Houston’s Most Stunning Homes In Memorial, The Heights, Bellaire and More — This Home Tour Keeps It Innovative

The American Institute of Architects is bringing its AIA Houston Home Tour back, letting home devotees and the curious step inside some of the most beautifully designed houses in the greater Houston area. Presented by longtime AIA partner Eggersmann USA, the two-day self-guided tour showcases eight homes that represent some of Houston’s best new residential architecture.

This year’s Houston Home Tour includes houses in the Memorial, Hunters Creek, Woodland Heights, Bellaire and The Heights neighborhoods, as well as a stunning Texas Hill Country modern farmhouse in Brookshire. Each house was designed by a different esteemed architectural firm: Biazar Studio, studioMET architects, Rodolfo R Fabre Design, FORMATION, Dillon Kyle Architects, Ordinary Architecture Practice, Albany Studio and Brett Zamore Design.

Some of this Houston Home Tour’s highlights?

At 11800 Wink Road, studioMET draws upon the homeowners’ Moroccan heritage for an aesthetic that feels both rich and modern, with natural materials and an earth tone color palette. Health and wellness are key features of life in this 7,650-square-foot house, which boasts a Hammam, a dry sauna, a cold plunge and even a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

StudioMET also blends the contemporary with the traditional at 37448 Bains Lane in Brookshire. Standout features of this modern farmhouse undeniably include its viewing tower, which offers panoramic views of the verdant landscape, and its tea house along the riverbank. Though farther out than the rest of the tour, this home is a don’t-miss stop.

Up in The Heights, Ordinary Architecture Practice has done the unthinkable and turned a 760-square-foot ADU into a surprisingly spacious home. Natural light, double height ceilings and playful detailing help expand the modest dwelling, which is in the backyard of an existing house.

Head south and one can check out the historically significant townhouse at 4158 Meyerwood Drive, restored by Rodolfo R Fabre Design and FORMATION. This Houston home is one of three constructed for the 1969 National Association for Home Builders at the Astrodome, meant to showcase the advantages of steel in residential construction. (It was also a PaperCity Design Awards Houston 2024 winner for Historic Restoration/Preservation: Residential.)

These are just four of the stunning architectural works that real estate devotees and home fanatics won’t want to miss.

AIA Houston architects will be present at each house to speak to visitors. Discounted tickets can be purchased online through Friday, October 17th. Tickets can also be purchased at any of the participating houses on the days of the tour. Full tour tickets cost $35 in advance and $40 the weekend of the tour. Tickets to any individual house are $10.

The AIA Houston Home Tour is set for Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19, from noon to 6 pm both days. Learn more here.