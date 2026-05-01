The Well-Lived Life at KA Residences, Houston’s New Health-Centered High-Rise Designed by Nina Magon

The KAYAN gym is one of the shared amenity spaces at KA Residences

KA Houston, the first KA Residences to be built and the first standalone Merkaba wellness-centered branded residence in the world, will be made available to prospective buyers on an invite-only basis.

The Merkaba Room in every residence includes a hot and cold plunge, a hyperbaric chamber, meditation pod, red light dry sauna, in-floor body scan and more.

Each residence includes an in-residence wellness suite, known as a Merkaba Room, with features such as in-unit circadian lighting, elevated oxygen systems, personalized wellness programming and more meant to support human potential and longevity.

At Houston's new KA Residences, each two-bedroom residence will have a covered balcony with outdoor kitchen, and three-bedroom residences have a pool, jacuzzi and outdoor shower.

In the 21st century, good health is the signifier of true wealth. Daily well-being rituals and advanced longevity modalities are far more essential accessories for the well-lived life than, say, another Birkin Bag. And as the $2 trillion global wellness market continues to transform how we approach our daily health and wellness, we require far more than a day at a luxury spa. Enter KA Residences, a first-of-its-kind wellness-centered high-rise that marries spectacular design with a longterm approach to health-centered living in Houston.

Scheduled to break ground later this year, this ambitious residential concept was conceived and created by interior designer Nina Magon and developer Moiz Bhamani. Together they envisioned a concept that draws its name from the ancient Egyptian word describing a person’s vital essence.

Magon, whose design work defines 51Fifteen restaurant at Houston’s Saks Fifth Avenue department store and Memorial Estates at Verdi, was introduced to Bhamani, a fellow Canadian, two years ago. Bhamani had already built a successful career developing commercial and residential real estate in his native country.

At a YPO retreat in Costa Rica, the duo found themselves engaged in conversation during a long, humid walk back from a waterfall plunge. This casual chat seeded the beginning of what would ultimately become KA.

“We both realized we’re all seeking to live better lives and practice wellness,” says Bhamani, a Harvard Business School graduate and founder of Eletell Development. “At that Costa Rican hike we were one with nature, which was the real inspiration.”

“Both of us are into wellness,” Magon says. “I’m more into the aesthetics of beauty, and he’s more into longevity. Obviously, the ideas exchanged have evolved since then, but we wanted to create a unique development not offered in the market. I think in this day, it’s so important to focus on self as we’ve been so outwardly focused for such a long time.

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“Everything is coming back to mindfulness and how we elevate ourselves, so we created KA the brand.”

When Magon and Bhamani, who both live in Houston, returned to reality, they immediately went to the drawing board, devising a new kind of residence that doesn’t just pamper its residents — it rejuvenates them. With private, rather than shared amenities, KA will be the first standalone wellness residence of its kind.

Merkaba Rooms, Your In-Residence Sanctuary

Each residence in the 14-floor, 28-unit building will hold, at its heart, a private space rooted in ancient rituals called the Merkaba Room, which blends ancient ritual with modern biohacking. Named after the Hebrew word meaning light, body and spirit, each in-residence sanctuary will include an in-floor body scanner, a hyperbaric chamber, hot and cold plunges, a red-light dry sauna, lymphatic drainage technology, a meditation pod, and an on-site medical concierge — an expert wellness facilitator whose role is to serve as a private health strategist, coordinating personalized longevity, recovery and preventative care services.

Lighting to optimize circadian rhythms and elevated oxygen delivery will add to the feeling of Zen. Each residence will also have a pool, balcony, and outdoor kitchen.

The units and penthouses will have access to shared amenities, including KA-EL Divine Life Source (with a club, lap pool, sound bath retreat, and jogging paths) and the KA-Yan Fitness center (with lap pool, sound bath, and yoga and breathwork studios).

The architect for KA Residences Houston is Kobi Karp, based in Miami and known for his work on Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Arte Surfside, Satori Hotel & Residences, and projects around the world.

The first KA Residences at 55 Briar Hollow Lane near Houston’s Post Oak Hotel will be by invitation, with the partners tapping into their client list for potential residents. Prices range from $3.5 million to $15 million. Still, the partners envision the brand will grow rapidly with $1 billion in the pipeline for complementary projects across the globe slated for Dallas, Scottsdale, Dubai and Mexico City — for starters.

As the wellness industry evolves, Magon and Bhamani envision more KA locations around the globe, building name recognition by helping their clients live their healthiest lives.

“Our five-year plan is to take this project into other U.S. cities, global cities, then we’ll explore verticals even further, such as hotels,” Bhamani says. “But today, KA is going to give our residents a different way to live in Houston. When our clients stay at places like Six Senses and Aman, they’re returning to self. We want to bring that experience (to Houston) so they can live it every day.”

“We want this building to be based on science and luxury — the ultimate luxury is quiet luxury,” Magon says. “It’s how you rejuvenate yourself and your own capabilities.”

Groundbreaking for the new KA Residences is slated for fall 2026. More information here.