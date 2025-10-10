Everything To Know About the Round Top Antiques & Design Show and More — What’s New and Where You Need to Be

Bill Curtis will sign his new book "Building on Tradition: The Work of Curtis & Windham Architects" (Rizzoli) Monday October 13 at James Cabana at Red Antler

Ray Booth will sign his new book "Ray Booth: The Expressive Home" (Rizzoli), Monday, October 13 at James Cabana at Red Antler.

It’s finally fall, and one of the season’s highlights is the annual Round Top Antiques & Design Show. Here’s a compendium of can’t-miss events, book signings, and happenings in Round Top, starting with the PaperCity Designer Dinner this Monday, October 13 at The Halles.

PaperCity Designer Dinner Rides Again: Celebrating Ray Booth, Bill Curtis, and ICAA

The annual PaperCity designer romp at The Halles in Round Top this Monday, October 13, from 6 pm to 9 pm, celebrates two icons in design and an organization dear to the heart of every designer and architect: Ray Booth of McAlpine, Bill Curtis of Curtis & Windham Architects, and ICAA – Institute of Classical Architecture & Art Texas Chapter.

Ray Booth is an architecturally trained designer and partner at McAlpine, and his work has appeared in Elle Decor, Architectural Digest, Veranda and House Beautiful, among others. His second book was published in September.

Bill Curtis, along with Russell Windham, founded Curtis & Windham Architects, which is based in Houston and has projects around the country. The firm has won multiple coveted ICAA John Staub and Palladio Awards, as well as the prestigious Arthur Ross Award for excellence in classical architecture. The firm’s second book was published in September. The Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA) is a nonprofit committed to advancing the appreciation and practice of the principles of traditional architecture and its allied arts.

A Fare Extraordinaire takes the culinary reins for an American-fueled seated dinner. Perigold, Silent Pool Gin, Pooky Lighting and Four Hands step up as sponsors, while music artist Damon Pampolina rocks post-dinner.

Tickets $225; purchase tickets here. For information email dani@papercitymag.com.

Ray Booth and Bill Curtis Book Signings at Red Antler

Cocktails and book signings with Ray Booth and Bill Curtis this Monday, October 13, from 4 pm to 6 pm, at James Cabana at Red Antler Bungalows. Booth will sign Ray Booth: The Expressive Home (Rizzoli); Curtis signs Building on Tradition: The Work of Curtis & Windham Architects (Rizzoli). Books will be for sale at the signing.

RSVP here. James Cabana at Red Antler Bungalows, 137 Gretchens Way.

Ray Booth, Bill Curtis, and Russell Windham will also appear at Texas Design Week Dallas, November 3 through November 7. Get the full schedule and tickets here.

Fall Hot Ticket: Round Top Film Festival

Anticipation is building around the second annual Round Top Film Festival, launched in 2024 by mother-daughter Shanna Schanen and Skylar Schanen. Set for the weekend of November 6 through November 9, this season’s event promises to build on the success of the inaugural year with new categories and increased celebrity attendance. Film submissions have poured in for 2025 following the triumph of last year’s festival and generous incentives for film production handed down by the state of Texas.

Film screenings, panels, tributes, and the award ceremony will be held at Round Top Festival Institute and the historic Round Top Dance Hall at The 550 Market. The opening-night Round Top Round Up party will be at Oakbones; Saturday night’s Studio 54-themed party (a riff on Round Top’s 78954 zip code) at Market Hill will follow the awards ceremony.

Festival passes here.

Cowboy House Saddles Up

Round Top legends Marla Hurley of Modern Marla and Laura Goodson of Laura Goodson Art have joined forces to launch a supreme year-round shopping spot in Round Top. Meet Cowboy House.

