The Importance of Important at Cantoni Trade — With Richard Mishaan and Stewart Manger at TXDW Dallas

New York designers Richard Mishaan and Stewart Manger dialogued in an illustrated panel on the “Importance of Important: Art, Furniture, and Objects” moderated by Chesie Breen at the sprawling Design District Showroom of Cantoni Trade. Both designers have new books out — Mishaan’s third, Design: Architecture and Interiors (Vendome), and Manger’s first, Romancing the Home: Stylish Interiors for a Modern Life (Rizzoli) — which they inscribed and signed following the talk.

Mishaan, a member of the Elle Decor A List who began his career apprenticing for Philip Johnson, says that many of his clients are collectors, and he views his job as figuring out how to put it all together. “It’s not about being ‘modern’ or ‘period,’ but living with the things we love,” he notes.

Both Mishann and Manger are skilled in the art of creating spaces that feel collected over time and share an appreciation for artisanal craftsmanship. They also share a similar approach to their work, viewing their offices as creative laboratories to experiment when scheming. In today’s world of digital presentations and virtual design services, they contend that nothing connects with a client better than a tote bag filled with physical samples they can see and feel.

PC Seen: Cantoni Trade director Tony Smock, Georgia McElveen, Philip Gorrivan, Linda Fritschy, Vy Truong, Han Dang, Beth Bender, Stephanie Castellon, Liz Kamp, Morgan Daniels, Amira Windmiller, Melanie Turner, Mark Curtis, Callie Windle, Mary Lambrakos, Hilary Nelson, Kendall Davis, and Tracy Ready.

