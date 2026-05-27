Houston Jewelry Fave Teams Up With Women’s Suits Guru For a Special Showcase — Zadok and Studio Mayfair Meet Cute

Sterling Dio, left, with models showcasing her spring/summer collection at Pell 1990 boutique in The Woodlands. (Photo by Jose Rodriguez)

Amy Zadok and Lisa Zadok aee joining forces with Sterling Dio for a pop-up of The Studio Mayfair in Zadok Jewelers. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Sisters-in-law Amy Zadok and Lisa Zadok have carved one special role among many meaningful tasks for themselves in the family-owned Zadok Jewelers. One that means plenty to them. They empower women through the annual Leading Women champagne brunch, a spirited Houston affair where successful femmes share their insights in Q&A format

The duo is taking that mission a step farther by inviting Sterling Dio to host a residency of her bespoke and ready-to-wear suits — The Studio Mayfair — in the Houston jewelry emporium’s Nina Magon Lounge starting with a kickoff this Wednesday, May 27.

These are not just any suits for women and men, rather suits based on the English tradition of fine menswear tailoring. It’s a look that the Zadok duo favors. They had been following Dio on social media and were taken with her style and work ethic and suggested a collaboration of some kind that would partner the two brands.

With The Studio Mayfair’s first brick and mortar boutique at 3201 Allen Parkway currently in the final stages of molding and design by Ashley Taylor Interiors, Sterling suggested a short-term residency. Brilliant. The Zadoks offered the Nina Magon Lounge for hosting customers and taking fittings. (Appointments only.)

This Wednesday, May 27, the day before the pop-up boutique goes live for appointments, Dio and the Zadoks are hosting a small kickoff event that happens to be Dio’s birthday. In addition the event serves to launch The Studio Mayfair’s collection of unisex ties created by Dio and produced by luxury Italian manufacturer Santostefano di Italo Ferretti.

This is not the first area event showcasing The Studio Mayfair. Dio presented her bespoke suiting to a gathering of ladies at Pell 1990 in The Woodlands in April.

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All in all, the Zadok residency represents a marriage of two luxury brands giving sophisticated individuals the opportunity to explore made-to-order suits alongside a curated selection of fine jewelry and timepieces. Bonus: Sterling Dio is presenting her personal jewelry picks to complement her modern tailoring.