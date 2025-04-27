The Woodlands Put Its Money Where Women’s Health Is — A Grand Shopping Bonanza Boosts the Interfaith Clinic

Dr. Giridhar Vedala, Belinda Lewis, Anita Phillips, Missy Herndon. Lewis was given the Volunteer Who Cares award. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)

Catherine Donoho, Ashlen Ronca, Liz Flores, Taryn Leto, Kaley Urbanczyk, Marisa Goldsmith, Vanessa Byrd, Kelly Andree and Taylor Sugars enjoyed shopping and lunching at Interfaith's Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Dr. Giridhar Vedala, Kerrie Guerrero, Missy Herndon and Anita Phillips. Guerrero was awarded the Woman Who Cares award. (Photo courtesy of Interfaith)

Shoppers had the chance to support a variety of shops during Interfaith's Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The American Heart Association's Faith Eberwein and Lisa Fenley shop at the market during Interfaith's Women Empowering Women event at The Peach Orchard. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Nearly 350 attendees came together for more than just lunch at the 11th annual Women Empowering Women event. They raised close to $185,000 in support of Interfaith Community Clinic and expanded access to health care for women across Montgomery County. Held at The Peach Orchard events space, the affair treated guests to a lively afternoon of connection, shopping and philanthropy.

Lunch from Amerigo’s Grille was followed by the Philanthropy Shopping Market, which featured almost 30 vendors from across Texas. The curated marketplace highlighted women-owned businesses, with vendors generously donating 15 percent of their proceeds to the Community Clinic. The event was co-chaired by Dr. Emily Liska and Dr. Adrienne Blessing.

A Call to Community

Interfaith’s president and CEO Missy Herndon welcomed the crowd and spoke to the overwhelming need for local services.

“We are here today to support our incredible Community Clinic, the only charity clinic serving all of Montgomery County,” Herndon says. “We believe every neighbor should have access to medical, dental and behavioral services, regardless of their ability to pay.”

She also emphasized the importance of the clinic’s work, noting that 77 percent of its patients are women. “You are an amazing group of women, and we are so grateful that you’ve chosen to spend your lunch hour to support and empower women right here in our community,” Herndon notes.

“An organization is only as strong as its people. We are grateful for an incredible clinic team who have chosen to spend their days caring.”

After lunch, everyone turned their attention to a heartfelt program that spotlighted patient stories and the clinic’s work. The proceedings ended with special recognition for two women who’ve gone above and beyond in their dedication to Interfaith’s Community Clinic.

Interfaith presented the Volunteer Who Cares award to Belinda “Bea” Lewis for her compassion and longtime commitment. A volunteer receptionist since 2010, Lewis greets patients with a warm and welcoming smile. Her devotion to helping others continues to inspire everyone around her.

Dr. Kerrie Guerrero, chief nursing officer at Houston Methodist The Woodlands, received the Woman Who Cares award. Dr. Guerrero has served as the clinic board chair for the past two years and is a steady source of support.

“Kerrie continues to be instrumental to the success of the clinic,” Herndon says. “She’s the first to volunteer and often works alongside our team at flu clinics and Healthy Kids Festivals.”

Meeting a Growing Need

Interfaith Community Clinic provides essential dental, medical and behavioral health services for Montgomery County’s uninsured residents. It opened its doors in 1996 to address a growing gap in care.

As the community’s needs have expanded, so have the clinic’s services. Today, the Interfaith clinic delivers quality basic medical and dental care, counseling and support programs at no cost to patients. A volunteer team of licensed physicians, nurses, medical providers, dentists, hygienists, translators and support staff work together to ensure every patient receives care with dignity. In 2024, the clinic recorded 6,885 patient visits. This year, visits are already up nearly 40 percent for behavioral health and 20 percent for medical care.

Programs are funded entirely through grants, faith-based organizations, civic groups, businesses and generous individuals.