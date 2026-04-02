Peek Inside the Eight Dollhouse-Sized Rooms That Top Dallas Interior Designers Created

"The Garden Room" by Fonde Interiors draws inspiration from the potting rooms and conservatories of English country houses. (Photo by Caroline Guinn Photography)

Lisa Henderson imagined their space as a grand nursery, inspired by the romantic garden imagery and timeless elegance of the film "Atonement." (Photo by Caroline Guinn Photography)

In "A Chinoiserie Aerie" by Coco & Dash Interiors, the charming miniature bedroom feels like a little world of its own. (Photo by Caroline Guinn Photography)

"The Pulp Parlour" by Pulp Design Studios features rich burl wood, sculptural seating, and moody lighting that set the tone for a space designed for lingering. (Photo by Caroline Guinn Photography)

"The Golden Age Dressing Room" by Traci Connell Interiors. Connell acquired the bookcases that hold the handbags and shoes from a miniatures shop in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Caroline Guinn Photography)

Dec My Room's Room To Grow luncheon will take place on Wednesday, April 8, in Dallas. (Photo by Caroline Guinn Photography)

Next week, Dec My Room, an organization that decorates (or “decs!”) the rooms of children undergoing long-term hospital stays, hosts its annual “Room To Grow” luncheon in the Neiman Marcus Garden at NorthPark Center.

Admittedly, the cause is near and dear to my heart, which is why I readily agreed to co-chair the annual fundraiser with Erika Burton. Historically, the event includes lunch and a fashion show. Because of Dallas’ robust design community, we leaned into interiors for this year’s theme, which was inspired by Father of the Bride‘s 24 Maple Drive.

Not to get too niche, but my favorite permanent exhibition at The Art Institute of Chicago is the Thorne Miniature Rooms. In the 1930s, Narcissa Niblack Thorne assembled a group of Chicago artisans, charging them to build a series of intricate rooms on a miniature scale in order “to present a visual history of interior design that was both accurate and inspiring.” These shoebox-sized rooms set the stage for viewers’ imaginations.

Like Texas filmmaker Wes Anderson, I’ve been inspired by the Thorne Miniature Rooms since I first viewed them up close. Because no one understands the healing power of a beautifully designed space better than interior designers, it seemed like perfect alignment to raise funds for such a worthy cause. The inimitable Javier Burkle of Burkle Creative generously agreed to serve as our Design Chair, and, like Thorne, he assembled a group of Dallas’ most distinguished interior design studios to “dec” a room!

“I was honored to be asked to serve as Design Chair for the Room To Grow luncheon, and when I learned about the dollhouse element, my inner child was instantly all in,” Burkle says. “It feels especially meaningful knowing this organization creates personalized spaces for children facing extended hospital stays. Everyone deserves a space that brings comfort, especially during difficult moments. Designing a dollhouse room that reflects our perspective as a firm closely mirrors Dec My Room’s mission to create environments that feel personal and uplifting for each patient. It’s a truly special initiative, and I’m so grateful to be part of it!”

As you will see below, the results are a dazzling showcase of the group’s talent and generosity. In a PaperCity exclusive, we’re peeking inside these eight mesmerizing, miniature worlds photographed by Caroline Guinn Photography. The entire Dallas community rallied around the cause. Inside the rooms, you’ll find custom-scale Schumacher wallpaper, Sherwin-Williams paints, Casci plaster medallions, miniature Leontine Linens bedding, and more. Erin Mathews, Dallas’ original real estate influencer, even “listed” the dollhouse that’s also on display, custom-designed to look like the Father of the Bride house.

Spring at Bering's Swipe















Next

Next week’s event is sold out, but both the dollhouse and all eight miniature rooms will be auctioned off online (the auction goes live online Friday, April 3) to benefit Dec My Room.

Enjoy the most charming “Open House” you’ll ever step inside!

The Florentine Midnight Table

Burkle Creative

It’s well past midnight in Florence, but no one is ready to leave the table. Candlelight dances across the room as the host leans back, satisfied that the night has unfolded exactly as it should. The wine is flowing, the food is nearly gone, and the conversation has only just begun.

This miniature dining room captures the spirit of those unforgettable late-night gatherings where ambiance is everything. The kind of room where the lights stay low, the chairs stay pulled close, and the evening lingers long after the last course.

The Golden Age Dressing Room

Traci Connell Interiors

She’s just returned from a day of shopping, or perhaps she’s preparing for a night no one knows about yet. Shelves display treasured handbags and polished heels like a private boutique, while jewelry and small treasures rest on the center island. A soft fire glows nearby as a dressy vanity waits for the finishing touch.

