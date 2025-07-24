14_Sheryl Tyler, Martha Whiting Goddard
Home + Design / Architecture

Houston’s Unique Spirit Sets Up a History Like No Other — And The Heritage Society Fights To Keep It That Way

A One of a Kind City With Much To Be Proud Of

BY Lani McHenry // 07.23.25
Sheryl Tyler, Martha Whiting Goddard at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Ambassador Chase Untermeyer, President/CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, Pierce Bush at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Roxann Neumann, Nancy Lisenby, Emily Glassel, Kate Walters, at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Minnette Boesel, Phoebe Tudor at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Ronald C. Green, Jackie Pope at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
C.C. & Duke Ensell at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Alison Bell, Ambassador Chase Untermeyer at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Heritage Society board president Jillian Jopling at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Eileen Lawal, Miki Lusk Norton at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Reverend Patrick J. Miller, June Deadrick, Todd Litton, Ryan Taaffe at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Nita Vandiver Jackson, Cathy Brock, Nancy Vandiver Wahl at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Yu-Ru Huang, Nick Sawicki at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Martha Whiting Goddard, Preservation Architect of Eldorado Ballroom David Bucek at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
SuSu Ross, Alison Bell at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Nancy Lisenby, Stephanie Linder, Hutton Higgins at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Betty & John Cabaniss at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Vicki Faulkner, Gary White, Marsha Lutz at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Betty Chapman, Margaret Wallace Brown, Kay Handly at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
John & Kathy Davis, Shane Davis at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Morris & Kathy Masters, Susan Epley & Shanne Davis at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Cheers to 70 years at The Heritage Society Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
The Heritage Society’s annual luncheon brought Houston’s past, present and future together under one roof at the newly restored Eldorado Ballroom. Founded in 1954, The Heritage Society strives to share the diverse history of Houston and Texas through its educational and artistic programs, as well as its preservation of 10 historic buildings in Houston.

The luncheon marked the Heritage Society’s 70th anniversary and honored its docents — volunteer ambassadors who narrate the rich history of Houston’s architectural lineage via guided tours and points of enlightenment for curious guests. 

Four illustrious host committee members — Evelyn Boatwright, Vicki S. Faulkner, Harriet C. Latimer, and Joanne E. Zumbrun — functioned as the co-chairs to lead this special 70th-anniversary luncheon.

Attendees gathered in the historic Eldorado Ballroom, a venue synonymous with culture, music and community, where Jillian Jopling, Heritage Society board president, welcomed nearly 200 people. Executive director Alison Bell introduced David Bucek, the preservation architect who led the restoration of the Eldorado with his firm Stern and Bucek Architects. Bucek spoke to the crowd about the renovation, as well as the building’s iconic history, which also included anecdotes about the King’s appearance to jam with the Eldorado’s celebrated jazz-and-blues musicians. 

Martha Whiting Goddard, preservation architect of Eldorado Ballroom David Bucek at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)
Martha Whiting Goddard, preservation architect of Eldorado Ballroom David Bucek at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)

“Elvis Presley — this was his favorite place,” Bucek remembers. “If he were in town performing, he would try to finish as soon as he could. And at 2 am, he’d show up to hear some gospel songs and join the crowd. James Brown, The Temptations, they performed right here in this room.”

The luncheon served Lucille’s classic food — Caesar salad with cornbread croutons followed by main course of roasted salmon, segueing into decadent dessert of Southern spiced bread pudding with crème anglaise.

As everyone dined, Pierce Bush, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, introduced keynote speaker — and family friend — Ambassador Chase Untermeyer

“It’s a real honor for me to be here and represent my family,” Bush says. “Ambassador Untermeyer was a close personal confidant of my grandfather, the late President George H.W. Bush.”

Chase Untermeyer, with his long-standing commitment to public service and civic leadership, has embodied the ideals celebrated by the Heritage Society, Bush notes. A former U.S. Ambassador to Qatar and a respected civic leader, Untermeyer shared personal memories of Houston’s unique culture of inclusivity and social responsibility that has been a driving force behind the city’s success — including stories of a silent overnight desegregation in Houston. 

1B_Ambassador Chase Untermeyer, Pierce Bush
Ambassador Chase Untermeyer, President/CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, Pierce Bush at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)

In his remarks, Untermeyer emphasized the critical roles played by two groups that have profoundly shaped Houston’s trajectory: lawyers and philanthropists. 

Untermeyer recognized legal figures such as James Addison Baker, Judge James Elkins Sr., Robert Lovett Sr. and Tom Ball for their influence in building Houston’s foundation. In addition, Untermeyer acknowledged philanthropic socialites George Hermann, Ima Hogg, Nina Cullinan, M.D Anderson and William Marsh Rice, whose legacies funded the institutions that enrich Houston to this day. 

“They made it possible for our community to acquire great things — museums, universities, hospitals, a symphony orchestra, the opera, ballet, libraries and so much more,” Untermeyer says.

As the luncheon concluded, the crowd was reminded that preserving Houston’s past is not only about saving historic buildings but also about honoring the spirit of inclusivity, leadership and generosity on which the Bayou City was built. 

1A_Roxann Neumann, Nancy Lisenby, Emily Glassel, Kate Walters
Roxann Neumann, Nancy Lisenby, Emily Glassel, Kate Walters, at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)

“It’s a city driven by business more than politics — that’s how we got the Port of Houston, the Medical Center and an arts scene of the highest caliber,” Untermeyer notes. “The Houston spirit — unlike its universities or museums — is invisible, but it’s just as vital. And it’s up to us, especially the next generation, to carry that spirit forward.” 

In that vein, The Heritage Society 70th Anniversary Luncheon was made possible by generous sponsors, including the Faith P. and Charles L. Bybee Foundation, John P McGovern Foundation and individual corporate supporters, united by a commitment to protect Houston’s rich and evolving history. 

15_Nancy Lisenby, Stephanie Linder, Hutton Higgins
Nancy Lisenby, Stephanie Linder, Hutton Higgins at The Heritage Society 70th Annual Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson Photography)

PC Seen: City and government officials Sallie Alcorn, Martha Castex-Tatum, and former Mayor Annise Parker with wife Kathy Hubbard; Heritage Society board president Jillian Jopling and Peter McGillivray; former Houston First chairman David Mincberg and Lainie Gordon; Phoebe Tudor and pal, past Heritage Society board pres Minnette Boesel, who are leading the campaign to save the Astrodome ; Eileen Lawal, board president of Houston Freedmen’s Town Conservancy; past Heritage Society NoTsuOh Gala honorees C. C. and Duke Ensell; Nita Vandiver Jackson, daughter of celebrated historian Frank Vandiver; former pres of Texas A&M; Karen Winston; Kathy and John Davis; Susan Epley and Shane Davis; Joy and Stewart Morris Jr.; June Deadrick; Lisa Helper and Patrick Myatt; Martha Whiting Goddard; Harriet and Truett Latimer; Melinda and Tom Brents; Cathy Brock; Betty and John Cabaniss; Betty Chapman; Jennifer Kapral; Roxann Neumann; and Emily Glassel.

Additional reporting Catherine D. Anspon

On view now at The Heritage Society, you can catch “Coastal Cowboys: A Brand All Their Own. It is showing through December. Find exhibition details here. The Heritage Society is located 1100 Bagby Street.

