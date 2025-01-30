fbpx
Wrare Fort Worth home stores
The new showroom of WRARE can now be found at The Shops at Clearfork.
House Essential Fort Worth home stores
Fort Worth home stores
Atomic Fort Worth home stores
Into the Garden Fort Worth
01
06

Fort Worth home store WRARE offers the cutest décor pieces. (Courtesy)

02
06

WRARE can now be found at The Shops at Clearfork.

03
06

House Essential offers everything from furniture to dinnerware. (Courtesy)

04
06

For Western flair, Adobe Interiors has it all. (Courtesy)

05
06

For all things vintage, Atomic Then & Now is a must. (Courtesy)

06
06

Into the Garden is an outdoor home decor shop in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

Wrare Fort Worth home stores
The new showroom of WRARE can now be found at The Shops at Clearfork.
House Essential Fort Worth home stores
Fort Worth home stores
Atomic Fort Worth home stores
Into the Garden Fort Worth
Home + Design / Home Stores

The 5 Best Home Décor Stores in Fort Worth

From Modern to Vintage, These Local Shops Offer Unique Pieces to Complement Your Space

BY // 01.30.25
Fort Worth home store WRARE offers the cutest décor pieces. (Courtesy)
WRARE can now be found at The Shops at Clearfork.
House Essential offers everything from furniture to dinnerware. (Courtesy)
For Western flair, Adobe Interiors has it all. (Courtesy)
For all things vintage, Atomic Then & Now is a must. (Courtesy)
Into the Garden is an outdoor home decor shop in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)
1
6

Fort Worth home store WRARE offers the cutest décor pieces. (Courtesy)

2
6

WRARE can now be found at The Shops at Clearfork.

3
6

House Essential offers everything from furniture to dinnerware. (Courtesy)

4
6

For Western flair, Adobe Interiors has it all. (Courtesy)

5
6

For all things vintage, Atomic Then & Now is a must. (Courtesy)

6
6

Into the Garden is an outdoor home decor shop in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

Whether you’re completely redesigning your home or looking to add some new décor pieces to complete your space, there’s a home store in Fort Worth that can help you out. Of course, there’s plenty of Western flair in the form of cowhide rugs and chunky wooden furniture, but there are also simple and modern offerings like iron-legged coffee tables, abstract canvas art, and cute signs and tchotchkes that will make guests smile. Here are our favorite home décor stores across the city.

WRARE

5266 Marathon Avenue

Opened in 2011 by designer Adrian Wright and his business partner Doug PlesKovitch, WRARE curates a mix of industrial and vintage pieces that add a bit of flair to your space. It moved to its current location at The Shops at Clearfork in 2020. You’re sure to find fun items here, like whimsical bookends, mobiles, bronze animal busts, vintage posters, framed canvases, decorative pillows, and more. Be sure to take your time, as there are quirky treasures scattered about everywhere.

Wright’s showroom, Wright at Home, is also located at The Shops at Clearfork if you want to pop in for inspiration or unique gifts.

AdobeInteriors Fort Worth home stores
For Western flair, Adobe Interiors has it all. (Courtesy)

Adobe Interiors

4651 Bryant Irvin Road

If your home is rustic or Western, Adobe Interiors sells American-made décor and accessories crafted from hardwoods and fine leather. Live edge coffee tables, cowhide sitting chairs, bull sculptures, ceramic vases, and canvas prints of Wild West scenes are just a few items. Check out the furniture as well, which includes gorgeous bar cabinets, heavy wooden pub tables, chests with scrolling ironworks, and leather-tufted headboards.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025

Atomic Then & Now

5410 River Oaks Boulevard

A vintage lovers’ paradise, mid-century-themed Atomic Then & Now is bursting with antique and vintage finds that just might add a bit of quirky flair or whimsy to your space. Find one-of-a-kind light fixtures, retro rugs, ceramic tchotchkes, antique China cabinets, bright sitting chairs, and original works of art.

House Essential Fort Worth home stores
House Essential offers everything from furniture to dinnerware. (Courtesy)

House Essential

5701 Birchman Avenue, Suite 115

From the creative mind of interior designer Kim Milam, who graduated from Texas Christian University and began KL Milam Interior Design in 2003, House Essential specializes in original art, furniture, and décor pieces made by local artisans. Milam debuted the new showroom at Clearfork in 2021, but it moved to the Westridge Area just last spring. Find vintage canisters, candles, side tables, carved wooden trays, and more.

Into the Garden

5133 Marathon Avenue

For outdoor home décor, Into the Garden offers everything you need to create a cozy outdoor space. Dining tables and chairs, outdoor couches, and lounge chairs are all available in a variety of materials like wicker, wood, and canvas. Decorative throw pillows add a personal touch to spaces, and small mosaic tables add color and individuality.

Featured Events

Curated Collection

Swipe
838 McBroom Street
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

838 McBroom Street
Dallas, TX

$939,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
838 McBroom Street
54 Ash Bluff Lane
North Dallas
FOR SALE

54 Ash Bluff Lane
Dallas, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Lillie Young
This property is listed by: Lillie Young (972) 467-5714 Email Realtor
54 Ash Bluff Lane
500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake
FOR SALE

500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake, TX

$8,250,000 Learn More about this property
Gabriella Miller
This property is listed by: Gabriella Miller (214) 212-1707 Email Realtor
500 E Bob Jones Road
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
3501 University Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3501 University Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3501 University Boulevard
2101 Bayshore Drive
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

2101 Bayshore Drive
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
2101 Bayshore Drive
5026 Airline Road
Highland Park
FOR SALE

5026 Airline Road
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
5026 Airline Road
3915 Euclid Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3915 Euclid Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3915 Euclid Avenue
5902 Goliad Avenue
East Dallas
FOR SALE

5902 Goliad Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,625,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5902 Goliad Avenue
3537 Milton Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Milton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
3537 Milton Avenue
811 Tacoma Drive
Wimberly Place
FOR SALE

811 Tacoma Drive
Allen, TX

$6,749,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
811 Tacoma Drive
5414 Edlen Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5414 Edlen Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5414 Edlen Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X