Across the walls, playful figures move through their own golden-age revelry, adding a sense of whimsy to the room. Less a closet and more a private salon, this is where the evening begins.

(I asked Connell if there are any easter eggs in the room. She said, “Every girl needs to have some cash that is easily accessible. It just so happens that our main diva left it on the fireplace mantle, so she can grab and go!”)

The Pulp Parlour

Pulp Design Studios

This dollhouse room, designed for Dec My Room, feels less like a traditional living room and more like a miniature private lounge. Rich burl wood, sculptural seating, and moody lighting set the tone for a space designed for lingering. A place where the night stretches just a little longer.

This is not a room for a polite porcelain doll. The Pulp Parlour belongs to a doll with stories, the kind who hosts late-night gatherings, pours strong drinks, and always has the best seat in the house. A little mysterious, a little mischievous, and effortlessly stylish, she knows exactly how to set a scene. Step inside, and it feels intimate and slightly indulgent, like a tiny members’ club where the lighting is low, the conversation is good, and the design is bold enough to feel sophisticated… with just a hint of trouble.

A Chinoiserie Aerie

Coco & Dash Interiors

High above the city, this charming miniature bedroom feels like a little world of its own, where a young girl spends her happiest hours. She dreams of faraway places and exciting discoveries waiting just beyond her window. Every lovely detail whispers that even the smallest space can feel cozy, safe, and full of wonder.

Created with love for Dec My Room, this tiny room is a reminder that thoughtful design can do something special. It can bring comfort, spark joy, and make the world feel a little more magical.

I asked the duo what their favorite miniature piece is that they acquired. “We were totally fascinated by the pair of tiny custom house slippers,” Garrigan said. “They arrived nestled in perfectly folded floral tissue paper tucked inside a miniature handmade shoebox that was embellished with the sweetest little bow. We also love the handmade chinoiserie writing desk, which was our first purchase and set the tone for the rest of the room. Every tiny drawer opens!”

Le Jardin des Enfants

Lisa Henderson Interiors

Jardin des Enfants is imagined as a grand nursery, inspired by the romantic garden imagery and timeless elegance of the film “Atonement.” The room blends the charm of an English garden with the wonder of childhood, creating a space that feels both refined and whimsical. Soft botanical influences, delicate textures, and storybook details evoke the feeling of a secret garden designed for imagination and play.

After the Applause

Maestri Studio | Arcana Mantels

The party ended hours ago, but the night hasn’t quite let go.

High above the city, a leading man slips quietly back into his private dressing room. The door closes, the lights soften, and the noise of Hollywood fades away.

A drink rests on the bar cart, the ice beginning to melt. A velvet chaise waits nearby. Terrazzo floors and deep green tile glow softly, while an Art Deco vanity and sculptural mantel recall the glamour of another era.

Here, the performance finally ends. Because after the cameras stop flashing, even a star needs somewhere to disappear for a while.

The Sunny Stripe Kitchen

Noel Pittman Design

Sunlight warms rustic wood floors and cheery yellow cabinets in this relaxed, charming country kitchen. Edwin Stripe wallpaper by Schumacher wraps the room while a navy stove anchors a backsplash of hand-painted blue-and-white tiles. A red hutch neatly holds extra silverware and dishes, and a wall of blue-and-white plates adds playful pattern above a cozy breakfast bench. Little white Roman shades with ribbon ties soften the windows; woven market baskets, steaming coffee, and flaky pastries rest on the counters. Cute, casual, and utterly welcoming… a snoozing dog, family mornings, and lazy afternoons feel like home.

The Garden Room

Fonde Interiors

Wrapped in deep green paneling and warmed by a small hearth, this miniature garden room draws inspiration from the potting rooms and conservatories of English country houses. Wicker seating, a skirted sofa, and hand-painted furnishings create a space that feels both practical and welcoming— somewhere to repot a favorite plant, arrange cuttings from the garden, or pause for a moment in the afternoon light.

Like a well-tended garden, meaningful spaces are cultivated with patience and care— designed to nurture comfort, beauty, and the simple pleasure of being surrounded by living things.

I asked Jen Stevens her favorite element of the space. She said, “A lot of the pieces in the room were made by hand, which was an unexpected but really fulfilling part of the project. The leaded glass windows are probably my favorite detail. I used balsa wood for the frames, layered in sculptural wire mesh, and finished it with a blackening agent and a thick glaze to recreate that imperfect, wavy quality you see in old glass. It’s those subtle imperfections that give a space character, even at this scale.”