Houchard recommends a set from Peter Dunham that brings color and pattern to the table without trying too hard.

A vintage option has the right kind of patina, but anything solid and simple will do.

If the mosquitoes tend to find you first, try a few incense sticks tucked among the planters.

Local Dallas design firm Houchard Design Group, led by landscape designer Dan Houchard, is here to give you a few tips on how to get that refined look that will have you ready to spend all your summer nights in the garden, no matter how high the temperatures get.

We’re officially in the dog days of summer. If finishing your summer garden is still on your “to-do” list — or perhaps it’s just ready for a little refresh — local Dallas design firm Houchard Design Group, led by landscape designer Dan Houchard, is here to give you a few tips on how to get that refined look that will have you ready to spend all your summer nights in the garden, no matter how high the temperatures get.

Here are 5 things to complete your summer garden with Houchard Design Group.

Turkish Towels

Soft, lightweight, and easy to grab after a swim, Turkish towels are a summer essential. Drape them poolside, toss them in a tote, or hang them on a hook for that laid-back, effortless look. Monogrammed ones allow for personalization, but even plain versions add texture and color.

Incense Sticks

Gardens bring beauty, and with it, a few small, uninvited guests. If the mosquitoes tend to find you first, try a few incense sticks tucked among the planters. They burn slowly, add a soft scent to the air, and keep the buzz at a distance. Houchard loves to pop into the local shop, Talulah & Hess, for their selection. The Sea Salt Incense from Skeem Design is a favorite. Plus, you can’t beat shopping local.

Bar Cart

Evening drinks feel a little easier when everything’s in one place. A bar cart (vintage or new) rolls wherever the party is, and keeps glasses, bottles, and snacks close by. A vintage option has the right kind of patina, but anything solid and simple will do.

Outdoor Pillows

A few cushions make all the difference on a chaise or outdoor sofa. They add comfort, of course, but also a bit of softness among all the hard edges. Stick to outdoor fabrics so they can take the sun and moisture, and don’t worry if they fade a little — they often look better that way.

Outdoor Plates

An easy way to change the mood of a meal? Switch up the plates. Houchard recommends a set from Peter Dunham that brings color and pattern to the table without trying too hard. They mix well, feel summery, and make even the simplest lunch look a little more intentional.