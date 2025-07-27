The official engagement of Kendra Scott and Zac Brown turned the focus on the sparkling pink engagement ring designed in collaboration with Houston jeweler Franco Valobr.
The official engagement of Kendra Scott and Zac Brown turned the focus on the sparkling pink engagement ring designed in collaboration with Houston jeweler Franco Valobr.

Kendra Scott's engagement ring from Zac Brown, 3.06 carat fancy pink diamond surrounded by 28 baguette cut brilliant white diamonds weighing a total of 3.17 carats set in platinum gold. A Valobra Master Jewelers custom creation.

Zac Brown & Kendra Scott went halibut fishing in Alaska before their engagement which invoked a Houston jewelry favorite.

Kendra Scott & Zac Brown pose for an Instagram post.

Zac Brown & Kendra Scott before their engagement announcement (Instagram photo)

Kendra Scott & Zac Brown in a romantic moment (Instagram photo)

Zac Brown & Kendra Scott vacationing in Alaska before announcement of their engagement.

Kendra Scott and Zac Brown visit Dahlonega, Georgia, where Zac graduated from high school. Seen with potter Brad Walker (Instagram photo)

Fashion / Weddings

Zac Brown Tapped a Houston Jeweler To Design Kendra Scott's Knockout Pink Engagement Ring — Inside the Romance

It's a Major Moment For the Beloved Frank Valobra Too

BY // 07.26.25
The official engagement of Kendra Scott and Zac Brown turned the focus on the sparkling pink engagement ring designed in collaboration with Houston jeweler Franco Valobr.
Franco Valobra, his son Maximo Valobra at a party held at Valobra Master Jewelers in Houston (Photo by Wilson Parish)
The official engagement of Kendra Scott and Zac Brown turned the focus on the sparkling pink engagement ring designed in collaboration with Houston jeweler Franco Valobr.

Kendra Scott's engagement ring from Zac Brown, 3.06 carat fancy pink diamond surrounded by 28 baguette cut brilliant white diamonds weighing a total of 3.17 carats set in platinum gold. A Valobra Master Jewelers custom creation.

Zac Brown & Kendra Scott went halibut fishing in Alaska before their engagement which invoked a Houston jewelry favorite.

Kendra Scott & Zac Brown pose for an Instagram post.

Zac Brown & Kendra Scott before their engagement announcement (Instagram photo)

Kendra Scott & Zac Brown in a romantic moment (Instagram photo)

Zac Brown & Kendra Scott vacationing in Alaska before announcement of their engagement.

Kendra Scott and Zac Brown visit Dahlonega, Georgia, where Zac graduated from high school. Seen with potter Brad Walker (Instagram photo)

News of Zac Brown and Austin’s jewelry mogul Kendra Scott’s engagement hit the media waves like a tsunami over the weekend with People magazine getting the exclusive, E! Online jumping in and a gazillion other media outlets following suit. It was not until Saturday that Houston/New Orleans jeweler Franco Valobra entered the picture with the reveal that he and Zac Brown had designed the killer engagement ring together though.

Kendra Scott’s engagement ring from Zac Brown, 3.06 carat fancy pink diamond surrounded by 28 baguette cut brilliant white diamonds weighing a total of 3.17 carats set in platinum gold. A Valobra Master Jewelers custom creation.

The ring, according to Valobra  Jewelers, consists of a 3.06 carat fancy pink (GIA certified, VVS2) diamond set within 28 baguette cut brilliant white diamonds. It weighs in at a total of 3.17 carats in platinum gold. And it’s a knockout.

The beauty is sure to please the discretionary taste of Kendra Scott, founder, executive chairwoman, designer and former CEO of her namesake billion dollar jewelry and lifestyle brand.

Zac Brown & Kendra Scott before their engagement announcement (Instagram photo)

“Finding someone I’m so like-minded with and share and align in such a way, it’s such an incredible thing,” Brown told Us Weekly. “It’s totally different than anything I’ve ever had before.”

“We are so happy and grateful,” the pair told People following Zac’s proposal, “that we found each other.”

Valobra, as might be expected, is a big fan of the Zac Brown Band and after meeting through friends a decade ago they have remained cozy with Valobra Master Jewelers responsible for creating a number of custom pieces for the singer. (Never mind that Valobra and Brown also collaborated on a previous engagement for the country music star.)

Zac Brown the his band perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

According to People, 46-year-old Brown, 46 and the 51-year-old Scott met after being introduced by friends and had been dating for several months before making their first public appearance at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas in May. At the awards, Brown received the inaugural Veterans’ Voice Awards, which spotlights artists who have made a lasting impact in the lives of veterans. Brown is noted for his work with Hope for the Warriors and as founder of Camp Southern Ground in Georgia.

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott launches the tour for her memoire, ‘Born to Shine at her boutique in Houston’s CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara)

The couple share a commitment to philanthropy. Scott does much of her work through her namesake foundation, which works to empower women and youth in the areas of health and wellness, education and entrepreneurship.

Just three days ago Scott posted images on Instagram of the duo fishing in Alaska.

“I love experiencing your favorite places, @zacbrown. Let’s go back!,” Scott wrote.

He responded, “I loved showing my lady her new home.”

Scroll through the photo gallery above for more images of Brown and Scott from her Instagram posts.

