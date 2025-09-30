Inside a Dated Home In The Woodlands’ Complete Transformation — This Grogan’s Point Renovation Changes Everything

A pink painted vanity with floral drawer pulls makes this bathroom a dream for any girly girl. (Photo by Madeline Harper Photography)

Stone in the boy's bathroom has a natural, relaxing color palette. (Photo by Madeline Harper Photography)

Customized Tiles of Ezra designs add a pop of pink to this powder bath.

The closet and bathroom wet area were swapped in this Grogan's Point renovation, creating space for a Japanese soaking tub.

Tucked off the family room, this space is ideal for homework, a coffee break or time at the piano.

A stunning chandelier is the focal point for this Grogan's Point home's dining room.

Before Tiny Haven Design’s updates, the dated kitchen had a small island without seating and wooden floors.

The renovated kitchen is anchored by a larger island that seats four.

The staircase at this Grogan's Point home in The Woodlands was redesigned with lighter treads and risers and black accents on the handrail and balusters.

Before the renovation by Tiny Haven Design, the Grogan's Point home featured columns and multiple flooring surfaces.

The family room has ample seating and a nook designed for quiet moments.

The living room now has symmetrical nooks and a reeded marble fireplace surround, making this Grogan's Point renovation sing.

A Japanese soaking tub is centered in the wet area of the renovated primary bathroom.

A longtime friendship turned into a full-scale home renovation in The Woodlands’ coveted Grogan’s Point neighborhood. That’s how Taryn Leto of Tiny Haven Design came to reimagine a family home. Leto has known the homeowner since sixth grade, but they reconnected years later when their children became classmates in The Woodlands.

What began as a refresh of the dining room and office soon grew into a sweeping two-phase renovation that touched nearly every corner of the house.

Leto and her homeowner friend first tackled the dining room and office. Once the homeowner saw the difference Leto made, she moved forward with phase two. That included the kitchen, formal living room, primary bathroom, family room, dining room, kids’ bathrooms, a custom wet bar and a dedicated serving bar. During the reconstruction, the home’s dated columns were removed and replaced with steel beams to support the load bearing area.

Bold Choices for Shared Spaces

The showpiece of phase one is the chandelier, created by Julie Neill of Visual Comfort.

“We knew from the beginning that we wanted this chandelier, so we chose wallpaper to complement it,” Leto tells PaperCity The Woodlands.

Lindsay Cowles wallpaper, the stone tabletop and a functional credenza finish off the room. Wainscot panelling was added, and the doors and trim were color drenched in dark blue to complement the wallpaper.

Fall & Halloween Gifts Swipe

















Next

In phase two, the stairs next to the dining room were reworked, along with the rest of the house.

“It was very curvy,” Leto says. “We wanted to clean it up, so we updated the balusters, did white oak risers and treads and we painted it black to complement the other black accent details in the home.”

The living room now boasts a reeded marble fireplace surround and symmetrical shelving on either side.

Just off the living room is a wet bar area, featuring a wallpapered ceiling. “We kept the layout in here,” Leto says. “They love to entertain. I went super dark and moody.”

The powder bath is small, but the design packs a big punch. This Grogan’s Point home’s owner traveled to Portugal and fell in love with the tiles there. Leto customized an offering from Tiles of Ezra to capture that inspiration.

“This is one of their patterns, and we were able to pick the colors and sizes we wanted,” Leto says. “She wanted to add pink throughout the house. So this became our special spot.”

The second phase of the renovation centered around making the most of the views of the backyard.

“Before, there were only windows and a single door,” Leto says. “They wanted to maximize the view. Beyond the pool is a peaceful lake, and in the back corner they created a cozy nook for the kids.”

The family room now has a space to sit and have coffee, do homework or just relax.

The kitchen’s redesign kept everything light, with excellent views of the backyard. The blue island anchors the room with comfortable seating.

A Spa-Like Experience In Grogan’s Point

Every bathroom was redesigned as a calming retreat with its own signature detail.

In the primary suite, Leto solved a layout challenge. “In this bathroom, we lowered the ceiling to a single level around 11 feet,” she notes. “That let us build out a shower and wet room. The old shower is now a closet. And we gained a Japanese soaking tub with several shower heads.”

The guest suite bathroom has river stones on the shower floor and tile with an organic feel. Each kid’s bathroom received personal touches as well.

Leto and her team created elegant, family-friendly spaces where daily routines feel elevated. The home now balances beauty with comfort, giving this Grogan’s Point family a place to gather, recharge and grow together. And in Grogan’s Point, where a sixth-grade friendship grew into a full-scale design collaboration, it’s a reminder of what friends can build together.