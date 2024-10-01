Dallas’ House Sprucing and Jaipur Living Team Up to Launch New European-Style Rug Collections

It’s a natural collaboration for the two companies, both committed to doing good in their craft.

A worldwide leader dedicated to the art of rugs, Jaipur Living and Dallas’ interior design studio and home furnishing store, House Sprucing, have teamed up to release a new collaboration featuring six rugs across two handmade collections.

Inspired by the timeless elegance of European design and embodiment of the spirit of love and connection, the House Sprucing x Jaipur Living collection draws its inspiration from the heart of Europe (specifically the city of Verona), where the co-owners of House Sprucing, husband and wife duo, Heather and Tyson Fujikawa lived and fell in love with European design.

Aptly named Amata and Tesorino (or “beloved” and “sweetheart” in Italian), the new collections capture the unique romance and charm synonymous with iconic European cities like Paris.

“[The new collections] are European inspired with vintage sophistication,” Heather Fujikawa tells PaperCity. “We hope people layer in the rugs in their homes and their design projects to bring in a touch of European design, which brings in a timeless factor that elevates any design.”

Handmade Rugs in the House Sprucing x Jaipur Living Collections

Designed and crafted in collaboration with the skilled artisans at Jaipur Living, led by CEO Asha Chaudhary and the world’s largest manufacturer of hand-knotted rugs, each rug in the new collections is delicately handmade using 100 percent PET.

The rugs are not only durable and sustainable but also feature bold, versatile designs that are neutral enough to fit into various styles and spaces seamlessly. The intricate patterns and rich textures offer a range of design sensibility that is timeless and contemporary.

Tyson tells us that the rugs also have rich, moody hues and a global sensibility.

“We are passionate about global unity and celebrating artisans worldwide and want to strive to make their stories known through this collaboration,” he says.

It’s a natural collaboration for the two companies. Both are committed to doing good in their craft. With a network of more than 50,000 artisans in over 700 villages across India, Jaipur Living is built on the principle of dignity — in its products and business practices. And House Sprucing has the same values.

Plus, Heather knows just how difficult it can be to find the perfect rug.

Finding the Perfect Rug

“I have always had a passion for vintage rugs and investing in a rug for the design of your home,” says Heather. “When we were building our first home in Texas, I started with the rug as the point of inspiration for the entirety of the home. I had a rug sample I would haul around to each design showroom to make sure it all felt fluid with the original starting piece of the rug. Rugs are like a piece of art and can unify everything.”

Because of their decades of expertise and personal experiences in the industry, the two companies were able to be truly innovative when it came to the partnership. Chaudhary says that one standout feature of this collaboration is how the House Sprucing team embraced a new digital print technique.

“By layering a digital print onto a handwoven base and using images of actual vintage rugs, we were able to replicate the intricate look and detail of authentic vintage pieces, all while staying true to the centuries-old Turkish rug weaving traditions that inspire the collection,” she says. “This method allows us to offer the charm of vintage-inspired rugs at an accessible price point.”

And when it comes to Dallas design, this collaboration fits right in.

Matching Current Trends in Dallas Design

“Right now in Dallas design, I’m seeing a shift towards European,” says Heather. “Exteriors are leaning more into organic materials like rock and aged brick — and not painting over everything.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce these beautiful, European-inspired designs to a wider audience, bringing their charm into homes across the country, says Chaudhary.

The House Sprucing x Jaipur Living collection launches on October 1 at JaipurLiving.com, the House Sprucing storefront in Dallas, and through Jaipur Living’s network of trade partners and retailers across North America. The rug brand will also debut the pieces at High Point Market this fall.