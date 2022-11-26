The Importance of Important at Cantoni Trade — With Richard Mishaan and Stewart Manger at TXDW Dallas

Cantoni Trade Stewart Manger, Chesie Breen, Richard Mishaan, Philip Gorrivan_ZIZ9825 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Stephanie Castellon, Liz Kamp_ZIZ9851 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Tony Smock, Beth Bender_ZIZ9826 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Chelsea Edge, Madylan Edge_ZIZ9834 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jenna Hoskin, Erin Rose_ZIZ9829 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Laurie MacCaskill, Omayda Avila_ZIZ9842 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Linda Fritschy, Caroline Coomber_ZIZ9840 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mary Lambrakos, Hilary Nelson_ZIZ9853 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scott Maltzman Ramon Longoria_ZIZ9849 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Vy Truong, Han Dang_ZIZ9838 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Dionne McKnight, Courtney Dabney_ZIZ9828 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Donna Riha, Ashley Moody, Marie Veit_ZIZ9832 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
01
12

Stewart Manger, Chesie Breen, Richard Mishaan, Philip Gorrivan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

02
12

Stephanie Castellon, Liz Kamp (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

03
12

Tony Smock, Beth Bender (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

04
12

Chelsea Edge, Madylan Edge (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

05
12

Jenna Hoskin, Erin Rose (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

06
12

Laurie MacCaskill, Omayda Avila (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

07
12

Linda Fritschy, Caroline Coomber (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

08
12

Mary Lambrakos, Hilary Nelson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

09
12

Scott Maltzman, Ramon Longoria (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
12

Vy Truong, Han Dang (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
12

Dionne McKnight, Courtney Dabney (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
12

Donna Riha, Ashley Moody, Marie Veit (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Cantoni Trade Stewart Manger, Chesie Breen, Richard Mishaan, Philip Gorrivan_ZIZ9825 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Stephanie Castellon, Liz Kamp_ZIZ9851 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Tony Smock, Beth Bender_ZIZ9826 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Chelsea Edge, Madylan Edge_ZIZ9834 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jenna Hoskin, Erin Rose_ZIZ9829 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Laurie MacCaskill, Omayda Avila_ZIZ9842 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Linda Fritschy, Caroline Coomber_ZIZ9840 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mary Lambrakos, Hilary Nelson_ZIZ9853 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scott Maltzman Ramon Longoria_ZIZ9849 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Vy Truong, Han Dang_ZIZ9838 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Dionne McKnight, Courtney Dabney_ZIZ9828 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Donna Riha, Ashley Moody, Marie Veit_ZIZ9832 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Home + Design / Texas Design Week

The Importance of Important at Cantoni Trade — With Richard Mishaan and Stewart Manger at TXDW Dallas

Art, Furniture and Objects

BY // 11.26.22
photography Jonathan Zizzo
Stewart Manger, Chesie Breen, Richard Mishaan, Philip Gorrivan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Stephanie Castellon, Liz Kamp (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Tony Smock, Beth Bender (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Chelsea Edge, Madylan Edge (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jenna Hoskin, Erin Rose (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Laurie MacCaskill, Omayda Avila (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Linda Fritschy, Caroline Coomber (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mary Lambrakos, Hilary Nelson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Scott Maltzman, Ramon Longoria (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Vy Truong, Han Dang (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Dionne McKnight, Courtney Dabney (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Donna Riha, Ashley Moody, Marie Veit (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
1
12

Stewart Manger, Chesie Breen, Richard Mishaan, Philip Gorrivan (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

2
12

Stephanie Castellon, Liz Kamp (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

3
12

Tony Smock, Beth Bender (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

4
12

Chelsea Edge, Madylan Edge (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

5
12

Jenna Hoskin, Erin Rose (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

6
12

Laurie MacCaskill, Omayda Avila (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

7
12

Linda Fritschy, Caroline Coomber (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

8
12

Mary Lambrakos, Hilary Nelson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

9
12

Scott Maltzman, Ramon Longoria (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
12

Vy Truong, Han Dang (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
12

Dionne McKnight, Courtney Dabney (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
12

Donna Riha, Ashley Moody, Marie Veit (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

New York designers Richard Mishaan and Stewart Manger dialogued in an illustrated panel on the “Importance of Important: Art, Furniture, and Objects” moderated by Chesie Breen at the sprawling Design District Showroom of Cantoni Trade. Both designers have new books out — Mishaan’s third, Design: Architecture and Interiors (Vendome), and Manger’s first, Romancing the Home: Stylish Interiors for a Modern Life (Rizzoli) — which they inscribed and signed following the talk.

Mishaan, a member of the Elle Decor A List who began his career apprenticing for Philip Johnson, says that many of his clients are collectors, and he views his job as figuring out how to put it all together. “It’s not about being ‘modern’ or ‘period,’ but living with the things we love,” he notes.

Both Mishann and Manger are skilled in the art of creating spaces that feel collected over time and share an appreciation for artisanal craftsmanship. They also share a similar approach to their work, viewing their offices as creative laboratories to experiment when scheming. In today’s world of digital presentations and virtual design services, they contend that nothing connects with a client better than a tote bag filled with physical samples they can see and feel.

PC Seen: Cantoni Trade director Tony Smock, Georgia McElveen, Philip Gorrivan, Linda Fritschy, Vy Truong, Han Dang, Beth Bender, Stephanie Castellon, Liz Kamp, Morgan Daniels, Amira Windmiller, Melanie Turner, Mark Curtis, Callie Windle, Mary Lambrakos, Hilary Nelson, Kendall Davis, and Tracy Ready.

Thank you to our Texas Design Week Dallas Sponsors: Dallas Design District, HN Capital Partners, Monogram Luxury Appliances, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Container Store, Tribute Goods, and MOUS.

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra November 2022 Gifts 2
  • Valobra November 2022 Gifts 2
  • Valobra November 2022 Gifts 2
  • Valobra November 2022 Gifts 2
  • Valobra November 2022 Gifts 2
  • Valobra November 2022 Gifts 2
  • Valobra November 2022 Gifts 2
  • Valobra November 2022 Gifts 2
  • Valobra November 2022 Gifts 2
  • Valobra November 2022 Gifts 2
  • Valobra November 2022 Gifts 2

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Texas Design Week Dallas
Featured Events
Don't miss out on Christmas at the Anatole
Where kids' holiday dreams come true over breakfast
LEARN MORE
Christmas at Anatole featuring North Pole Texas
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X