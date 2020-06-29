For those invested in the Dallas home design scene, the name Wisteria conjured indelible images. There are thoughts of pretty printed pillows and the nearly 20-year-old brand’s beloved signature style, evident in its expert mix of exotic and organic furnishings, lighting, rugs, and more.

There was even more to love when Wisteria moved from their longtime Love Field location to Inwood Village in 2015, and opened a 15,000-square-foot outlet in Farmer Branch. Even Houstonians got in on the Wisteria game last year with the opening of their airy, West Alabama Street store — an expansion that happened shortly after founders Shannon and Andrew Newsom sold the company to United Kingdom-based OKA.

Judy Aldridge’s Lee Radziwill-inspired living room features draperies and upholstery made from Wisteria tablecloths. (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

And though the Inwood Village location opened its doors just two short weeks ago, Wisteria abruptly announced its closing today on the company’s website, with big, bold letters that read “Going Out of Business” — followed by the only silver lining of such a somber retail scenario “Sale.” Everything on the site is currently priced at 50 percent off and final sale, though the markdowns will continue each week.

There were few details given about the closure (though, given the times, it’s certainly understandable), Wisteria did elaborate a bit on their Instagram page, where they shared these words.

After 19 rewarding years, our journey is coming to an end. Wisteria.com, along with our retail stores and outlet, will soon be closing down permanently.

From day one, our customers have been at the heart of everything we do, and we have loved nothing more than sharing our globally curated offerings and exclusive designs with you.