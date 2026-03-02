Harold Leidner Landscape Architects Is Creating Dallas’ Most Stunning Outdoor Spaces

“When it’s all said and done, our exteriors are more than beautiful,” said Leidner. “They're iconic.” (Photo by Micah Nunley)

Spring is finally in the air again, which means Dallas’ gardens will soon be aflush with color and gorgeous blooms. Behind many of these stunning displays is Harold Leidner Landscape Architects, who for over 40 years has designed, built, and maintained exceptional pools, gardens, and outdoor environments for some of Dallas-Fort Worth’s most discerning homeowners.

“Our mission is to create timeless landscapes that enrich everyday life by thoughtfully uniting architecture, art, and nature through disciplined design and precise execution,” says Leidner.

A Boutique Practice for High-End Residential Projects

Seems straightforward? That’s the idea. Leidner has intentionally remained a boutique practice, focused exclusively on high-end residential projects. From the beginning, he says their belief has been simple: the designers who conceive an exterior should be the ones who build it. Like architects, licensed Landscape Architects are trained to unite aesthetics with construction detail, so they lead every phase, from concept to construction completion and long-term concierge care. He calls this their Create–Construct–Concierge approach, guiding clients with a single, accountable team from concept through completion and into long-term stewardship.

Leidner’s team designs, builds, stewards, and guarantees their work end-to-end. The integrated approach ensures clarity, cohesion, and a unified vision at every stage. Plus, it produces beautifully curated and functionally sound exteriors: materials chosen for durability, systems planned for efficiency, and experienced environmental decisions.

“While technology enhances our process, our ideas still begin the timeless way: with a pencil and a roll of trace paper,” says Leidner.

Inside Harold Leidner’s Most Recent Project

The firm recently completed a stunning project in close collaboration with partners Symmetry Architects and Shaddock Custom Homes. When the homeowners acquired the adjacent property, the firms were engaged to master plan and transform the expanded estate into a cohesive, high-functioning outdoor environment tailored to a young family.

“We unified architecture and landscape into a seamless composition,” says Leidner. “Working within tight building lines, existing elevations, utility constraints, and floodplain considerations along the creek, we developed a comprehensive landscape and pool design that responded thoughtfully to both site and structure.”

Leidner notes the project required careful coordination of grades, structural engineering, and hydraulic design, particularly for the zero-edge pool positioned near the creek. The structural pool was subtly elevated to enhance the visual effect of water flowing over its edge, creating a dramatic, yet refined, presence. A fully tiled spa, finished in imported black Venetian glass mosaic, paired with a deep charcoal interior, produced a striking mirrored-water effect that anchors the space. Expansive outdoor living areas, elevated decks overlooking the creek, generous open lawn space for the family, and integrated recreation areas complete the composition.

The result? A technically complex, yet effortless, outdoor environment made possible through strong collaboration and disciplined execution from concept through completion. Just another day at the office for Leidner and team.

“When it’s all said and done, our exteriors are more than beautiful,” says Leidner. “They’re iconic.”