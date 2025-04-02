Setting The Perfect Easter Table With Cabbageware From Bering’s — Houston’s Top Home Decor Store

Cabbageware is perfect for the Easter season and tablescapes, with its vibrant green and pastel hues that effortlessly blend in with spring florals and Easter décor.

Complemented by the popularity of mix-and-match table settings that encourage eclectic and whimsical combinations, designers and brands are reintroducing fresh takes on classic cabbage motifs.

Temperatures are rising and the smell of spring is in the air. Easter is right around the corner, and it couldn’t be a better time to break out the pastels, bunnies, and topiaries. If you’re hosting Easter brunch, iconic Houston retailer Bering’s is here to help you set the perfect table to capture the spirit of the day with loved ones.

The leader in all things hospitality and retail, Bering’s is seeing a resurgence in classic charm — just in time to create a quaint and idyllic Easter table. The perfect pieces for classic charm? Cabbageware tabletop. Originally popularized by Portuguese ceramicist Bordallo Pinheiro in the 19th century, Cabbageware became a staple in elegant table settings throughout the 20th century.

Inspired by nature, Cabbageware features intricate leafy textures and organic shapes. Bering’s attributes its resurgence to the nostalgic, vintage-inspired aesthetics currently trending in home décor. Social media and influencer-driven styling have brought the style back into the spotlight. Complemented by the popularity of mix-and-match table settings that encourage eclectic and whimsical combinations, designers and brands are reintroducing fresh takes on classic cabbage motifs.

Cabbageware is perfect for the Easter season and tablescapes, with its vibrant green and pastel hues that effortlessly blend in with spring florals and Easter décor. Adding texture and visual interest to a festive tablescape, cabbageware also pairs beautifully with traditional elements like white china, gold accents, and floral patterns.

When it comes to styling cabbageware for Easter, Bering’s offers a few tips. Start by using cabbage leaf plates as chargers for a layered look. Then, mix in pieces with soft pinks, yellows, and blues for a fresh, spring-inspired palette. Once you’ve established this foundation for your tablescape, pair it with natural elements to add dimension, such as rattan chargers, linen napkins, and fresh blooms. Lastly, to finish off your tablescape, incorporate whimsical touches like hand-painted eggs, bunny figurines, and floral centerpieces.

Voila!