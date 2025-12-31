Houston’s Most Fabulous Holiday Wreaths Are a Designer Thing — With the City’s Most Important Army Benefitting

Christi Rowland, Christina Sacco-27
Christi Rowland, Christina Sacco at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

PaperCity's Shelby Hodge selects the winning wreath by Christina Sacco for J. Patrick Homes at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army.

Devaun Barbir, Danny & Robin Klaes at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Elizabeth DeLuca & Jeff Smith at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Kim Martin, Vivian Vance at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Linda McReynolds, Shafik Rifaat at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Lori Claypool, Jennifer Cox at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Marisol Jimenez at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Marth Luir, friend at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Meredith Barineau, Katherine Tower, Kim Martin at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Natalie Parker, Brad Kovich at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Suceet by Christine Williams at the Decorative Center Houston holiday shopping event

Abigal Owen Pontez, Jen Rooths, Elizabeth DeLuca at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Tami Whitley at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Tricia Ayers, Karen Turbidy, Christi Rowland at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Tripp Carter at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Home + Design / Design Notes

Houston’s Most Fabulous Holiday Wreaths Are a Designer Thing — With the City’s Most Important Army Benefitting

A $1 Million Goal

Christi Rowland, Christina Sacco at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army
PaperCity's Shelby Hodge selects the winning wreath by Christina Sacco for J. Patrick Homes at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army.
Devaun Barbir, Danny & Robin Klaes at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army
Elizabeth DeLuca & Jeff Smith at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army
Kim Martin, Vivian Vance at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army
Linda McReynolds, Shafik Rifaat at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army
Lori Claypool, Jennifer Cox at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army
Marisol Jimenez at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army
Marth Luir, friend at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army
Meredith Barineau, Katherine Tower, Kim Martin at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army
Natalie Parker, Brad Kovich at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army
Suceet by Christine Williams at the Decorative Center Houston holiday shopping event
Abigal Owen Pontez, Jen Rooths, Elizabeth DeLuca at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army
Tami Whitley at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army
Tricia Ayers, Karen Turbidy, Christi Rowland at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army
Tripp Carter at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army
Christi Rowland, Christina Sacco at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

PaperCity's Shelby Hodge selects the winning wreath by Christina Sacco for J. Patrick Homes at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army.

Devaun Barbir, Danny & Robin Klaes at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Elizabeth DeLuca & Jeff Smith at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Kim Martin, Vivian Vance at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Linda McReynolds, Shafik Rifaat at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Lori Claypool, Jennifer Cox at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Marisol Jimenez at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Marth Luir, friend at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Meredith Barineau, Katherine Tower, Kim Martin at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Natalie Parker, Brad Kovich at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Suceet by Christine Williams at the Decorative Center Houston holiday shopping event

Abigal Owen Pontez, Jen Rooths, Elizabeth DeLuca at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Tami Whitley at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Tricia Ayers, Karen Turbidy, Christi Rowland at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

Tripp Carter at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

The final total isn’t in yet but in advance of Christmas, the Salvation Army set a goal of raising $1 million through its Red Kettle campaign in Houston. Joining that fundraising effort Decorative Center Houston invited the annual Holiday Wreath Competition to join the festive pop-up holiday shopping event that took over much of the center’s ground floor.

Elizabeth DeLuca & Jeff Smith with the Sandal Gap Studio0 wreath at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army

More than 17 uniquely crafted wreaths were on display and available through auction, the visual holiday confections created by interior designers, artisans, and business interests and individuals with artistic talent. All put on display for yours truly to judge.

Among design firms presenting was Segreto Finishes which created a magnificent plastered wreath of florals and leaves. No color added. Just the sheen of the Italian plaster. Queen Bee Distilling employed one of its beautifully decorated vodka bottles as centerpiece of a New Year’s eve-inspired wreath.

The Sandal Gap Studio wreath was extra special as its artists, individuals with disabilities, created a very modern, colorful wreath from yarn-covered dowels and the message “Here You Belong.” It sold for $700.

PaperCity’s Shelby Hodge selects the winning wreath by Christina Sacco for J. Patrick Homes at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army.

Ardent Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary member Stick DeLape and her daughter Kate contributed to the festive display as did Katherine Castello of Bill Stubbs Interiors. Additional individuals adding their wreath creations to the display were Laura Davenport, John Brooks, Brelan Pearson, Marisol Jimenez, Robin and Danny Klaes and Chrisina Sacco of Chicago Title.

Firms joining the wreath competition included Arsin Rug Gallery, Charlotte Nail Antiques, J. Patrick Homes and KT Prayer Eggs.

Suceet by Christine Williams at the Decorative Center Houston holiday shopping event

And winning kudos to J. Patrick Homes‘ submission created by the talented Christina Sacco, whose creative wreath captured the imagination of this judge.

PC Seen: Elizabeth DeLuca, Tricia Ayers, Karen Turbidy, Robin and Danny Klaes, Christi Rowland, Tripp Carter, Tami Whitley, Natalie Parker, Brad Kovich, Meredith Barineau, Katherine Tower, Kim Martin, Marisol Jimenez, Lori Claypool, Jennifer Cox, Shafik Rifaat, Linda McReynolds, Jen Rooths, Jeff Smith, Vivian Vance, Christina Sacco, Jenn Rooths, and Abigail Owen Pontez.

