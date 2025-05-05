Bering’s Makes Kitchen Dreams Come True With The New Ankarsrum Assistent Original Mixer in Cloudy Pink

The Assistent Original AKM6230 is the latest model of the classic stand mixer, featuring new smart functions and improvements.

If May were a color, it would be pink. From spring to tulips to Mother’s Day to the end of school, everything just turns up rosy in May. That’s why when Ankarsrum launched its newest color, Cloudy Pink, for the Assistent Original, it just made sense.

The Assistent Original AKM6230 is the latest model of the classic stand mixer, featuring new smart functions and improvements. With a strong motor and motor feedback system, it easily handles everything from light batters to heavy doughs — quietly and efficiently. The 7L stainless bowl is perfect for large batches, and the sleek, low-noise design sits firmly on your countertop. Each package includes a 7L bowl, dough roller, dough knife, spatula, dough hook, proving lid, a 3.5L Tritan whisking bowl, balloon whisks, and shortcrust dough hooks.

Inspired by soft pink clouds on a crisp spring day, fluffy cotton candy, and silky pink sorbets, Cloudy Pink brings a sense of lightness, joy, and creativity to your kitchen. Like a delicate, whipped cloud, this creamy, pastel pink strikes the perfect balance between elegance and playful nostalgia — a tribute to childhood marshmallows, dreamy pastries, and sweet moments. It’s the color that adds a warm and inviting touch to your space, a subtle yet lively accent that sparks both inspiration and charm.

But, just like May, Cloudy Pink is more than just a color. It’s a feeling. It’s a feeling of lightness, springtime happiness, and endless possibilities. Cloudy Pink is perfect for those who love to bake, create, and let their kitchen reflect their personality. Cloudy. Calm. Cheerful. Welcome the new kitchen favorite.

Pro Tip: Ankarsrum is only sold in Houston at Bering’s, both locations, and online. So, be sure to stop in or shop online today to complete your kitchen.

Here’s to many more baking memories and traditions ahead — from Mother’s Day pies to holiday cookies and everything in between. The Assistent Original is a “must-have” no matter what color fits your culinary aesthetic.