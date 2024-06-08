The Woodlands Style Golf Polos Interfaith
Men's polos are available through The Woodlands Style. Sales support Interfaith, which helps families, children and seniors. (Courtesy of Woodlands Style)

Pickleball paddles are now part of the lineup of products produced by Woodlands Style. (Courtesy of Woodlands Style)

Just in time for The Woodlands' 50th anniversary, Interfaith is selling a new line of merchandise.

Fashion

Stylish Merchandise Celebrating The Woodlands to Benefit Interfaith’s Vital Mission — The Woodlands Style Rocks (and Helps)

Hometown Products That Do Hometown Good

BY // 06.08.24
All proceeds from The Woodlands Style’s distinct hometown merchandise is set to benefit the Interfaith food pantry this summer. This will help with a 46 percent increase in need for the food pantry and crisis assistance programs since 2023, according to The Woodlands nonprofit Interfaith.

“As we strive to meet the escalating needs of our neighbors in crisis, we would greatly appreciate your support,” Interfaith of The Woodlands president and CEO Missy Herndon says. “The food pantry is always in need of non-perishable donations or you can purchase items from The Woodlands Style to support our mission.

“Interfaith would not be able to serve our neighbors in need without the assistance from the amazing community we live in.”

Interfaith launched The Woodlands Style, an apparel and accessories line, in the Fall of 2023, just in time to kick off the 50th anniversary celebration for The Woodlands. The beloved nonprofit secured licensing approval from Howard Hughes, The Woodlands Township and Visit The Woodlands to be able to do it. The Woodlands Style is a curated collection of officially licensed clothing and accessories celebrating the pioneering master planned community.

The Woodlands Style offers everything from T-shirts and sweatshirts to pickleball paddles and tote bags. Each product showcases iconic symbols that represent The Woodlands.

Interfaith Fills a Need in the Community

Summer is the one of the busiest times of year for the Interfaith food pantry. With the increase in need, partly fueled by all the kids out of school (and away from school provided meals) for the summer, there are families struggling to get enough to eat. There are numerous ways to support Interfaith in its mission to aid these families grappling with food insecurity. Whether you host a food drive, donate non-perishable items to the food pantry, or  give money towards pantry restocking, every effort matters. Interfaith relies heavily on the generosity of donors, regardless of the size of their contributions.

Support directly impacts the lives of homebound seniors, kids at risk of hunger and individuals and families in urgent need of help.  Interfaith of The Woodlands is a nonprofit social service agency that provides families and individuals facing unexpected challenges with basic needs, preventing food insecurity and homelessness. Senior adults are able to participate in a variety of services to help them age in place, while any area resident can gain access to a number of wrap-around services created to help them rise above their circumstances and regain self-sufficiency.

Now you can help Interfaith by looking Woodlands stylish too.

For more information on Interfaith’s programs and services or to become a volunteer, go here or call (281) 367-1230.

