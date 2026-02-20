Ernesta Celebrates First Texas Showroom With Posh Dallas Party

Ernesta's custom-sized rugs can be cut (down to the inch!) in as little as two weeks. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

When it comes to rug-buying, Ernesta is changing the game by offering designer-quality, custom-sized rugs via an approachable, hands-on, in-store experience. This is especially good news for Dallasites because the brand prioritized setting up shop right here, recently opening a showroom in Preston Royal Shopping Center.

“We’ve seen a growing customer base in the Dallas metro area, driven by a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and highly customizable, high-quality home furnishings,” said Jennifer Parker, Chief Sales Officer at Ernesta, which was founded in 2022.

“Opening a showroom in Dallas allows us to work more closely with the local design community and offer hands-on support around quality and customization.”

PaperCity partnered with Ernesta to celebrate the category leader’s new 1,256-square-foot space in Dallas, one of the country’s most influential design hubs. DFW design enthusiasts readily flocked to the party, toasting Ernesta with cocktails as they admired the brand’s wide-ranging offerings of wool, natural fiber, and performance rugs. Guests heard from both PaperCity magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Billy Fong, who welcomed everyone, as well as Ernesta’s CEO and co-founder, John Foley, who shared Ernesta’s core belief that the right-sized rug in the right material and construction is the foundation for expert design.

Ernesta serves both consumers and trade professionals, providing a hands-on environment where visitors can:

Explore the different fibers

Receive tailored guidance from Ernesta’s team

Review samples and customization options

As a home owner who is always making *improvements,* the seemingly-endless customization options particularly intrigued me. We’re talking stair runners, corner shapes, fireplace cutouts, etc. The world is your oyster!

A rug that’s too small or too large can single-handedly ruin a space, and Ernesta’s team is here to make sure you get things just right. Most impressively, Ernesta’s custom-sized rugs can be cut (down to the inch!) in as little as two weeks(!).

The convivial celebration showcased how Ernesta’s brick-and-mortar presence reflects their thoughtful (dare I say earnest?) rug-buying approach that places service at the center. Even the showroom‘s plush lounge invites shoppers to stop and sit a spell for their one-on-one consultation.

Ernesta Dallas is located at 6025 Royal Lane, Suite 330, and is now open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and on Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm.

PC Seen: Alan Smith, Jen Parker, Jenn Keller, Jerika Perthuis, Chuck Steelman, Amy Switzer, Eduardo Garcia, Javier Burkle, Tess Novak, Nancy Markham, Sally Peltz, Stephanie Caldwell, Jess Prescott, Brooke Dowdy, Francisco Chappa, Ashleigh Graber, and Josh Petty.