop, which has earned a reputation as one of the top Western wear destinations in Texas.

M.L. Leddy’s

2455 North Main Street

For generations, M.L. Leddy’s has been synonymous with Fort Worth boot culture. The historic Stockyards outfitter built its reputation on handcrafted boots, custom leather goods, and timeless Western style, attracting everyone from longtime ranching families to celebrities and politicians looking for heirloom-quality craftsmanship.

Ariat

128 East Exchange Avenue, Suite 600

As the official boot sponsor of the Professional Bull Riders team, the Texas Rattlers, Ariat has become closely tied to Fort Worth’s modern Western identity. The brand’s Stockyards outpost blends performance-driven footwear and apparel with the kind of polished cowboy style that feels right at home in Cowtown. Known for emphasizing technology and innovation, Ariat has built a loyal following among ranchers, rodeo athletes, and fashion-conscious boot lovers alike.

Justin Boots

717 West Vickery Boulevard, Suite 1142

Justin Boots remains one of the most recognizable names in cowboy boots and a cornerstone of Fort Worth’s Western identity. Founded in the late 1800s, the heritage Texas brand built its reputation on durable, ranch-ready boots before expanding into fashion-forward Western styles worn far beyond the rodeo arena.