More Than a Shopping Oasis — Your Guide to Everything The Woodlands’ Market Street Has to Offer

Whether you’re a resident of The Woodlands or just visiting the area, Market Street is an open-air mixed-use development and community hub. High fashion stores, chef-inspired restaurants and cafes, entertainment options, hotels and more await. All within a welcoming and inviting atmosphere.

Marketing director Noemi Cortez Gonzalez says Market Street is constantly updating its tenant mix, with many new-to-the-area stores and restaurants.

“Exciting names that have recently debuted include Bosscat Kitchen + Libations, Sixty Vines, Gucci, Breitling, Nike, Rhone and Faherty,” Gonzalez says.

Shop ‘Til You Drop

Shopping is the primary purpose of most visit to Market Street. It is an oasis for those seeking an elite spending experience. There is a curated collection of boutiques and luxury stores, each offering a unique blend of style, sophistication and craftsmanship.

Whether you’re searching for the latest trends in women’s or men’s apparel, high-performance sports gear or special gifts and accessories for the home, this Woodlands shopping land has it all.

With top-tier stores like Gucci, Tiffany & Co., Orvis, Peloton, Everything But Water, Louis Vuitton, Johnny Was and more, rest assured that you’re shopping with the best of the best.

The Market Street Restaurant Mix

Nestled among the gleaming Market Street shops, you can also nosh on high quality restaurants.

Tex-Mex titan El Tiempo Cantina offers sizzling fajitas and mouth-watering margaritas. Head next door for the best of Creole-meets-Cajun at Schilleci’s New Orleans Kitchen. Tommy Bahama Cafe and True Food Kitchen also offer a variety of American food options.

And if you’re in search of the perfect glass of wine, look no further than Cru Food & Wine Bar and Sixty Vines. Yes, there are two wine bar restaurants in this mixed-use development.

Events Mania

But there’s even more to Market Street than interesting restaurants and high-end stores. With its revamped Central Park — think pergolas for entertaining, a large green space for activities and events, and a splash pad for kids — and an exciting calendar of events, this urban refuge is the perfect spot for hanging out.

“Our events are special and create a draw for our community to come and experience Market Street,” Gonzalez says. “Our signature events include a spring and fall concert series, a fine arts show and a robust schedule of holiday events and festivals. We love seeing friends and neighbors gather in our Central Park.”

If you’re hoping to catch the latest blockbuster in the lap of luxury, Market Street will offer that experience soon too. Reel Luxury Cinemas is scheduled to open this summer.

Hotel and Spa Options

Market Street also boasts spa and hotel options.

Treat yourself to a blissful getaway at The Woodhouse Day Spa and refresh and rejuvenate from the inside out. The serene environment at this retreat offers skin treatments, massage therapies and other spa services.

After all the sophisticated fun you’ve had at Market Street, you’ll need an equally classy place to rest.

The upscale Hyatt Centric isn’t your average hotel. It boasts lavish boutique suites with impressive views onto Market Street and easy access to one of the most popular concert venues in the area — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

“We love how our Hyatt Centric has created an ideal spot for guests who would like to include a visit to Market Street for a girls’ or couples’ weekend,” Gonzalez says.

Change For Charity Shows Market Street’s Heart

Market Street also gives back to the community through its unique Change for Charity program. The program collects thousands of dollars from premium parking meters to benefit four Montgomery County charities each year.

“Since its inception, the program has raised more than $250,000 for the local community,” Gonzalez says.