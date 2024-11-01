fbpx
Kristal Casey, Lilly Gonzalez, Nia Mayfield make the scene at the AIA Houston Home Tour Appreciation Party. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Home + Design / Design Notes

Houston’s AIA Home Tour Weekend Kicks Off With an Elegant Preview Party — No Mere Social Hour

Showing Off a Variety of Bayou City Neighborhoods

BY // 11.01.24
photography Quy Tran
Kristal Casey, Lilly Gonzalez, Nia Mayfield make the scene at the AIA Houston Home Tour Appreciation Party. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Jeff and Blair Ainsworth at the AIA Houston Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Quy Tran)
Dawn Ginn, Benjamin Johnston at the AIA Houston Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Quy Tran)
Leslie Hodge, Laura Soto, Evan Soltoff, Dana McManus, Micky Nguyen at the AIA Houston Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Quy Tran)
Martin & Kristi Gollwitzer at the AIA Houston Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Quy Tran)
Greg Roffino, Erich Ploog at the AIA Houston Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Quy Tran)
Ann G & Brad Hollenbeck at the AIA Houston Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Quy Tran)
Gerry Heard, Kay Diamond, Tylor Hearn at the AIA Houston Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Quy Tran)
Anthony Stacker, Heather Bergeron at the AIA Houston Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Quy Tran)
Linda & Simon Eyles, Dawn Ginn at the AIA Houston Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Quy Tran)
Kaitlin Stein, Greg Roffino, Clair Hedgcoxe at the AIA Houston Home Tour Appreciation Party (Photo by Quy Tran)
The American Institute of Architects Houston kicked off its 2024 Home Tour (which takes place this weekend) with an elegant appreciation party at Eggersmann Kitchens at Decorative Center Houston. Around 75 Houstonians attended the happy hour-style event to celebrate the architects, interior designers, homeowners and sponsors who make the AIA Home Tour possible. 

Churrasco’s served light bites of ahi tuna ceviche, beef Wellington, roasted beets, caviar twinkies, chicken empanadas, wild mushroom tarts and tenderloin crostini. Drink sponsors 21 Seeds, Ron Zacapa and Boheme fueled the evening with cocktails, including margaritas and espresso martinis.

AIA Houston associate director Aleks Savitski welcomed the crowd to the social hour, thanking all the attendees for their contributions to the organization. Guests then mingled amongst the architects and designers, inquiring about their work and making light talk, while listening to the 1980s tunes of DJ Mikey Drag

Nine elegant Houston homes will be showcased throughout this weekend in the 2024 AIA Houston Home Tour. Each of these residences was built in the last five years in Houston by AIA architects, spanning a range of styles from traditional to contemporary. The tour includes residences in The Heights, Montrose, Oak Forest and Hunters Creek Village neighborhoods. 

Among the featured architects and designers who made the party were Benjamin Johnston, Greg Roffino and Erich Ploog of Benjamin Johnston Design; Bob Robinowitz of McIntyre + Robinowitz Architects; and Ann G. and Brad Hollenbeck of Hollenbeck Architects. Other notable guests included Leslie Hodge, Laura Soto, Evan Soltoff, Dana McManus, Micky Nguyen of presenting sponsor Eggersmann; Kristi and Martin Gollwitzer; Gerry Heard; Kay Diamond; Tylor Hearn; Linda and Simon Eyles; Dawn Ginn; Kristal Casey; Lilly Gonzalez; Nia Mayfield; Blair and Jeff Ainsworth.

The AIA Houston Home Tour takes place this Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, from noon to 6 pm each day. Online ticket sales have ended, but tickets may be purchased at the door of any featured home. Learn more here.

X