The new shop in Henkel Square combines Hurley’s eye for luxury vintage fashion with Goodson’s modern Western artistry, all contained within a historic log cabin. At the heart of the shop, complementary pours of scotch and whiskey come from behind a striking mid-century bar. Primarily a menswear shop (with unisex offerings for the cowgirls), Cowboy House carries pre-loved menswear from Prada, Gucci, Armani, Hermès, Ralph Lauren and more. The store also stocks new gear and gifts from Yeti, Turtlebox, and Lucchese, as well as custom-made knives, cufflinks and barware.

Cowboy House, 188 Henkel Circle, Round Top.

Element Ranch, Round Top’s Newest Luxe Rental

Like a lot of city dwellers, Jessica Zachary and Marco Nicolayevsky, owners of Element Ranch Retreats and Villa properties, began dreaming of a bucolic escape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were drawn to Round Top for its charm, culture, and tourism appeal,” Nicolayevsky says. Once the ideal property was secured — 40 acres of wildflower meadows bisected by a thick tree line and creek, located a few minutes from the center of Round Top — plans for a family home were extended to include adjacent rental retreats.

Element Ranch Retreats and Villa properties took three years to bring to life. Architectural designer Scott Cowell of Prim Haus was enlisted for the design of the project, along with landscape designer Rita Hodge and pool designer Jason Brownlee. Zachary consulted with close friend and interior designer Claire House, on the materials selections for each home, and the structures were built by Mill Creek Custom Homes.

The result is a stunning property sought after by film industry celebrities and sports figures for a weekend, a week, or extended stay. Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick made Element Ranch home while filming Family Movie, which they co-direct and star in, along with their two children.

The trio of private residences has a total of nine bedrooms and six bathrooms, sleeping up to 18 guests when reserved collectively. Each of the three retreats has access to a resort-style pool, private outdoor dining areas, fire pits, and wide-open views of the Round Top area’s rolling hills. The Villa at Element Ranch is 5,500-square-foot with five king suites that sleep up to 16 guests, and includes an outdoor kitchen, infinity pool and movie screen overlooking a large pond and pasture.

For information or to book, go here.

Duo Modern Makeover

Duo Modern, the restaurant at the heart of Paul Michael’s Market Hill venue, has expanded and brought in an accomplished team led by Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef Glenn Walton. He brings a refined seasonal approach to live-fire cooking rooted in Texas traditions. A live-fire grill and pizza oven are among the new kitchen amenities that allow for a larger menu under the direction of Walton and his team, which includes James Beard winner and live-fire-cooking expert Tim Byres as consulting chef and hospitality director to help guide the reimagining of Duo Modern; service manager McKenzi Alford; and GM Lucas Martin.

The new menu is built around wood-grilled meats, vibrant garden fare, rustic breads and shareable plates. Exceptional are starters such as grilled olives with candied citrus and herbs ($12) and whipped feta with wild local honey ($12) served with crusty rustic bread. The bone-in 22-ounce cowboy ribeye makes a mighty presentation ($45), and whole bronzino ($32) and seared cod ($28) are superb. The cocktail program is abundant, with Texas spirits, seasonal fruit infusions, and house-made mixers.

The tradition of Duo Modern’s bountiful buffet for lunch during the antiques shows continues. Open for lunch and dinner weekends year-round, including Sunday brunch. Visit markethillroundtop.com to book a spot.

Duo Modern at Market Hill, 1542 N. Texas Highway 237, Round Top, @duo_markethill.

Chieffalo Americana Heads for The Halles

Fort Worth-based Chieffalo Americana is moving into new retail space at The Halles, on the heels of a successful pop-up with Garden & Gun last spring. Owners Jackie and Rodger Chieffalo bring their mix of Old West and new Americana clothing for men and women, including their signature Cowboy Fedoras and fully restored hats from the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s shaped with a short brim and a cattleman crown — a universally appealing style originated by Fort Worth legend Amon G. Carter in the 1920s. Chieffalo also showcases contemporary American-made fashion for men and women, vintage apparel, and home design accessories.

