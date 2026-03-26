AceroBella Woodlands
Acero Bella Woodlands
Acero Bella Woodlands
AceroBella Woodlands
AceroBella Woodlands
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The Galley system at the nww Acero Bella showiroom in The Woodlands gives homeowners great flexibility when creating a kitchen system that works in many sink lengths, with accessories to boost efficiency.

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Luxury appliances, and plumbing in a wide variety of finishes are available in the new Acero Bella showroom in The Woodlands.

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Kallista is just one of several lines that Acero Bella has in the showroom on Research Forest.

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Newport Brass fixtures come in many finishes, and are known for their solid brass construction at Acero Bella.

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Freestanding tubs are on display in the showroom, as is a unique air vent drying system for glass shower doors.

AceroBella Woodlands
Acero Bella Woodlands
Acero Bella Woodlands
AceroBella Woodlands
AceroBella Woodlands
Home + Design / Home Stores

Home Fittings Favorite Opens a New Store In The Woodlands — Acero Bella Brings High-End House Changers

An Interior Designer's Best Friend

BY //
The Galley system at the nww Acero Bella showiroom in The Woodlands gives homeowners great flexibility when creating a kitchen system that works in many sink lengths, with accessories to boost efficiency.
Luxury appliances, and plumbing in a wide variety of finishes are available in the new Acero Bella showroom in The Woodlands.
Kallista is just one of several lines that Acero Bella has in the showroom on Research Forest.
Newport Brass fixtures come in many finishes, and are known for their solid brass construction at Acero Bella.
Freestanding tubs are on display in the showroom, as is a unique air vent drying system for glass shower doors.
1
5

The Galley system at the nww Acero Bella showiroom in The Woodlands gives homeowners great flexibility when creating a kitchen system that works in many sink lengths, with accessories to boost efficiency.

2
5

Luxury appliances, and plumbing in a wide variety of finishes are available in the new Acero Bella showroom in The Woodlands.

3
5

Kallista is just one of several lines that Acero Bella has in the showroom on Research Forest.

4
5

Newport Brass fixtures come in many finishes, and are known for their solid brass construction at Acero Bella.

5
5

Freestanding tubs are on display in the showroom, as is a unique air vent drying system for glass shower doors.

Home fittings store Acero Bella, which has been in Houston since 2013, has opened a new showroom in The Woodlands. Owner Chas Daniels, a veteran of the plumbing and hardware industry, is bringing her high-end decorative plumbing, cabinet hardware, door hardware and premium appliances north.

“People value quality, and we had several of our existing customers and homeowners say ‘We really need something like this in The Woodlands,’ ” Daniels tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “We saw Montgomery County projects elevating to where they are now. They’re super elegant.”

The Woodlands’ new Acero Bella also sells cabinet and door hardware, along with appliances, including SubZero, Wolf, Thermador, Perlick and Ilve.

Daniels’ plan centers around working with tradespeople and homeowners planning a new construction or a remodel.

“We work with architects, designers and builders and make sure that we were a good partner to those people, because construction projects are really difficult,” Daniels says. “You want to make sure you’re a good supplier and that the flow goes well, from the very beginning when you make the selections with the homeowner.”

It is all about staying on top of design trends and knowing how products work in construction to make the experience better for homeowners.

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Longtime Woodlands business owner Nancy Charbonneau appreciates having an Acero Bella in The Woodlands.

“As principal designer of Charbonneau Interiors, our team is incredibly excited about the opening of Acero Bella here in The Woodlands,” Charbonneau says. “The showroom is truly exceptional. The quality of the fixtures, the breadth of the selection and the level of customer service they provide are all outstanding.

“It is a pleasure to spend time in a showroom where designers and clients can experience the products firsthand — seeing the craftsmanship up close and being able to touch and feel the materials in person makes such a meaningful difference in the design process.”

AceroBella Woodlands
Newport Brass fixtures come in many finishes, and are known for their solid brass construction at Acero Bella.

Plumbing Magic

Plumbing is a significant investment in a home, and can make or break how a home functions, Daniels notes.

“Plumbing is actually one of the very first things you pick in a in the process of a project,” she says. “We want to focus on picking the right product for the consumer, the use of the consumer and for the budget. We like to specialize in longterm products, meaning non-disposable product, unfortunately, just the way the whole world has gone.

“These are working architectural additions to your home. you have to look at them as a longterm investment. Because when you under invest most specifically in shower areas, people will come in and say, ‘I want a really good working shower head.’ But that’s like putting amazing tires on a Yugo car.

“You’re not ever going to get great water pressure out of any shower head. So invest in the things that are a real longterm commitment, like things that are in the wall.”

Acero Bella Woodlands
Luxury appliances, and plumbing in a wide variety of finishes are available in the Acero Bella showroom.

Kitchen functionality is another important consideration in the design process.

The Galley is a phenomenal company out of Tulsa, and they came out with the workstation concept. In the heart of the home, the kitchen where we gather to cook, entertain, or host your children for their homework every night,” Daniels says. “They developed this system that allows you to cook, clean up, to spread out and do a pizza night or a taco night.

“So all the things that you would get all over your marble countertop, you can now do in the well of this sink. And they provide all the accessories to facilitate the usability of the sink.”

The home wellness trend is part of Acero Bella’s product lineup.

“Saunas have taken the country by storm,” Daniels says. “During COVID, wellness and recuperating at home became so important. So I think all of us are trying to find ways to incorporate health and well being everywhere we can, and that includes putting a sauna in our home.”

The large showroom has a sauna on display, along with several components for an outdoor kitchen. 

Acero Bella‘s new showroom in The Woodlands is located at 3000 Research Forest Drive, Suite 110, and is open 9 am to 5 pm Mondays through Fridays.

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