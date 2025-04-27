The Woodlands Put Its Money Where Women’s Health Is — A Grand Shopping Bonanza Boosts the Interfaith Clinic

Women Empowering Women Woodlands Style House Interfaith
Women Empowering Women Interfaith Peach Orchard
Woodlands Style Shop Interfaith Women Empowering Women
Women Empowering Women 2025 Peach Orchard Interfaith
Women Empowering Women 2025 Peach Orchard Interfaith
Women Empowering Women Woodlands Style House Interfaith
Women Empowering Women 2025 Peach Orchard Interfaith
Women Empowering Women 2025 Peach Orchard Interfaith
01
08

The American Heart Association's Faith Eberwein and Lisa Fenley shop at the market during Interfaith's Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

02
08

Shoppers had the chance to support a variety of shops during Interfaith's Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

03
08

Interfaith's Woodlands Style Shop has branded fashion and home goods items. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

04
08

Dr. Giridhar Vedala, Kerrie Guerrero, Missy Herndon and Anita Phillips. Guerrero was awarded the Woman Who Cares award. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)

05
08

Catherine Donoho, Ashlen Ronca, Liz Flores, Taryn Leto, Kaley Urbanczyk, Marisa Goldsmith, Vanessa Byrd, Kelly Andree and Taylor Sugars enjoyed shopping and lunching at Interfaith's Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

06
08

Linda Eissler, Kristi Lindahl, Maris Blair Hall, Nelda Blair and Lisa Robinson at The Peach Orchard supporting Interfaith's Community Clinic. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

07
08

Women Empowering Women Committee (L-R): Missy Herndon; Tiffany McClung; Leanna Laming; Amy Young; Taylor Handfelt; Emily Liska, DDS; Adrienne Blessing, MD; Jerissa Belsha, MD; Chelsey Sesack; Alysia Robichau, MD; Beth Bryan. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)

08
08

Dr. Giridhar Vedala, Belinda Lewis, Anita Phillips, Missy Herndon. Lewis was given the Volunteer Who Cares award. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)

Women Empowering Women Woodlands Style House Interfaith
Women Empowering Women Interfaith Peach Orchard
Woodlands Style Shop Interfaith Women Empowering Women
Women Empowering Women 2025 Peach Orchard Interfaith
Women Empowering Women 2025 Peach Orchard Interfaith
Women Empowering Women Woodlands Style House Interfaith
Women Empowering Women 2025 Peach Orchard Interfaith
Women Empowering Women 2025 Peach Orchard Interfaith
Fashion / Shopping

The Woodlands Put Its Money Where Women’s Health Is — A Grand Shopping Bonanza Boosts the Interfaith Clinic

Where Glamour Meets Purpose to Make a Lasting Impact in Montgomery Count

BY // 04.27.25
The American Heart Association's Faith Eberwein and Lisa Fenley shop at the market during Interfaith's Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Shoppers had the chance to support a variety of shops during Interfaith's Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Interfaith's Woodlands Style Shop has branded fashion and home goods items. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Dr. Giridhar Vedala, Kerrie Guerrero, Missy Herndon and Anita Phillips. Guerrero was awarded the Woman Who Cares award. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)
Catherine Donoho, Ashlen Ronca, Liz Flores, Taryn Leto, Kaley Urbanczyk, Marisa Goldsmith, Vanessa Byrd, Kelly Andree and Taylor Sugars enjoyed shopping and lunching at Interfaith's Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Linda Eissler, Kristi Lindahl, Maris Blair Hall, Nelda Blair and Lisa Robinson at The Peach Orchard supporting Interfaith's Community Clinic. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Women Empowering Women Committee (L-R): Missy Herndon; Tiffany McClung; Leanna Laming; Amy Young; Taylor Handfelt; Emily Liska, DDS; Adrienne Blessing, MD; Jerissa Belsha, MD; Chelsey Sesack; Alysia Robichau, MD; Beth Bryan. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)
Dr. Giridhar Vedala, Belinda Lewis, Anita Phillips, Missy Herndon. Lewis was given the Volunteer Who Cares award. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)
1
8

The American Heart Association's Faith Eberwein and Lisa Fenley shop at the market during Interfaith's Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

2
8

Shoppers had the chance to support a variety of shops during Interfaith's Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

3
8

Interfaith's Woodlands Style Shop has branded fashion and home goods items. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

4
8

Dr. Giridhar Vedala, Kerrie Guerrero, Missy Herndon and Anita Phillips. Guerrero was awarded the Woman Who Cares award. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)

5
8

Catherine Donoho, Ashlen Ronca, Liz Flores, Taryn Leto, Kaley Urbanczyk, Marisa Goldsmith, Vanessa Byrd, Kelly Andree and Taylor Sugars enjoyed shopping and lunching at Interfaith's Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

