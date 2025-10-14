Gray Malin x MacKenzie-Childs (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)
In an exclusive, Gray Malin tells PaperCity, "Growing up in Dallas, I remember seeing MacKenzie-Childs for sale at stores like Neiman Marcus. Once you see their black-and-white check, it sticks with you and is hard to forget!" (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

Gray Malin announced a new collaboration with Mackenzie-Childs, the artisan-driven, American heritage home décor brand. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

The limited-edition collection perfectly fuses together the distinct creative words of both brands in the form of a wintery escape. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

Malin's heralded work regularly transports viewers to snow-covered alpine scenes with his signature aerial photography. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

For the collection with MacKenzie-Childs, the heritage brand reimagined their iconic checkered pattern in a new ice blue color palette that features skier motifs. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

15 pieces comprise the collection. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

The collection adds alpine charm to any cozy gathering. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

Perfect for winter gatherings, the collection spans serveware, dinnerware, and home accessories. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

Cocktails by the fire, MacKenzie-Childs style. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

Home + Design

Gray Malin Debuts a Charming Winter Collaboration With MacKenzie-Childs

The Texas-Raised Photographer Reimagines the Heritage Home Décor Brand's Signature Check... With Skiers!

photography MacKenzie-Childs
In an exclusive, Gray Malin tells PaperCity, "Growing up in Dallas, I remember seeing MacKenzie-Childs for sale at stores like Neiman Marcus. Once you see their black-and-white check, it sticks with you and is hard to forget!" (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

Gray Malin announced a new collaboration with Mackenzie-Childs, the artisan-driven, American heritage home décor brand. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

The limited-edition collection perfectly fuses together the distinct creative words of both brands in the form of a wintery escape. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

Malin's heralded work regularly transports viewers to snow-covered alpine scenes with his signature aerial photography. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

For the collection with MacKenzie-Childs, the heritage brand reimagined their iconic checkered pattern in a new ice blue color palette that features skier motifs. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

15 pieces comprise the collection. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

The collection adds alpine charm to any cozy gathering. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

Perfect for winter gatherings, the collection spans serveware, dinnerware, and home accessories. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

Cocktails by the fire, MacKenzie-Childs style. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

Just call Dallas-raised fine art photographer Gray Malin the “King of Collabs.”

Earlier this year, Malin dropped a fun collection with Dallas accessories darling Lele Sadoughi that showcased his scenic photography on everything from headbands to a bucket bag featuring a scene from Capri’s beloved beach club La Fontelina. Before that, the acclaimed photographer released a collection of striking photographs (in his singular, witty style) that showcased the cherished Neiman Marcus flagship in downtown Dallas before its almost closing.

Today, Malin announced a new collaboration with Mackenzie-Childs, the artisan-driven, American heritage home décor brand. I mean, are you even from Dallas if you don’t have a little MacKenzie-Childs in your kitchen? For Malin, the answer is no!

“Growing up in Dallas, I remember seeing MacKenzie-Childs for sale at stores like Neiman Marcus,” Malin tells PaperCity. “Once you see their black-and-white check, it sticks with you and is hard to forget!”

The limited-edition collection perfectly fuses together the distinct creative words of both brands in the form of a wintery escape… down the powdery slopes of pottery.

For the collection with MacKenzie-Childs, the heritage brand reimagined its iconic checkered pattern in a new ice blue color palette that features skier motifs. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

Malin’s heralded work regularly transports viewers to snow-covered alpine scenes with his signature aerial photography. For the collection with MacKenzie-Childs, the heritage brand reimagined its iconic checkered pattern in a new ice blue color palette that features skier motifs.

“What drew me to MacKenzie-Childs is their dedication to storytelling and craftsmanship, two things I deeply value in my own work,” says Malin. “I had the idea to bring my aerial photography of skiers on white snow to a white plate, and we collectively worked on reimagining their iconic check pattern in a soft, wintry blue color painted in an ombré effect to allow the skiers to pop. What I love is that their pieces are never just functional; they’re expressive, joyful, and rich with personality. That’s very much aligned with how I approach photography and why this collaboration is such a great fit.”

Gray Malin announced a new collaboration with Mackenzie-Childs, the artisan-driven, American heritage home décor brand. (Photo by MacKenzie-Childs)

Fifteen pieces comprise the collection, which includes everything from “Ski Holiday” paper cocktail napkins ($8.95) to a wine cooler ($129.95). (It’s currently 87 degrees in Dallas in mid-October, but I need a little alpine charm and anxiously await the day I can sip hot cocoa from one of the mugs!) Perfect for winter gatherings, the collection spans serveware, dinnerware, and home accessories. It includes everything from charming serving platters to a picture frame and a cozy checkered throw.

“At MacKenzie-Childs, we pride ourselves in creating pieces that spark imagination and tell a story. Collaborating with Gray Malin allowed us to explore a winter wonderland in an entirely new light,” says John Ling, Chief Executive Officer of MacKenzie-Child, in a statement. “Gray’s ability to capture the beauty and whimsy of the world from above beautifully complements our design philosophy, resulting in a collection which celebrates creativity, craftsmanship and winter enchantment.”

Winter certainly sounds enchanting right about now, doesn’t it?

The MacKenzie-Childs x Gray Malin collection is available today exclusively at Bloomingdale’s, mackenzie-childs.com, and the company’s retail stores in New York City and Aurora.

