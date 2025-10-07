Inside The Woodlands’ New Haven — This Events Venue From the Refuge Steakhouse Owners Brings Plenty Of Style

Haven offers flexibility for both seated dinners and mix-and-mingle events. (Photo by Kreative Media)

Flexible furnishings at Haven allow the space to adapt to any event. (Photo by Kreative Media)

A wall art installation made from whiskey barrels at Haven adds a subtle nod to The Refuge. (Photo by Kreative Media)

When a former gym space opened up in The Woodlands area’s Creekside Park, restauranteur Mark Zientek saw more than empty square footage. He saw potential. The owner of The Refuge Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar and Southern Ice Co. knew his next venture would fill a growing need: a flexible, elevated event venue. That vision’s come to life in the new Haven.

Zientek’s experience in hospitality runs deep. He’s built a loyal following with his restaurants in Creekside. But even with The Refuge’s private dining area, he could only fit 24 diners at a time.

When that nearby gym became available, Zientek reached out to home and event stylists Woodlands Style House (WSH) to help transform the space.

“We’ve been longtime fans of The Refuge,” Woodlands Style House co-owner Jill Sims tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “We also loved the idea of creating a new private event space. Our clients are always looking for great places to throw parties.”

From Gym to Gathering Place

The timeline was tight. Just two months to go from fitness to festivities.

“It needed a full renovation,” Sims says. “Two new bathrooms, a custom bar area, millwork, refinished floors, added brick, new lighting, paint and wallpaper.”

Beyond the construction, the team had to think like restaurateurs and event planners at the same time. The space needed restaurant-quality furnishings that could easily shift from a large rehearsal dinner to a smaller anniversary or birthday celebration. Every piece had to serve both form and flexibility.

Zientek had ideas about the atmosphere he wanted, but trusted the team at WSH to define the tone for Haven.

“Whenever people book an event, the first thing they care about is the space,” Zientek says. “They want it to feel beautiful, warm and inviting — especially for weddings. It’s all about the photos. They want something they’ll remember forever.”

So that’s where he started.

“I wanted that Wow factor when clients walk in. At the same time, I wanted a subtle tie to The Refuge,” Zientek says. “We’ve built a loyal following there, and people love the ambiance. Haven needed the same warmth, with a distinct, more upscale identity.”

WSH delivered on that vision.

“We wanted Haven to feature some of The Refuge’s classic charm while standing on its own,” Woodlands Style House co-owner Sondra Lagasse says. “The vibe is elevated and modern, adaptable to different kinds of events.”

One nod to The Refuge is a custom whiskey barrel wall decoration.

“We have a wall with whiskey barrels overlapping each other. It’s the centerpiece of the dining room,” Zientek says. “But it’s not rustic. I had it custom made by Zorka Furniture. It’s a nod to what we do.”

Fast-Tracked and Flawless

With the tight deadline, establishing the design concept early was crucial.

“We were able to take Mark’s vision and build a fresh concept with our 3D renderings,” Sims says. “Lindsay Valdez, our rendering specialist, was key. She created visuals and technical sketches that allowed construction to start right away. She captured both Mark’s and our vision perfectly, which gave the contractor a clear plan for the renovation.”

Furnishing the space was another challenge amid ongoing supply issues.

“This is where a designated designer really matters,” Lagasse says. “Knowing how to navigate sourcing and timelines kept us on track.”

But it was teamwork that took Haven from good to great. “We could accomplish twice as much in record time,” Lagasse says. “Mark and his daughter Autumn (Sipes) were amazing collaborators every step of the way.”

Haven is open for business now and quickly making its mark. “We’ve already done our first event,” Zientek says. “We’re off to the races.”

Haven will host its grand opening party on Wednesday, October 22 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, featuring live entertainment, plus free appetizers, wine and specialty cocktails. The Haven is located at 8510 Creekside Forest Drive, Suite E-100 in Crossroads Square at Creekside Park. For more information, go here.