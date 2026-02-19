How Maestri Studio is Designing One-of-a-Kind Homes in Dallas and Beyond

For Maestri, architecture and interiors are where profession and passion intersect, creating gorgeous spaces in Dallas and beyond.

If you ever run into Dallasite and father of two, Eddie Maestri, he’ll likely have a sketchbook and a pencil in his hand. He says he can’t turn those creative juices off, and it’s that nonstop artistic drive that has helped him build one of Dallas’ best architecture and interior design firms: Maestri Studio.

Originally from New Orleans, Maestri grew up surrounded by architectural and design inspiration on every corner. His parents were also always intrigued by homes, often engaging Maestri on their own renovation projects.

How Dallas’ Maestri Studio Got Started

“I’ve always been enamored with homes, I think, in a large part because of my New Orleans upbringing,” says Maestri. “Those homes have so many layers and decades of history. They’re literally an ‘if these walls could talk’ situation that’s so fascinating.”

So, it was a natural transition when Maestri decided to pursue his architecture degree at Texas A&M and continue learning more about what had been a natural part of his life for so long – the beauty of homes, interiors, and the memories we make within their four walls.

After graduating from Texas A&M, Maestri bought his own home in the heart of Dallas in Lakewood Hills. He renovated the home himself, and his work was featured across the city, drawing attention to his skills and style. Maestri notes he started getting requests across the country as a result of his home renovation. The rest is history.

A Full-Service Design Studio in Dallas

Maestri Studio is a small, full-service and turnkey studio in Dallas that provides everything one could need for their project. From architecture to interiors to furnishings to landscape design, the firm can do it all. They also collaborate hand-in-hand with other designers or partners when needed if the project has multiple firms working together to bring a vision to life.

But, one of the firm’s most defining characteristics is its commitment to thinking outside the box. “Cookie cutter” simply isn’t in its vocabulary. And, that plays well with Maestri’s clientele, who he notes often has a penchant for design and an appreciation for the extraordinary. It’s also what makes him award-winning, recently named Interior Designer of the Year at the 36th Annual ARTS Awards.

“Every single project we do at Maestri Studio is truly custom to the client, their needs and in response to the environment of their house,” says Maestri. “We don’t repeat anything twice. When you work with us, you know that you’ll get something no one else has.”

From Traditional to Modern Projects

From traditional projects on historic Swiss Avenue to modern projects in the Preserve, Maestri Studio offers a broad and wide range of services to its clients, knowing each and every one that walks through its doors has a different taste. Maestri now lives in Preston Hollow with his two teenage sons. He recently renovated his home, once again playing with a variety of styles and leaning into own personal travels from Paris to Kyoto to London to Los Angeles (where he has a satellite studio in Manhattan Beach). His travels inspire his design so much that he even launched a mantel collection — Arcana — to reflect them and help spread the inspiration to his clients.

“We offer a very collaborative environment and are always trying something new,” says Maestri. “We like to stay away from traditional trends in architecture and design, and rather focus on what the client really likes. We want to incorporate where they’re from, their travels, if their home is in a historic neighborhood or has a story to tell — there’s so much to play into.”

A Sense of Place and History

Giving his homes and projects a sense of place and history, while blending its styles, is another defining characteristic of Maestri Studio’s. And, with the addition of landscape design five years ago, all the pieces complement one another to give the client a final, turnkey and cohesive project.

“I love old houses, but I also love a good midcentury modern,” Maestri says. “We truly appreciate every single style. But, for us, it’s more about creating something unique to the client that your neighbor doesn’t have.”

To do so, Maestri notes that create a lot of custom pieces for clients, often many interior designers’, architects’ or builders’ personal homes. He also helps manage clients who may have just moved here from another city or even country, such as his latest clients from Montreal, who want something that reflects their heritage.

“We want these homes to be unique environments and make them feel personal,” says Maestri. “Our homes reflect the owners and when they work with us, they truly end up with something special and one-of-a-kind.”

For Maestri, architecture and interiors are where profession and passion intersect, creating gorgeous spaces in Dallas and beyond.