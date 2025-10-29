For Over Three Decades, RenCollection Rugs Has Stood As a Pillar of Craftsmanship in the Dallas Design District

Dallas design has a special style— a balance of confidence and grace, where bold ideas meet quiet sophistication. You can feel it in the way sunlight moves across a marble counter in Highland Park or in the effortless balance of textures inside a Design District studio — thoughtful, never forced.

That same rhythm finds its purest expression beneath our feet — in the woven artistry of RenCollection Rugs.

For over the past three decades, RenCollection Rugs has stood as a strong pillar of craftsmanship in the Dallas Design District, curating the finest handmade rugs for collectors and designers who understand that true beauty is timeless. Founded by two brothers, Amir and Saied Esfahani, whose roots trace back to the rug markets of Iran, RenCollection Rugs carries forward generations of expertise, passion, and an enduring respect for textile artistry.

Perhaps that’s why every RenCollection Rug feels like more than just a unique design statement — it’s a piece of history reimagined for modern living. Quietly grounding a room with character and a soul.