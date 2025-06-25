BPI-OfficeHours_Jun25_10 (Photo by Blue Print)
Blue Print Interiors, a buzzing hive for all things design in Dallas, recently announced their "Summer Office Hours" offering. (Photo by Blue Print)

02
08

Every Wednesday afternoon from 2-4 PM through July 30, anyone can access Blue Print's team of experts for interior advice. Best of all? No appointment, fee, or contract is required. (Photo by Blue Print)

03
08

Blue Print began in 2010 as a retail shop conceived by five interior designers. (Photo by Blue Print)

04
08

Sometimes one little question keeps you in design limbo. (Photo by Blue Print)

05
08

Stuck between fabric options? Blue Print is here to help. (Photo by Blue Print)

06
08

Blue Print Interiors is here to help with your design analysis paralysis. (Photo by Blue Print)

07
08

Blue Print's "Summer Office Hours" is the ideal offering for clients who don't need a full-scale design but do need professional advice. (Photo by Blue Print)

08
08

Today, the Blue Print brand includes an in-house design team, a contemporary art gallery, an open-to-the-trade warehouse, an e-commerce site, and a furniture collection. (Photo by Blue Print)

Dallas’ Blue Print Interiors Launches Summer Office Hours

Free, In-Person Design Advice Every Wednesday Afternoon Through July

Ah, yes. “Office hours.” In college, professors set office hours to meet with students (outside of their regularly scheduled class time) to answer questions and offer additional support or guidance.

Blue Print Interiors, a buzzing hive for all things design in Dallas, recently announced their “Summer Office Hours” offering. Every Wednesday afternoon from 2 pm to 4 pm through July 30, anyone (anyone!) can access Blue Print’s team of experts for interior advice. Best of all? No appointment, fee, or contract is required.

At PaperCity, we love this idea. Sometimes, one little question keeps you in design limbo. Maybe you have four wallpapers in contention for your jewel box of a powder bath, and it’s locked you into a state of analysis paralysis. Perhaps you need a specific paint color recommendation that would complement your wallpaper. Or, you need a little table to go next to your sofa, but it needs to be strong enough that your Standard Poodle can’t easily knock it over. (It would also be great if you could customize the color? But enough about me!) You don’t want to hire an interior designer because it’s not a full-scale design project. Instead, you just need a professional opinion on whether Lee Jofa’s “Althea” print is timeless. Enter Blue Print’s Summer Office Hours!

I asked the design team what prompted the creation of this offering and what they hope Dallasites will get out of Summer Office Hours. Laura McElroy, Senior Design Associate at Blue Print Interiors, said, “We wanted to break the intimidation barrier that can prevent people from reaching out for design services. So many people hide behind the Instagram screen, hoping they can design their home on their own, and then never move forward. We created Blue Print Summer Office Hours as a way to make design advice easy and approachable.” Amelia Milton, also a Senior Design Associate, continued, “It’s also a great way to creatively challenge ourselves and make the most of our showroom. We are able to quickly and easily find the perfect in-stock pieces that people can take home to try the same day.”

The brand began in 2010 as a retail shop conceived by five interior designers: Cynthia Collins of Collins Interiors, Caroline Eastman of Eastman Interiors, Leslie Jenkins of Jenkins Interiors, Carrie Jane Pogoloff of Pogoloff Interiors, and Lucy Ward with Collins Interiors. Today, Blue Print includes an in-house design team, a contemporary art gallery, an open-to-the-trade warehouse, an e-commerce site, and a furniture collection. Suffice it to say, the Blue Print team knows what they’re talking about for any type of design query.

I asked what design trends clients are gravitating towards lately. Operations Associate Sarah Kate Bach said, “We have found that people are really embracing color and pattern play. Lots of plaids, darker color palettes, and more details like tassels, trims, and wallpaper.” We love to see it!

So far, most of the “students” who have come in sought reassurance for choices they had already made. (“We see a lot of people run into fear of making costly mistakes when trying to decorate on their own.”)

Sometimes, you just need a little help with this week’s assignment. Thankfully, the professors are in.

Blue Print’s “Summer Office Hours” will be held every Wednesday from 2 pm to 4 pm through July 30 at Blue Print’s Dallas showroom (1505 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 100). 

