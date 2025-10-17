Fendi Casa’s futuristic Groove and Groovy arm chair and ottoman called for photos. (Photo by Shane Dante)
Home + Design / Home Stores

FENDI Casa Rolls Into Houston, Drawing a Stylish Crush To CAM Studio — Furniture With Staying Power

The Worlds Of Fashion and Lifestyle Come Together

BY //
FENDI Casa's futuristic Groove and Groovy arm chair and ottoman called for photos. (Photo by Shane Dante)
CAM Studio celebrated the arrival of FENDI Casa in a 1,000 square foot shop within a shop. (Photo by Shane Dante)
Giacomo Rossi, Carla Munoz at the Fendi Casa launch as CAM Studio (Charlie Horse Photography)
Escarle Silva, John Parker at the Fendi Casa launch as CAM Studio (Photo by Shane Dante)
Giacomo Rossi, Rubens Franz, Escarle Silva, Bernie Cantu at the Fendi Casa launch as CAM Studio (Charlie Horse Photography)
Randle Pollock, Carla Munoz, Lili Pollock at the Fendi Casa launch as CAM Studio (Photo by Shane Dante)
Paola Rubio, Annalisa Massi at the Fendi Casa launch as CAM Studio (Photo by Shane Dante)
Milka Waterland, Marta Molina, Alvaro Trullenque, Adrianna Robles at the Fendi Casa launch as CAM Studio (Photo by Shane Dante)
Carla Munoz, Ceron, Mary-Carmen Munoz, Tarek El Bjeirmi at the Fendi Casa launch as CAM Studio (Photo by Shane Dante)
Bernie Cantu, Carla Munoz, George Atallah at the Fendi Casa launch as CAM Studio (Photo by Shane Dante)
Paola Rubio, Bryan Sosa at the Fendi Casa launch as CAM Studio
Shannon Smith, Rashna Domlog at the Fendi Casa launch as CAM Studio (Charlie Horse Photography)
Debby Calles, Maria Suarez, Carla Munoz, Roger Leal Martinier, Leah Moghabghab, Emmanual Leventis, Gabby Aguirre at the Fendi Casa launch as CAM Studio (Charlie Horse Photography)
Cooper Schultz, Ivan Voloyianni, Graciela Ruiz, Marisol Gretsch at the Fendi Casa CAM Studio event (Photo by Shane Dante)
Patrick Ashioufou, Carla Munoz, Steven Monago at the Fendi Casa launch as CAM Studio (Photo by Shane Dante)
A return visit to CAM Studio following the celebration of the FENDI Casa arrival was in order as the crush of architects, interior designers and aficionados of artful design all but obscured the newly installed collection of the maison’s prestigious furnishings and accessories. Such was the drawing power of Carla Muñoz’ showroom and the FENDI Casa reputation for masterfully linking the worlds of fashion and lifestyle.

Giacomo Rossi, Carla Muno, Fendi Casa, CAM Studio
Giacomo Rossi, Carla Munoz at the FENDI Casa launch as CAM Studio (Charlie Horse Photography)

The stylish crush sipped, lightly noshed and schmoozed through the evening as they mingled in and around the 1,000-square-foot space dedicated to the artistry of the Italian design house — must-have furnishings and accessories on display.

The CAM Studio landing of the Italian heritage brand is part of an expanding footprint in the United States. In 2022, FENDI Casa opened a flagship in the Miami Design District and in 2023 opened a space in MASS Beverly in West Hollywood.

CAM Studio celebrated the arrival of FENDI Casa in a 1,000 square foot shop within a shop. (Photo by Shane Dante)
CAM Studio celebrated the arrival of FENDI Casa in a 1,000 square foot shop within a shop. (Photo by Shane Dante)

Popular among the partying hrong was the futuristic Groove and Groovy armchair and ottoman by Toan Nguyen, upholstered in long-hair shearling and integrated footstool, both dyed a bold orange. Photo ops and selfies were in order.

We personally were taken by Five, the sophisticated seating system from Marcel Wanders which provides a harmonious balance between seating and storage. It’s modular seating juxtaposed with the richness of integrated marble or wooden tables. The Adrian dining chair by Stefano Gallizioli with its slender structure and clean contemporary lines captured attention for its versatility.

8
Rubens Franz, Bernie Cantu, Carla Munoz, John Parker a CAM Studio FENDI Casa

PaperCity posed a handful of questions to Giacomo Rossi, FENDI Casa vice president and general manager Americas, who jetted in from home base in Miami for the Houston event, to learn more.

PaperCity: What attracted FENDI Casa to CAM Studio?

Giaccomo Rossi: Their showroom context — curating leading houses and designers — puts our collections in conversation with clients that are already familiar with our brand. Equally important is execution: a white-glove team that manages project-based selling, customization, installation and after-care. It allows us to showcase our values — craftsmanship, savoir faire, focus on quality and high-end materials, without compromise while reaching the right audience, offering the rare mix of brand stewardship and commercial performance we look for in a partner

PC: What is the source of the designs for FENDI Casa?

GR: Under Silvia Venturini Fendi’s direction we collaborate with established European voices while championing emerging talent. Silvia Venturini Fendi maintains an ongoing dialogue with established designers and also promotes emerging talents, creating collections that tell stories of style, materials and cultural references.

Milka Waterland, Marta Molina, Alvaro Trullenque, Adrianna Robles
Milka Waterland, Marta Molina, Alvaro Trullenque, Adrianna Robles at the FENDI Casa launch as CAM Studio (Photo by Shane Dante)

PC: What sets FENDI Casa apart from other modern furniture brands?

GR: FENDI Casa was founded in 1987 thanks to the foresight and initiative of Anna Fendi and has progressively evolved to cover all product categories today. Since then, the brand has consolidated its leadership in high-end design, offering a comprehensive range — from living areas to outdoor, from lighting to home accessories — whilst growing a global presence through selective distribution, including a significant number of mono-brand boutiques.

The creative direction, led by Silvia Venturini Fendi, supports its evolution, ensuring both continuity and innovation.

7
Carla Munoz, Ceron, Mary-Carmen Munoz, Tarek El Bjeirmi at the FENDI Casa launch as CAM Studio (Photo by Shane Dante)

The development of FENDI Casa is based on three pillars: authenticity, uniqueness and desirability. Following these pillars, its success primarily derives from consistency with the Maison’s DNA, and the application of FENDI’s expressive codes serve as a continuous source of inspiration: the mix of materials and colors, attention to quality and meticulous care for details all contribute to making each collection recognizable and distinctive.

PC Seen: Bernie Cantu, Rubens Franz, Paola Rubio, Bryan Sosa, Escarle Silva, John Parker, Lili and Randle Pollock, Annalisa Massi, Milka Waterland, Ceron, Mary-Carmen Munoz, Tarek El Bjeirmi, Marta Molina, Alvaro Trullenque, Adrianna Roble, and Georg Atallah.

