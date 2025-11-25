The Top 5 Holiday Gifts At Bering’s — Houston’s One-Stop Shop for Great Presents

‘Tis the gifting season, and is it just us, or does it seem like it’s going faster than ever before? Lights and decorations flew up as Halloween celebrations were winding down. People couldn’t say “Happy holidays!” fast enough. If you’re feeling behind in the gifting game, you’re not the only one. However, the good news is that there’s still plenty of time! With Thanksgiving right around the corner, we’re entering prime shopping and gifting season. And, there’s no better place to grab the perfect gift for everyone on your list than Bering’s.

The iconic and historic Houston retailer consistently impresses. All year long, they have the perfect display of seasonal decorations, personalized touches, and gifts. This holiday season is no different. From the man in your life to your mother-in-law, Bering’s is a one-stop shop. Here, they’ve broken down their Top 5 Best Gifts for the 2025 holiday season.

Help him step into refined cold-weather style with the Onward Reserve Braswell Jacket in Dark Forest for $185. From the office to date night, this coat is tailored and elevated. It’s as practical as it is polished.

For the cook in the family, you have a few options. Upgrade their kitchen with a sleek, powerful, and versatile Ankarsrum stand mixer. For $799.95, make their holiday baking a breeze! Or, enhance their culinary journey with the Le Creuset 5.5 Qt Round Dutch Oven for $435. A perfect blend of tradition and innovation, the Dutch oven is bound to become their kitchen’s most cherished companion. Le Creuset has been blessing wedding registries, holiday wishlists, and everything in between for generations for good reason. An instant winner.

If they’re more about hosting and less about cooking, who can blame them? Help them serve in sculptural style this holiday season with the Juliska Puro Long Teak Serving Board for $150, a hand‑carved masterpiece that’s as striking on the table as it is functional.

Lastly, for the sentimental ones in your life, give them the gift of memories with the 5×7 Waterford Lismore Frame.

Similar to Le Creuset, Waterford is a generations-old brand that you simply can’t miss. The 5×7 Lismore Photo Frame for $225 offers a timeless way to display cherished memories. Featuring the iconic Lismore pattern, the intricate diamond and wedge cuts reflect light beautifully, bringing brilliance to any photo. For a personalized touch, add a meaningful photo to the gift so they unwrap both the frame and a memory — from their wedding to their first child or anything else that carries significance, it’ll remind everyone that the holidays truly are about who we share them with.