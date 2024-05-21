A 1933 Fort Worth Home is Transformed for a Pair of Young Manhattan Expats

100 TREVOR PARKER – GRISORO STUDIO – FW – 1 (Photo by Travis Parker )
Located in the long-established Fort Worth neighborhood of Monticello, just blocks from the city’s cultural center, the 1933 Federal-style house is reminiscent of Southport’s many preserved, centuries-old Federal and Georgian buildings. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

Restored millwork frames a view into the living room. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

In the living room, 1950s Milo Baughman scoop chairs for James Manufacturing. Slate coffee table, 1960s, from the Netherlands. MGBW sectional. Studio Ashby swivel chair in Kufri upholstery. Antique Regency-style coffee table from England. Lumfardo Luminaires sconce. French 19th-century silver-leaf mirror from 1stdibs. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

Nineteenth-century Henri II-style chair from France. Circa-1910 silver gelatin print of yacht from Beken of Cowes photography archive, England. Phil Greenwood’s limited-edition landscape print from England. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

The living room’s original carved fireplace was restored. Greek Revival 1950s stone bust acquired on 1stdibs. Hélèn Durdilly 2017 artwork from Amelie, Maison d’Art, Paris. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

The family room is painted Farrow & Ball Hague Blue. Brass 1970s ceiling lamp from 1stdibs. Maiden Home sectional. Maison Jansen brass side tables. Audo sheepskin lounge chair and footstool from Copenhagen. Vintage 1960s brass benches from 1stdibs. Kim Salmela custom ottoman. Elan Atelier lamps from David Sutherland Showroom. Stark rug. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

Mehraban Rugs vintage Persian Malayer runner in kitchen. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

With grasscloth on the walls, Rogers & Goffigon menswear stripe fabric at the windows, and a massive burlwood dining table, the family dining room is cozy and slightly masculine. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

Art Deco bar cabinet by De Coene Frères from Belgium. Jasper Johns 1973 lithograph from Artsy. Vintage 1950s Italian marble table from Milan. Vintage 1950s Paul McCobb chair. Lamp by Dumais Made, Connecticut. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

In the main bedroom, Armadillo Moroccan rug. Vintage 1950s Greta Grossman for Glenn of California dressers from 1stdibs. Pair of lounge chairs from The Future Perfect. Kevin Frankental-designed 2010 marble coffee table from South Africa. Bed made by Noir. Gallery L7 chandelier. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

In the main bath, Eugene Gauss 1974 marble sculpture on industrial metal pedestal from 1stdibs. Alissa soaker tub. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

An Alissa soaker tub in the main bathroom. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

A pretty powder room in the Fort Worth home. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

New York Designer Gabriela Gargano refreshes a classically inspired house in Fort Worth’s Monticello neighborhood for a pair of young Manhattan expats. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

Home + Design

A 1933 Fort Worth Home is Transformed for a Pair of Young Manhattan Expats

New York Designer Gabriela Gargano Elevates a Classically Inspired Family Home

BY // 05.21.24
photography Trevor Parker
Located in the long-established Fort Worth neighborhood of Monticello, just blocks from the city’s cultural center, the 1933 Federal-style house is reminiscent of Southport’s many preserved, centuries-old Federal and Georgian buildings. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

Restored millwork frames a view into the living room. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

In the living room, 1950s Milo Baughman scoop chairs for James Manufacturing. Slate coffee table, 1960s, from the Netherlands. MGBW sectional. Studio Ashby swivel chair in Kufri upholstery. Antique Regency-style coffee table from England. Lumfardo Luminaires sconce. French 19th-century silver-leaf mirror from 1stdibs. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

Nineteenth-century Henri II-style chair from France. Circa-1910 silver gelatin print of yacht from Beken of Cowes photography archive, England. Phil Greenwood’s limited-edition landscape print from England. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

The living room’s original carved fireplace was restored. Greek Revival 1950s stone bust acquired on 1stdibs. Hélèn Durdilly 2017 artwork from Amelie, Maison d’Art, Paris. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

