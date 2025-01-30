The 5 Best Home Décor Stores in Fort Worth

Whether you’re completely redesigning your home or looking to add some new décor pieces to complete your space, there’s a home store in Fort Worth that can help you out. Of course, there’s plenty of Western flair in the form of cowhide rugs and chunky wooden furniture, but there are also simple and modern offerings like iron-legged coffee tables, abstract canvas art, and cute signs and tchotchkes that will make guests smile. Here are our favorite home décor stores across the city.

WRARE

5266 Marathon Avenue

Opened in 2011 by designer Adrian Wright and his business partner Doug PlesKovitch, WRARE curates a mix of industrial and vintage pieces that add a bit of flair to your space. It moved to its current location at The Shops at Clearfork in 2020. You’re sure to find fun items here, like whimsical bookends, mobiles, bronze animal busts, vintage posters, framed canvases, decorative pillows, and more. Be sure to take your time, as there are quirky treasures scattered about everywhere.

Wright’s showroom, Wright at Home, is also located at The Shops at Clearfork if you want to pop in for inspiration or unique gifts.

Adobe Interiors

4651 Bryant Irvin Road

If your home is rustic or Western, Adobe Interiors sells American-made décor and accessories crafted from hardwoods and fine leather. Live edge coffee tables, cowhide sitting chairs, bull sculptures, ceramic vases, and canvas prints of Wild West scenes are just a few items. Check out the furniture as well, which includes gorgeous bar cabinets, heavy wooden pub tables, chests with scrolling ironworks, and leather-tufted headboards.

Atomic Then & Now

5410 River Oaks Boulevard

A vintage lovers’ paradise, mid-century-themed Atomic Then & Now is bursting with antique and vintage finds that just might add a bit of quirky flair or whimsy to your space. Find one-of-a-kind light fixtures, retro rugs, ceramic tchotchkes, antique China cabinets, bright sitting chairs, and original works of art.

House Essential

5701 Birchman Avenue, Suite 115

From the creative mind of interior designer Kim Milam, who graduated from Texas Christian University and began KL Milam Interior Design in 2003, House Essential specializes in original art, furniture, and décor pieces made by local artisans. Milam debuted the new showroom at Clearfork in 2021, but it moved to the Westridge Area just last spring. Find vintage canisters, candles, side tables, carved wooden trays, and more.

Into the Garden

5133 Marathon Avenue

For outdoor home décor, Into the Garden offers everything you need to create a cozy outdoor space. Dining tables and chairs, outdoor couches, and lounge chairs are all available in a variety of materials like wicker, wood, and canvas. Decorative throw pillows add a personal touch to spaces, and small mosaic tables add color and individuality.