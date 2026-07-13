Harold Leidner Landscape Architects: Why Dallas’ Most Considered Homes Begin Outdoors

The most important room in the house is no longer inside it. Across Highland Park, University Park, and Preston Hollow, a quiet shift is reshaping how Dallas’ finest homes are conceived. The landscape is no longer a decoration to the architecture; it is an extension of it. A living room beneath a canopy of mature oaks. A wellness retreat open to the sky. A dining room whose ceiling is the evening itself.

Harold Leidner Landscape Architects’ outdoor environments don’t simply beautify a property; they change how a family lives in it. For more than 40 years, the firm has designed and built these environments for the most discerning homeowners in Dallas, Highland Park, Westover Hills, and Westlake, crafting pools, gardens, and outdoor living spaces composed with the same uncompromised design as the homes they accompany.

“A transformative exterior isn’t about adding features,” says founder Harold Leidner. “It’s about rethinking the property as a whole. How you arrive, how you gather, how you retreat. When it’s done well, the line between house and landscape disappears.”

The Garden as The Great Room

Entertaining has moved outside, and expectations have moved with it. Today’s commissions resemble fully realized second residences: outdoor kitchens built to host a dinner for forty, swim-up bars, sunken fire lounges, pavilions that hold their own against a Texas summer. But the difference between a backyard with features and a true outdoor room is composition. Sight lines drawn from the interior, circulation that moves guests naturally from arrival to table to water’s edge, and lighting layered so the space performs as beautifully at ten in the evening as it does at noon.

The Wellness Wing