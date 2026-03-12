Fighting To Save Houston’s History — Preservation Houston’s Gold Brick Awards Honor River Oaks Theatre, Other Rescues

While all 14 of Preservation Houston’s Gold Brick Award winners received glowing praise and robust applause at the annual Cornerstone Dinner at River Oaks Country Club, three of the highly-regarded recipients received generous standing ovations for their remarkable preservation energies. The packed ballroom was awash in enthusiasm.

Receiving the maximum love were:

— Culinary Khancepts for its rehabilitation of the River Oaks Theatre, built in 1939.

— Fifth Ward Community Development Corporation and Cloudbreak Communities for the adaptive reuse of St. Elizabeth Hospital, built in 1947.

— Architect Steven F. Curry, FAIA, recipient of the President’s Award for his outstanding contributions to historic preservation in Houston and across Texas.

All 2026 honorees can be seen here complete with photos and their full stories. The cross section of Houston projects awarded included historic homes in The Heights, new affordable housing in the Fifth Ward, the restoration of architect S.I. Morris‘ 1952 home and the rehabilitation of the San Jacinto Warehouse.

Since its founding in 1978 and launch of the annual luncheon in 1979 Preservation Houston has presented 441 Good Brick Awards.

The fast-paced dinner evening was chaired by IT professional Kurt Grether and interior designer Bill Stubbs.

“Since its founding in 1978, Preservation Houston has worked tirelessly to ensure that progress and preservation can exist side by side,” Stubbs told the gathering. “Because a great city doesn’t erase history, it builds upon it.”

Key to the program was Preservation Houston board president Martin Goalwitzer who spoke on the importance of the mission and introduced Jennifer Kapral, named executive director in April of last year.

“I want Preservation Houston to be a welcoming front door for anyone who cares about this city’s history and its future,” Kapral said. “Friday felt like evidence that door is opening. The conversations I heard and the mix of people in the room reflected the future we are building together”

KPRC Houston Life co-host Tessa Barrera and real estate professional Jay Monroe introduced the honorees in a nothing less than joyous presentation.

Each year, awardees represent a wide range of preservation efforts in Houston, including:

— Restoration of historic homes and buildings

— Adaptive reuse of commercial and institutional spaces

— Protection of cultural landmarks

— Publications, documentaries and educational initiatives

— Craftspeople, preservation leaders and legacy businesses

Preservation Houston’s Gold Brick Award nominations are open to the public, and recipients are selected by an independent jury of preservation experts.

PC Seen: Carol Hunton, Anna Dean, Penelope and John Wright, Sergio and Madeline Hoyos, Dr. Abby Patel, Lin Chong, Algenita Scott Davis, Jay Fairley, Dorothy and Mickey Ables, Minnette Boesel, Kirk Kveton and Daniel Irion, Ann Ayre, Laura Dykes, Eric Hester, Ben Koush, Terrance Jackson, Lynn Kelly, Kathy Washburn, Lily and Thomas Barfield, and Vanessa and Jason Smith.