Don’t miss the fall pop-ups with DeadEyes Vintage Eyewear (running through this Sunday, October 12), bandanna necklace and jewelry maker Mandriana and modern-day bedazzler Carla Valencia (October 9), celebrity Western fashion outfitter Westerly USA with founder Dena DePompa (this Saturday, October 11 through Tuesday, October 14), Kerr-Chief silk scarves (October 14 through October 18), and fine art photography by Jarrod Oram (October 16). On this Friday, October 10 and Saturday, October 11, The Waylanders perform on Chieffalo’s porch at The Halles from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Chieffalo Americana at The Halles, 1465 N. Highway 237, Round Top. Learn more here.

House of Yo Rides into Henkel Square

House of Yo’s Yalonda Yo has turned her passion for collecting vintage Western wear into her life’s work. Raised in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, Yo moved to Los Angeles to pursue building a fashion brand. Yo’s daughters — with whom she collaborates on House of Yo — live and work in Paris. Daughter Michaela Perau is the visual director of Vogue France; and Kiana Perau is a global art buyer for Hermès. Yo scours Paris and the Western United States for vintage archival Western wear, which she sells by private appointment in Los Angeles — and now in Round Top.

House of Yo’s log cabin in Henkel Square serves as the rustic backdrop for elevated, well-traveled pieces from iconic American brands Levi’s, Wrangler, Lee and Carhartt, all of which mesh with vintage suede and leather jackets, old collectible cowboy hats and vintage cowboy boots.

House of Yo, 106 Schumann Lane, Round Top, @houseofyo.

Red-Letter Days at Red Antler

Red Antler Bungalows in Round Top is always buzzy during the antiques shows, and this season there’s a stellar lineup.

This Saturday, October 11, from 6 pm to 9 pm, is the Pooky Pool Party at Red Antler Bungalows, showcasing the newest lighting from London-based Pooky Lighting. Cocktails, light bites, and DJ at Red Antler Bungalows. RSVP required, go here.

October 13 through 18, from 10 am to 6 pm each day, join the celebrated Marquesa de Mancera from San Miguel de Allende with an extraordinary collection of folk art, showcased at Red Antler Bungalows.

Wednesday, October 15, from 2 pm to 6 pm, Garden & Gun Maker Marché returns to Red Antler Bungalows with Penelope Bourbon, hosting cocktails and retail pop-ups by Anea Hill, Besita Boots, Bug In The Box, Burned Brims, Colores Collective, Dondolo, Hibiscus Linens, Lauren Clyburn Art, L’Heritage Fine Jewelry, Marquesa de Mancera, Monkee’s of Houston, Pasaj Perfume and Tallo & Co.

Switch-Ups on the Squares in Round Top

In Rolland Square, three new retailers have moved into recently vacated spaces. The historic fort formerly occupied by The Monarch and Texas Best Goods is now home to The Style Concierge, owned by mother-daughter Michelle Marchbanks and Madison Marchbanks. The Style Concierge, which has boutiques in Houston’s River Oaks Shopping Center and north of Dallas in Frisco, is known for its feminine take on fashion.

There’s no shortage of pink among the frocks, fun jewelry, accessories, sweet gifts and more, which Madison describes as “Palm Beach glam meets modern femininity, tailored to Round Top.” Brands include Love the Label, Karina Grimaldi, Kerri Rosenthal, plus custom pieces for the Round Top location.

The other side of the fort houses Bottega Dono, owned by Clarissa Labastida and stocking artisanal furniture, skincare products, art, clothing and more. (303 S. White Street, Round Top)

Bloom & Co. has relocated its flagship store from Fayetteville to the larger fort formerly occupied by Leslie Kristen. Bloom & Co. offers a weekly selection of farm-fresh flowers, DIY flower workshops, custom linen pillows, candles, clothing and antiques. Owners Jen and Tony Zerrer also own The Bloom Inn, a circa-1895 farmhouse-turned-Round Top Airbnb.

301 S. White Street, Round Top, @thebloomnco.