Houston’s Most Fabulous Holiday Wreaths Are a Designer Thing — With the City’s Most Important Army Benefitting

PaperCity's Shelby Hodge selects the winning wreath by Christina Sacco for J. Patrick Homes at the Decorative Center Houston holiday wreath event benefiting the Salvation Army.

The final total isn’t in yet but in advance of Christmas, the Salvation Army set a goal of raising $1 million through its Red Kettle campaign in Houston. Joining that fundraising effort Decorative Center Houston invited the annual Holiday Wreath Competition to join the festive pop-up holiday shopping event that took over much of the center’s ground floor.

More than 17 uniquely crafted wreaths were on display and available through auction, the visual holiday confections created by interior designers, artisans, and business interests and individuals with artistic talent. All put on display for yours truly to judge.

Among design firms presenting was Segreto Finishes which created a magnificent plastered wreath of florals and leaves. No color added. Just the sheen of the Italian plaster. Queen Bee Distilling employed one of its beautifully decorated vodka bottles as centerpiece of a New Year’s eve-inspired wreath.

The Sandal Gap Studio wreath was extra special as its artists, individuals with disabilities, created a very modern, colorful wreath from yarn-covered dowels and the message “Here You Belong.” It sold for $700.

Ardent Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary member Stick DeLape and her daughter Kate contributed to the festive display as did Katherine Castello of Bill Stubbs Interiors. Additional individuals adding their wreath creations to the display were Laura Davenport, John Brooks, Brelan Pearson, Marisol Jimenez, Robin and Danny Klaes and Chrisina Sacco of Chicago Title.

Firms joining the wreath competition included Arsin Rug Gallery, Charlotte Nail Antiques, J. Patrick Homes and KT Prayer Eggs.

And winning kudos to J. Patrick Homes‘ submission created by the talented Christina Sacco, whose creative wreath captured the imagination of this judge.

PC Seen: Elizabeth DeLuca, Tricia Ayers, Karen Turbidy, Robin and Danny Klaes, Christi Rowland, Tripp Carter, Tami Whitley, Natalie Parker, Brad Kovich, Meredith Barineau, Katherine Tower, Kim Martin, Marisol Jimenez, Lori Claypool, Jennifer Cox, Shafik Rifaat, Linda McReynolds, Jen Rooths, Jeff Smith, Vivian Vance, Christina Sacco, Jenn Rooths, and Abigail Owen Pontez.