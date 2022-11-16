Kitchen Confidential — Afternoon Cocktails and Culinary Talk at Doniphan Moore

It was elbow to elbow (or perhaps Gucci Marmont bag to Gucci Jackie bag) at Doniphan Moore‘s spectacular new design studio on Fairmount Street in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood. All were there to see and garner tips from the Kitchen Confidential panel hosted by Monogram Luxury Appliances. And the 4:30 to 6:30 pm timing couldn’t have been better.

Cocktails were definitely in order and Monogram’s Kennith Miller was seen pulling warm cookies from the lavish kitchen.

The experts on stage in the sunlit room were there to share tips and insidery stories on all things kitchen design: Christopher Peacock in from New York City; Andrea Monath Schumacher from Denver; and Doniphan Moore. Moderator Laurann Claridge kept the conversation lively, and guests were left clamoring for more.

Thirty years ago, Peacock launched his bespoke cabinetry brand in tony Greenwich, Connecticut featuring exquisitely handcrafted classic British cabinetry, made to order on this side of the pond. The acclaimed designer now has showrooms around the United States as well as in Cannes and Jakarta. Peacock also designed the kitchen at this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas.

Schumacher has serious Ivy League cred, with a graduate school of design degree from Harvard and a new book, which guests purchased and had signed that day: Vibrant Interiors: Living Large at Home (Gibbs Smith, 2022).

Dallas’ dashing Doniphan Moore is known for timeless, textured and edited environments and created the show-stopping master bath with his and hers dressing suites for the 2020 inaugural Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas.

PC Seen: Muffin Lemak, Tyler Fields, Doniphan Moore’s dad Don Moore, Mackenzie and Austin Lewis, Tanner Moussa, Mark Moussa, Holly Hickey Moore, Carlie Boone, Julie Biggers and Meredith Needleman.

