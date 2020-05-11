Apply Now to Design a Room in the Country’s Most Prestigious Decorator Show House

It’s the blockbuster news that designers have been buzzing about for months: Kips Bay Decorator Show House, the country’s most prestigious show house, will launch an annual show house in Dallas in September. The deadline to apply to decorate a room is Friday, May 15, 2020. The application process is simple: Create a one-page PDF with 6 to 12 images of projects; include a digital one-page bio with all contact information; and email to Nazira Handal, nazira.handal@kipsbay.org, by Friday, May 15, 2020.

This fall’s show house will take place in an estate, location to be disclosed soon, and will be open to the public September 25 through October 25, with opening night Thursday, September 24, during Texas Design Week Dallas. Chaired by Veranda’s Steele Marcoux, Christopher Peacock, and Dallas designer Jan Showers, with vice chairs Jean Liu and Chad Dorsey, a Kips Bay annual show house is a game changer for Dallas and the Texas design community, drawing national press and thousands of visitors.

Kips Bay 2020 Palm Beach, Jonathan Savage. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Kips Bay Decorator Show House, founded in 1973 as a fundraiser to benefit Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in New York, each year draws dozens of the most celebrated designers and architects to transform a townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The deans of decorating all did rooms in their time for Kips Bay NYC: Sister Parish, Albert Hadley, Mark Hampton, McMillen Inc., David Easton, Irvine & Fleming, and Mario Buatta.

Today’s design stars continue the tradition — Bunny Williams, Jamie Drake, Alexa Hampton, Peter Dunham, Victoria Hagan, Jeffrey Bilhuber, Thomas Britt, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Nina Campbell, Alessandra Branca, Alex Papachristidis, and Ken Fulk, to name a few. The career of an up-and-coming designer with a strong portfolio can be launched with a dazzling room at Kips Bay.

The Manhattan show house attracts about 15,000 visitors each May (this year’s Kips Bay NYC has been postponed due to COVID-19) and has raised more than $24 million for the organization. It’s been so successful that three years ago Kips Bay added an annual Palm Beach show house and is now adding the Dallas show house. Kips Bay Dallas will benefit The Crystal Charity Ball, Dwell with Dignity, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in New York, and other children’s charities. Kips Bay — both the nonprofit and the show house — will be honored at the Dallas PaperCity Design Awards, Monday, September 21, at Virgin Hotels Dallas.

Kips Bay 2020 Palm Beach, Alizee Brion. (© Nickolas Sargent Photography)

For the Dallas show house, about 25 designers are selected via committee to participate in Kips Bay. Once they accept their room assignments, they will have about 12 weeks to complete the transformation. Designers will be selected from Dallas, other major cities in Texas, and across the U.S.

Veranda magazine takes the lead as national media sponsor, with PaperCity and D Home serving as local media sponsors.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas ticket and event information: opening-night tickets (Thursday, September 24) $250; show house tickets (September 25 – October 25) $40, at kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.

To apply and be considered to design a room for Kips Bay Decorator Show House, submit a single PDF of 6 to 12 images, with a single-page bio, to nazira.handal@kipsbay.org. Deadline is May 15, 2020. Nazira Handal, director of special events and sponsorships for Kips Bay, can be reached at the above email address.