6
8

Linda Eissler, Kristi Lindahl, Maris Blair Hall, Nelda Blair and Lisa Robinson at The Peach Orchard supporting Interfaith's Community Clinic. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

7
8

Women Empowering Women Committee (L-R): Missy Herndon; Tiffany McClung; Leanna Laming; Amy Young; Taylor Handfelt; Emily Liska, DDS; Adrienne Blessing, MD; Jerissa Belsha, MD; Chelsey Sesack; Alysia Robichau, MD; Beth Bryan. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)

8
8

Dr. Giridhar Vedala, Belinda Lewis, Anita Phillips, Missy Herndon. Lewis was given the Volunteer Who Cares award. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)

Nearly 350 attendees came together for more than just lunch at the 11th annual Women Empowering Women event. They raised close to $185,000 in support of Interfaith Community Clinic and expanded access to health care for women across Montgomery County. Held at The Peach Orchard events space, the affair treated guests to a lively afternoon of connection, shopping and philanthropy.

Lunch from Amerigo’s Grille was followed by the Philanthropy Shopping Market, which featured almost 30 vendors from across Texas. The curated marketplace highlighted women-owned businesses, with vendors generously donating 15 percent of their proceeds to the Community Clinic. The event was co-chaired by Dr. Emily Liska and Dr. Adrienne Blessing.

A Call to Community

Interfaith’s president and CEO Missy Herndon welcomed the crowd and spoke to the overwhelming need for local services.

“We are here today to support our incredible Community Clinic, the only charity clinic serving all of Montgomery County,” Herndon says. “We believe every neighbor should have access to medical, dental and behavioral services, regardless of their ability to pay.”

She also emphasized the importance of the clinic’s work, noting that 77 percent of its patients are women. “You are an amazing group of women, and we are so grateful that you’ve chosen to spend your lunch hour to support and empower women right here in our community,” Herndon notes.

“An organization is only as strong as its people. We are grateful for an incredible clinic team who have chosen to spend their days caring.”

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 APRIL 2025
Women Empowering Women 2025 Peach Orchard Interfaith
Catherine Donoho, Ashlen Ronca, Liz Flores, Taryn Leto, Kaley Urbanczyk, Marisa Goldsmith, Vanessa Byrd, Kelly Andree and Taylor Sugars enjoyed shopping and lunching at Interfaith’s Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

After lunch, everyone turned their attention to a heartfelt program that spotlighted patient stories and the clinic’s work. The proceedings ended with special recognition for two women who’ve gone above and beyond in their dedication to Interfaith’s Community Clinic.

Interfaith presented the Volunteer Who Cares award to Belinda “Bea” Lewis for her compassion and longtime commitment. A volunteer receptionist since 2010, Lewis greets patients with a warm and welcoming smile. Her devotion to helping others continues to inspire everyone around her.

Dr. Kerrie Guerrero, chief nursing officer at Houston Methodist The Woodlands, received the Woman Who Cares award. Dr. Guerrero has served as the clinic board chair for the past two years and is a steady source of support.

“Kerrie continues to be instrumental to the success of the clinic,” Herndon says. “She’s the first to volunteer and often works alongside our team at flu clinics and Healthy Kids Festivals.”

Women Empowering Women Interfaith Peach Orchard
Shoppers had the chance to support a variety of shops during Interfaith’s Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Meeting a Growing Need

Interfaith Community Clinic provides essential dental, medical and behavioral health services for Montgomery County’s uninsured residents. It opened its doors in 1996 to address a growing gap in care.

As the community’s needs have expanded, so have the clinic’s services. Today, the Interfaith clinic delivers quality basic medical and dental care, counseling and support programs at no cost to patients. A volunteer team of licensed physicians, nurses, medical providers, dentists, hygienists, translators and support staff work together to ensure every patient receives care with dignity. In 2024, the clinic recorded 6,885 patient visits. This year, visits are already up nearly 40 percent for behavioral health and 20 percent for medical care.

Programs are funded entirely through grants, faith-based organizations, civic groups, businesses and generous individuals.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
4330 Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4330 Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4330 Ridge Road
4425 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4425 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Carla Hollis
This property is listed by: Carla Hollis (214) 392-4000 Email Realtor
4425 Lorraine Avenue
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Dallas, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
3220 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3220 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3220 Colgate Avenue
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
5610 Charlestown Drive
Melshire Estates
FOR SALE

5610 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
5610 Charlestown Drive
10406 Crestover Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

10406 Crestover Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,999,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Booker
This property is listed by: Cindy Booker (214) 699-7998 Email Realtor
10406 Crestover Drive
2828 Hood Street #1403
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X