Dwell with Dignity’s Thrift Studio Raises More Than $100,000 at Premiere Party in Dallas

Dwell with Dignity’s largest annual fundraiser, Thrift Studio Raised $107,000 at its recent Premiere Party. More than 300 guests purchased a VIP ticket in order to be the first to shop the event’s designer-curated selection of donated furniture, artwork, and accessories.

The rush of being the first to shop reminded me of buying the “early bird” ticket at the Marburger Farm Antique Show in Round Top (but with better prices!). I arrived shortly after the Thrift Studio’s posted start time, and the number of items already marked with sold stickers shocked me!

Samantha Reitmayer Sano and Joslyn Taylor of Swoon, the studio chaired this year’s Thrift Studio, presented by Amazon, with Hannah Brown serving as Art Chair. Every year, Thrift Studio features six interior designers who install vignettes featuring their own donated inventory. The 2025 designers included Traci Connell (Traci Connell Interiors), John Phifer Marrs (John Phifer Marrs Interiors), Kelly O’Neal Interiors (Design Legacy), Sara Garza and Maddie Moran (Punch World), Ashley Ross (Muse Noire), and Marybeth Turner and Allyson Hall (Turner Hall Interiors).

I beelined to Punch World‘s installation where I immediately recognized the sculptural 18″ glossy white table lamp by Entler. This sounds hyperbolic, but I have wanted this lamp since 2016 when I saw it in an issue of Domino. The lamp retails for $1,375. Thrift Studio priced it for $485, AND it benefited charity. Sold!

Thrift Studio features “a curated collection of designer-donated furniture, artwork, and décor at inexpensive prices.” 100 percent of proceeds support Dwell with Dignity’s mission to transform lives through design. The non-profit organization installs “interiors for family homes and community spaces for individuals experiencing poverty and homelessness,” inspiring them “to lead their best lives and thrive in a safe, functional and beautiful environment.”

The month-long pop-up shop is free and open to the public through May 3.

If you didn’t attend the Premiere Party, don’t fret!

“We replenish the studio daily, so there’s always something new to discover,” says Teresa Charnock, executive director of Dwell with Dignity. “Every purchase helps us transform spaces into homes for families who are coming out of difficult situations and supports schools and nonprofits that need beautiful, functional spaces to further their mission.”

A must-attend event, Dwell with Dignity’s Thrift Studio is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm through May 3 at 1833 E. Levee Street in Dallas.