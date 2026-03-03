Houston-Based Neatly & Co. is Redefining Luxury Home Design and Planning

Neatly's role is not to impose systems after a home is complete, but to help shape the framework that supports daily living.

Luxury design is entering a new era. One where functionality is no longer addressed after the fact, but rather built into the home from the very beginning. At the center of this shift is Houston-based Neatly & Co., a firm redefining what it means to plan a home.

Neatly & Co. does not operate as a traditional organizing firm. Take any preconceived notion of a “home organized” and throw it out the window.

Under founder Carroll Cartwright’s leadership, the company serves as a luxury home planning partner, collaborating with designers and architects early in the process to bridge design vision and everyday living. Their role is not to impose systems after a home is complete, once it’s too late, but to help shape the framework that supports daily living from the get-go.

This approach shifts organization from a reactive service to a foundational design element that’s part of the planning from Day One. By understanding lifestyle, behavior, and long-term needs early on, Neatly helps make functionality fit into the architecture and interiors from the start, rather than adding it later. This saves everyone lots of time and heartache.

A New Way of Planning Homes

In this new era of luxury design, what sets Neatly apart is timing. A strategic approach is to bring Cartwright and her team in at the earliest stages of a project, often before cabinetry, layouts, or architectural details are locked down. This proactive approach lets organization shape the home at the most detailed level, rather than conform to it.

Cartwright begins each project by studying how a household operates. Morning routines, entertaining habits, travel schedules, family dynamics, and personal preferences all inform her team’s planning. These insights become the framework that guides storage design, spatial flow, and functional decisions throughout the home.

A Fully Custom Approach

Clearly, this is not a template approach. No two families’ morning routines or travel schedules are identical. Thus, neither should be their systems.

Neatly’s recommendations are built specifically and intentionally for the client. Cartwright’s process is deeply personal, tailored, and intuitive, ensuring that each home reflects the rhythms of the people living inside it rather than a predefined standard.

Why Designers Rely on Neatly

Designers value Neatly because the firm brings clarity to the process. When lifestyles have been fully mapped, design choices become more precise and purposeful. The collaboration between designers and Neatly allows creative teams to execute elevated interiors with innovation, knowing the home will perform as beautifully as it presents.

For interior designer Kara Childress, collaborating with Cartwright and her team is not about organization in the traditional sense. It is about reshaping how homes are designed around the people who live in them. Childress is known for interiors that feel refined yet livable, spaces that balance beauty with intention. Her design process is rooted in understanding how her clients move through their homes, how they entertain, and how each space will enhance their day-to-day. That philosophy naturally aligns with Neatly’s approach, making their collaboration less about problem-solving later and more about planning smarter from the start.

Neatly & Co. ideally begins collaborating with designers like Childress before cabinetry is finalized or layouts are locked. In projects such as a custom walk-in pantry in Houston or a luxurious Jackson Hole primary retreat, this partnership becomes especially evident. Pantry layouts are designed around how a household shops, cooks, and entertains, not just how shelves look on paper. Storage is planned to support flow and ease, while the designer ensures the space remains visually cohesive with the rest of the home.

Rather than adjusting design to accommodate storage later, the storage itself informs the design, resulting in spaces that feel intuitive, polished, and purposeful.

A Hospitality Level Mindset

Neatly’s planning philosophy is inspired by the level of foresight found in some of the world’s finest hotels. Just as the world’s best hotels anticipate guest needs before they arise, Neatly plans residential spaces with the same attention to detail and anticipation. Every detail has been considered. Nothing feels accidental.

After working with Neatly, the homeowner experiences a sense of calm and order, not because systems are visible, but because everything works exactly as it should. What a gift that would be.

By integrating lifestyle planning at the foundation of the design process, Neatly & Co., alongside designers like Childress, is reshaping how luxury homes are conceived. Organization is no longer an afterthought. It becomes a defining element of the home, resulting in spaces that feel seamless, elevated, and intentional from day one.