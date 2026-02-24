Italian Furniture Favorite Brings Its Coveted Collection To Houston’s Jewel Box Of Design — Baxter At CAM Studio

Interior designers, design aficionados and fans of luxe Italian furnishings poured over the Baxter collection that Houston’s CAM Studio added to its stable of fine European furniture, the pieces staged in a jewel box space directly across the drive from the mothership in the Shops at Arrive. It turned into a divine party of design.

Houston design devotees couldn’t resist resting on Baxter’s low-slung suede sofa and inspecting the modular book case cum sleek room divider with its touches of fine leather. That commanded fingertip touches of the yummy suedes. Among the admirers were designer Benjamin Johnston, noted for his total home design; hair stylist Rubens Franz; and Venezuelan interior designer Emmanuel Leventis.

Interesting Origins

Luigi Bestetti and Paolo Bestitte, descendants of generations of master saddle-makers, founded Baxter in 1990 with the aim of continuing the Italian furniture design tradition while simultaneously showcasing the finest qualities of leather. Representing Baxter this night was its chief business development officer Lorenzo Cascino, who came in from Los Angeles for the Houston event.

“CAM Studio is proud to be the exclusive dealer of Baxter, a brand I hold especially close to my heart,” CAM owner Carla Munoz tells PaperCity. “I still remember my first visit to their showroom on a small street in Milan in 2008. I was immediately captivated by the way Baxter blends classic forms, rich materials, and sophisticated color palettes with an innovative and fearless spirit.

“Under the creative vision of Paolo Bestetti, Baxter has become far more than a furniture collection. It is an entire world — expressive, bold and deeply refined. To me, this vision is reflected in the collection’s confident lines, vibrant hues layered against timeless neutrals, and an unmistakable sense of softness and comfort.”

Pieces on display in the showroom included:

— Miami Soft Sofa

— Marilyn Armchair

— Isamu Stone Coffee table

— Inga Chair

— Nuvola Lighting

— Libelle Leather Shelf

Munoz’s new affiliation with Baxter coincides with the brand’s new flagship stores in London, Marbella and Shanghai, all of which opened just last year.

“I first introduced Baxter to Houston during my time managing Internum,” Munoz notes. “And it brings me great joy to once again be part of the Baxter world. This time through my own vision and curation at CAM Studio.”

PC Seen: Debby Calles, Maria Suarez, Rae Strum, Roger Leal Martinier, Karen Richani, Emmanuel Leventis, Francesca Andrade, Claudia Della Costa, Enrica Vagliani, Gloria Pastrana, Mariana Saldana, Karla Dupre, Bernie Cantu, Oscar Banta-Guevara, Misty Meredith, Marisol Gretsch, and Lester Gretsch.