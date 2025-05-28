Augie Bering’s Father’s Day Gift Guide — From Beer Lovers to Outdoor Enthusiasts, This Top Houston Home Decor Store Has it All

The cooler from Bering's holds ice for up to seven days.

Father’s Day is just around the corner! On Sunday, June 15, let’s take a minute to stop and thank Dad (or the dad figures in our lives) for all that they do for us throughout the year. If you’re still looking for that perfect gift, look no further.

Augie Bering, third-generation owner of Houston icon Bering’s and dad himself, has the ultimate Father’s Day gift guide for every dad, from those who enjoy libations to outdoor enthusiasts and everyone in between.

Sorrento Beer Glass Set

Serve drinks like a pro with the Sorrento Beer Glass Set for $59.99. You can’t go wrong with these double-wall, borosilicate glasses from Bering’s. Lightweight, durable, and break-resistant, each mouth-blown glass adds style and toughness to every pour. They’re perfect for beer lovers who appreciate craftsmanship.

Final Touch Agave Tequila Decanter

Elevate tequila time with this handmade, agave-inspired decanter. For $55, its wide spout and natural cork keep pours smooth and fresh. It holds enough to impress at any gathering. Let’s pour one out for dear ‘ol Dad this Father’s Day.

Olive Wood Cutting Board 18″

Rugged and refined, all for $49.99. This hand-shaped olive wood cutting board resists stains and knife marks, making it ideal for chopping meat or serving up snacks at your next cookout.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Garden Grow System

For the dad who likes fresh herbs all year, give him the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Garden Grow System for $119.99. This sleek indoor garden grows greens five times faster than dirt. It even comes complete with LED lights, digital reminders, and everything needed for a green thumb upgrade, all indoors.

Recteq RT-B380X Bullseye Deluxe Pellet Grill

Take his grill game to the next level with the Recteq RT-B380X Bullseye Deluxe Pellet Grill for $799.99 at Bering’s. This is serious grill power. With searing flames up to 1000°F, WiFi control, and a rugged stainless build, the Bullseye Deluxe turns backyard BBQs into championship-worthy feasts.

Man Bar Travel Kit – Midnight Amber

For the man on the move: this TSA-approved grooming kit packs mini soap, 2-in-1 wash, cologne mist, and exfoliant — all with bold notes of citrus and amber. Compact, sharp, and ready for action, all for $20.

Rugged Road 65 Cooler – Gunmetal Gray

Built tough for any adventure, the Rugged Road 65 Cooler is ultralight and a great Father’s Day gift. It keeps ice for up to 7 days, floats upright, and holds 65 cans. It also features cupholders, a cutting board lid, and non-slip grips, all for $374.99. Talk about truly ready for anything.