The family room is painted Farrow & Ball Hague Blue. Brass 1970s ceiling lamp from 1stdibs. Maiden Home sectional. Maison Jansen brass side tables. Audo sheepskin lounge chair and footstool from Copenhagen. Vintage 1960s brass benches from 1stdibs. Kim Salmela custom ottoman. Elan Atelier lamps from David Sutherland Showroom. Stark rug. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

Mehraban Rugs vintage Persian Malayer runner in kitchen. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

With grasscloth on the walls, Rogers & Goffigon menswear stripe fabric at the windows, and a massive burlwood dining table, the family dining room is cozy and slightly masculine. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

Art Deco bar cabinet by De Coene Frères from Belgium. Jasper Johns 1973 lithograph from Artsy. Vintage 1950s Italian marble table from Milan. Vintage 1950s Paul McCobb chair. Lamp by Dumais Made, Connecticut. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

In the main bedroom, Armadillo Moroccan rug. Vintage 1950s Greta Grossman for Glenn of California dressers from 1stdibs. Pair of lounge chairs from The Future Perfect. Kevin Frankental-designed 2010 marble coffee table from South Africa. Bed made by Noir. Gallery L7 chandelier. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

In the main bath, Eugene Gauss 1974 marble sculpture on industrial metal pedestal from 1stdibs. Alissa soaker tub. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

An Alissa soaker tub in the main bathroom. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

A pretty powder room in the Fort Worth home. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

New York Designer Gabriela Gargano refreshes a classically inspired house in Fort Worth’s Monticello neighborhood for a pair of young Manhattan expats. (Photo by Trevor Parker)

Kit Ulrich’s heartwarming introduction to her new neighborhood in Fort Worth is like a scene from a Hallmark movie. It was late January 2018, and she and her husband, Will Ulrich, along with their two small children, had recently arrived from Manhattan, where they’d lived for 15 years. The East Coast had always been home — they met at Harvard and were married in Southport, Connecticut, where they still own a house — so Kit was experiencing a bit of culture shock. Will, co-founder of oil and gas company Presidio, had moved its headquarters to Fort Worth and was already getting to know people. But Kit, who had left her job in New York as a venture capitalist, didn’t know a soul in Texas.

“I will never forget: We were moving in, and I was still in my first trimester with my third child, and I wasn’t feeling great,” she says. “The moving truck pulled up to the front of the house and started unloading. Neighbors all along the street walked over and gave me beautiful baskets of homemade casseroles with plates and napkins and silverware — everything you would need to feed a family when you haven’t unpacked yet,” she recalls. One neighbor, noticing their TV wasn’t set up, invited the family over on Sunday to watch the Super Bowl. This unexpected, warm welcome was unlike anything they’d experienced in New York.

Located in the long-established Fort Worth neighborhood of Monticello, just blocks from the city’s cultural center, their 1933 Federal-style house is reminiscent of Southport’s many preserved, centuries-old Federal and Georgian buildings. “We immediately fell in love with the bones of this house and the way the rooms flow into one another,” Kit says. “This is a house we could see ourselves living in for a long time.”

The house needed updating, along with new furnishings, so the Ulriches hired Gabriela Gargano of the New York design firm Grisoro, who had done two previous houses for them in Southport. An earlier addition, which includes a family room, felt a little out of sync with the rest of the house, so Gargano matched moldings, hardware, doors, and windows for a seamless look. She also updated old lighting throughout the house and renovated the bathrooms. Original architectural elements were restored, including the living room’s carved classical fireplace. Walls, trim, and ceilings were painted a calming Sherwin Williams Pure White. Gargano layered the windows with double treatments, such as the living room’s combination of sheer cafe curtains and custom roman shades, which provide both light and privacy.

“Kit loves classical design and antiques, and she’s a fun person with a young family, so we made sure that the environment was elegant and refined with traditional elements, but not too heavy or serious,” Gargano says. The Ulriches entertain a lot at home, from formal dinner parties with friends to big Sunday-night gatherings with several families from the neighborhood. “For this house, we wanted something that adults would love but would also be kid-friendly,” says Kit, who, like her husband, recently turned 40. “The interesting thing for us was how to create a house that felt both feminine and masculine, so that we both feel like this is our home.”

And, as Kit is now working from home as general manager of the Dallas-based social media monetizing company LTK, the interiors have to work on several levels.

