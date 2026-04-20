John Beritan’s Dallas-Based Headboards World is Making Some of the Nation’s Prettiest Furniture

Our goal has always been to combine quality craftsmanship with a personalized design process," Beritan says.

The showroom allows visitors to explore furniture silhouettes, fabrics, and design options while working directly with the team to develop custom pieces.

Beritan’s path into furniture design was shaped not only by exposure to upholstery but by an early love for art and design.(Courtesy of ML Interiors)

In 2025, Headboards World opened a showroom in Addison, giving customers the opportunity to experience the craftsmanship firsthand.

Dallas-based furniture company Headboards World has quickly become a destination for beautifully crafted upholstered beds and custom furniture pieces. (Courtesy of Bess Lovern Designs)

Founded by John Beritan, Headboards World has grown from a small custom operation into a full-scale furniture brand serving homeowners and interior designers across the country.

Dallas-based furniture company Headboards World has quickly become a destination for beautifully crafted upholstered beds and custom furniture pieces. Founded by John Beritan, the company has grown from a small custom operation into a full-scale furniture brand serving homeowners and interior designers across the country.

Beritan’s path into furniture design was shaped not only by exposure to upholstery but by an early love for art and design. From a young age, he was drawn to drawing and painting, developing a natural eye for color palettes, balance, and composition. That creative perspective would later influence how he approached furniture, pairing fabrics, silhouettes, and finishes in ways that help bring a room together.

After immigrating from Cuba at age 13, Beritan was introduced to upholstery through family members working in the trade. As he learned the craft, he began to see furniture manufacturing as another kind of canvas, where fabrics, textures, and shapes could come together much like colors and brushstrokes in a painting.

What began as a small custom headboard project soon evolved into something larger as demand grew for made-to-order pieces tailored to individual spaces. As word spread, interior designers across Dallas began requesting bespoke furniture, from upholstered beds to banquettes and seating pieces.

The demand pushed Headboards World to expand production and build a dedicated team of skilled upholsterers and carpenters focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted furniture.

Today, the company produces a wide range of custom pieces designed to blend functionality with thoughtful design, allowing clients to create furniture that fits their space, style, and vision.

In 2025, Headboards World opened a showroom in Addison, giving customers the opportunity to experience the craftsmanship firsthand. The space allows visitors to explore furniture silhouettes, fabrics, and design options while working directly with the team to develop custom pieces.

At the same time, the company expanded its reach nationally through its online storefront and in-house logistics capabilities, allowing clients across the country to order both custom furniture and ready-to-ship pieces.

“We quickly realized how important it is to stay closely connected to the product and the client experience,” Beritan says. “Our goal has always been to combine quality craftsmanship with a personalized design process.”

Each piece is handcrafted by the Headboards World team using durable materials and carefully selected fabrics to ensure both beauty and longevity. Once completed, furniture is delivered and, when needed, professionally installed to ensure a seamless final result.

With its combination of craftsmanship, customization, and thoughtful design, Headboards World continues to build a reputation for creating furniture that feels both personal and timeless.