Houston’s Most Interesting New Houses Draw a Crowd With Architect Clout — AIA Showcases the Best Builds

To kick off its 2025 Home Tour, the American Institute of Architects Houston hosted an elegant appreciation party at Eggersmann Kitchens at Decorative Center Houston. Around 125 home lovers attended the happy hour-style event to celebrate the architects, interior designers, homeowners and sponsors who make the AIA Home Tour possible.

Chef Maricela “Mate” Zorrilla of Flora served light bites inspired by both traditional Mexican food and Texas flavors. Think ceviche bites, mini yellowfin tostadas, caviar chalupitas and chicken taquitos. Drink sponsors Botonica, 21 Seeds and Ketel One fueled the evening with libations, including Botonica’s signature drinks, the Desert Dove and hibiscus margarita.

AIA Houston executive director Rusty Bienvenue thanked all the attendees for their contributions to the organization and presented plaques to recognize sponsors, architects and homeowners. Attendees then mingled with the architects and designers, inquiring about their work and making light talk.

Eight elegant Houston homes were featured in the 2025 AIA Houston Home Tour, showcasing some of the best in Houston’s new residential architecture while spanning a range of styles from traditional to contemporary. The tour included houses in Memorial, Hunters Creek, Woodland Heights, Bellaire and The Heights neighborhoods, as well as a stunning Texas Hill Country modern farmhouse in Brookshire.

Among the featured architects, designers, and homeowners who made the party were Mandy and Philip LeBlanc, Formation; Rudy Fabre, Rudy R. Fabre Design; Bob Robinowitz of McIntyre + Robinowitz Architects; Kam Biazar, Biazar Studio; Katherine Ruiz, Dillon Kyle Architects; Brett Zamore, Brett Zamore Design; James Evans and Mark Bufalini, Collaborative Designworks; Chase Stanley and Angelo Iniwan, Albany Studios; and Bradly Hirdes, Ordinary Architecture Practice. Other notable guests included Sandra and Evan Soltoff of Eggersmann, Anne Breaux, Michael Soltoff, Moshe Even, Steven Goodman, Han Dang, Astrid Gallareta, Dana McManus, Leslie Hodge, and Katy Rakowski.

AIA and Architecture Center Houston will hold its 16th Annual Gingerbread Build-Off on Saturday, December 13 from 9 am to 4:30 pm at Levy Park, 3801 Eastside Street. For more info, go here.