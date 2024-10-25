Dallas’ 7 Best Holiday Tea Services — From The Nightmare Before Christmas-Themed to Storied Mansion Experiences
Toast To The Festive Season At These Top Local SpotsBY Megan Ziots // 10.25.24
One cannot celebrate the festive season properly in Dallas without attending one (or several) holiday tea services. From storied mansions and cozy Bishop Arts homes to penthouse perches, there are many different styles of afternoon tea services to check out this year.
These are Dallas’ 7 Best Holiday Tea Services.
The most iconic Dallas holiday tea each year is at this French restaurant at The Adolphus hotel. For $80 per adult (and $35 for kids), the three-course menu comes with savory indulgences, scones, and pastries, two artisan tea pairings from Zatki, a complimentary glass of champagne or non-alcoholic offering, and discounted day valet parking.
Reservations are now open for bookings beginning on November 5 through January 5.
This charming Bishop Arts District spot is located in a small yellow house. It’s family-owned and serves afternoon tea all year round. But, we’d have to say that tea during the holidays is the most magical. For $75 per adult, the experience includes three pots of tea of your choice and six courses of bites.
From November 11 through January 3, book a spot either at 11 am or 2 pm for the Dallas Arboterum’s holiday tea. For $72 per person for indoor seating or $65 per person outdoors, the menu features soup, an entree choice, and dessert. There are also scones served with jam and cream and three tea options.
Christmas Tea at this iconic East Dallas mansion takes place from December 4 through 8, and December 11 through 15 at noon daily. For $75 per person, you’ll enjoy savory bites, scones, sweets, tea, and champagne. You can also add on a Mansion Tour (December 7 and 8 only) for another $25.
Book your table now for the recently revamped Mirador’s holiday tea. Atop Forty Five Ten in downtown Dallas, you’ll enjoy a modern take on afternoon tea with a three-course, dim sum-inspired menu of bites and Mariage Frères tea pairings, cocktail flights, caviar service, Autumn sweets, champagne, and penthouse views.
The new menu launches on November 2.
Society Bakery
Lakewood
1926 Skillman Street
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
This local bakery has been serving up stellar cookies and cakes since 2003. It recently moved to Lakewood where it hosts afternoon tea year-round. The holiday tea will begin on November 21 and run through December 21. It’s $70 per person and includes an English-inspired three-course tea with a Christmas theme.
Hotel Crescent Court
Uptown
400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This classy Uptown hotel usually offers a festive holiday tea each year, but in the meantime, you can check out its The Nightmare Before Christmas Spook-tacular High Tea on October 26 and 27. For $100 per person, the experience features bites, decor, and live entertainment themed after the 1993 animated film by Tim Burton.
We will keep you posted on what’s next for afternoon tea at the hotel.