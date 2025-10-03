The 49th Annual Lakewood Home Tour Unveils Its First Featured Home — Get a Look Inside the 100-Year-Old Spanish Eclectic House

This year, the tour kicks off with the unveiling of its first featured home: 6635 Lakewood Boulevard.

Stained glass windows are one of the original features at 6635 Lakewood Boulevard.

We're thrilled to unveil 6635 Lakewood Boulevard as our first featured home and invite the community to celebrate this milestone and its storied heritage," says Lauren Harrison, 2025 Home Tour Chair.

6635 Lakewood Boulevard has been updated over the past five years, but still retains several of its historical details.

On November 8 and 9, the 49th Annual Lakewood Home Tour will take place across the historic, eclectic neighborhood. From 11 am to 4 pm each day, ticketholders can explore six unique houses, including the tour’s first featured home: 6635 Lakewood Boulevard.

Built in 1925 by Dines & Kraft, 6635 Lakewood Boulevard turns 100 years old this year and is an example of Lakewood’s iconic Spanish Eclectic architectural style. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home has been updated over the past five years, but still retains several of its historical details, including its floor plan, stained glass windows, Rookwood fireplace, and light fixtures. A highlight is the home’s original high-ceiling garage, which has been converted into a guest house. It “was reportedly designed to house a military tank,” says a press release.

“The Home Tour is more than just a showcase of stunning homes — it’s about honoring our community’s rich history and investing in its future,” says Lauren Harrison, 2025 Home Tour Chair, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to unveil 6635 Lakewood Boulevard as our first featured home and invite the community to celebrate this milestone and its storied heritage.”

Here’s a sneak peek of the other five homes on the Lakewood Home Tour:

Crafted in 2024, 7317 Dominique Drive features Santa Barbara-style architecture. 7317 Dominique Drive showcases the perfect blend of classic details and modern twists.

















Originally built in 1938, 6630 Lakewood Boulevard was renovated in 2015. 6630 Lakewood Boulevard boasts California coastal influences. 6719 Bob O Link Drive is a two-story home featuring open-concept living spaces indoors and outdoors. From attic nooks transformed into secret hideaways for the kids, to stylish and functional updates throughout, every inch of this home has been tailored for modern family life at 6719 Bob O Link Drive. 6801 La Vista Drive is a newly constructed home designed by Richard Drummond Davis. Treasured artworks by Sian Holsapple (a Lakewood local) and Leah Michelle add a personal and vibrant layer to this thoughtfully curated home. Built in 1975 by one of Dallas' first female builders, 6927 Delrose Drive has been transformed into an eclectic French contemporary residence. As the owners of Kitchen Design Concepts, the homeowners immersed themselves in every aspect of this thoughtful renovation of 6927 Delrose Drive.

Presented by the Lakewood Early Childhood PTA, ticket sales benefit East Dallas schools, including Lakewood Elementary School, J.L. Long Middle School, and Woodrow Wilson High School.

On November 9 from 7 pm to 9:30 pm, guests can opt for the Candelight Tour, a gallery-style event with light bites and wine pairings. New to this year is a VIP Full Bus package, which offers the option to reserve a 23-seat shuttle. Exclusive to this tour is an additional home — 7022 Merrilee Lane.

Tickets ($45 to $95) are available here.