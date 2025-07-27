Zac Brown Tapped a Houston Jeweler To Design Kendra Scott’s Knockout Pink Engagement Ring — Inside the Romance

Kendra Scott and Zac Brown visit Dahlonega, Georgia, where Zac graduated from high school. Seen with potter Brad Walker (Instagram photo)

Zac Brown & Kendra Scott went halibut fishing in Alaska before their engagement which invoked a Houston jewelry favorite.

The official engagement of Kendra Scott and Zac Brown turned the focus on the sparkling pink engagement ring designed in collaboration with Houston jeweler Franco Valobr.

News of Zac Brown and Austin’s jewelry mogul Kendra Scott’s engagement hit the media waves like a tsunami over the weekend with People magazine getting the exclusive, E! Online jumping in and a gazillion other media outlets following suit. It was not until Saturday that Houston/New Orleans jeweler Franco Valobra entered the picture with the reveal that he and Zac Brown had designed the killer engagement ring together though.

The ring, according to Valobra Jewelers, consists of a 3.06 carat fancy pink (GIA certified, VVS2) diamond set within 28 baguette cut brilliant white diamonds. It weighs in at a total of 3.17 carats in platinum gold. And it’s a knockout.

The beauty is sure to please the discretionary taste of Kendra Scott, founder, executive chairwoman, designer and former CEO of her namesake billion dollar jewelry and lifestyle brand.

“Finding someone I’m so like-minded with and share and align in such a way, it’s such an incredible thing,” Brown told Us Weekly. “It’s totally different than anything I’ve ever had before.”

“We are so happy and grateful,” the pair told People following Zac’s proposal, “that we found each other.”

Valobra, as might be expected, is a big fan of the Zac Brown Band and after meeting through friends a decade ago they have remained cozy with Valobra Master Jewelers responsible for creating a number of custom pieces for the singer. (Never mind that Valobra and Brown also collaborated on a previous engagement for the country music star.)

According to People, 46-year-old Brown, 46 and the 51-year-old Scott met after being introduced by friends and had been dating for several months before making their first public appearance at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas in May. At the awards, Brown received the inaugural Veterans’ Voice Awards, which spotlights artists who have made a lasting impact in the lives of veterans. Brown is noted for his work with Hope for the Warriors and as founder of Camp Southern Ground in Georgia.

The couple share a commitment to philanthropy. Scott does much of her work through her namesake foundation, which works to empower women and youth in the areas of health and wellness, education and entrepreneurship.

Just three days ago Scott posted images on Instagram of the duo fishing in Alaska.

“I love experiencing your favorite places, @zacbrown. Let’s go back!,” Scott wrote.

He responded, “I loved showing my lady her new home.”

Scroll through the photo gallery above for more images of Brown and Scott from her Instagram posts.